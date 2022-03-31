The Topeak Power Link Pro pliers make installing or removing quick links in chains incredibly easy. They're built strong and take seconds to use, plus they work with a squeeze for both installing and removing links – if you're forever faffing about with chains, they're great.

Drivechain quick links don't tend to be that quick without an appropriate tool (or fingers like a frightened rock climber), and having a tool that can both squeeze links open and pull them locked is very handy indeed. This one does that, and does it really well.

What else do you need to know? Not much. The main components are hardened steel, and the big polymer handles are comfy and grippy. I had no worries shovelling this about in my toolkit with everything else.

If you do have issues at any point, it's good to see the pivot is bolted rather than riveted for easy dismantling.

To swap from 'install' to 'remove' (or vice versa), you just pull down the grey plastic lever that locks the circular plate. One hook is attached to that plate, which you rotate until it's on the other side of the second hook.

Having located one of the two half-moon cutouts on the metal dowel, you push the grey lever back to once again lock the disc. Done. It takes seconds.

Value

At £34.99 these are a bit of investment, especially if you only deal with chains once or twice a year. Obviously they're a workshop tool rather than one for the saddlebag – if you want something for emergencies, Topeak's own Power Lever X is small enough to double as two tyre levers and is only £15.99.

Alternatively, Decathlon's Quick-Release Bike Chain Tool does the same job for £7.99, while even the Park Tool Master Link Pliers are only £19.99. Neither of these adjust to work with a squeeze for both functions, however, if that's important to you. And really it needs to be, as that's all the price premium is getting you.

Overall, these work well, feel strong and should last you years. If you only remove chains occasionally or don't really mind pulling at handles to reinstall links, though, there are cheaper alternatives.

Verdict

Very easy to use and built strong – ideal if you're forever splitting chains, but expensive if not

