The Topeak Power Link Pro pliers make installing or removing quick links in chains incredibly easy. They're built strong and take seconds to use, plus they work with a squeeze for both installing and removing links – if you're forever faffing about with chains, they're great.
Drivechain quick links don't tend to be that quick without an appropriate tool (or fingers like a frightened rock climber), and having a tool that can both squeeze links open and pull them locked is very handy indeed. This one does that, and does it really well.
What else do you need to know? Not much. The main components are hardened steel, and the big polymer handles are comfy and grippy. I had no worries shovelling this about in my toolkit with everything else.
If you do have issues at any point, it's good to see the pivot is bolted rather than riveted for easy dismantling.
To swap from 'install' to 'remove' (or vice versa), you just pull down the grey plastic lever that locks the circular plate. One hook is attached to that plate, which you rotate until it's on the other side of the second hook.
Having located one of the two half-moon cutouts on the metal dowel, you push the grey lever back to once again lock the disc. Done. It takes seconds.
Value
At £34.99 these are a bit of investment, especially if you only deal with chains once or twice a year. Obviously they're a workshop tool rather than one for the saddlebag – if you want something for emergencies, Topeak's own Power Lever X is small enough to double as two tyre levers and is only £15.99.
Alternatively, Decathlon's Quick-Release Bike Chain Tool does the same job for £7.99, while even the Park Tool Master Link Pliers are only £19.99. Neither of these adjust to work with a squeeze for both functions, however, if that's important to you. And really it needs to be, as that's all the price premium is getting you.
Overall, these work well, feel strong and should last you years. If you only remove chains occasionally or don't really mind pulling at handles to reinstall links, though, there are cheaper alternatives.
Verdict
Very easy to use and built strong – ideal if you're forever splitting chains, but expensive if not
Make and model: Topeak Power Link Pro
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "Shop-grade, pro-quality master link pliers for removing or installing all types of chain master links. Durable padded grip for secure handling and comfortable usage."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists these features:
WEIGHT 164 g / 5.78 oz
SIZE 17.4 x 11.5 x 1.8 cm / 6.9in x 4.5in x 0.7in
TOOL MATERIAL Hardened steel / Engineering grade polymer
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You're paying a big premium for a small extra convenience.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to adjust, easy to use, strong build feels very durable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Expensive for what they are.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's high – tools for this job are generally £8-£20.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but would probably end up buying a cheaper version.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they ran a workshop.
Use this box to explain your overall score
These work really well and feel like they'll survive years of workshop life. They'd score higher if they were cheaper – non-adjustable pliers cost less and do the same job with only slightly less ease.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
