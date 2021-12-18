The Topeak Power Lever X is a clever idea – it's a set of quick-link pliers that separates to become tyre levers, and it has a couple more little extras tucked away too. It's sturdy, does a good job and is ideal for either your workshop or your saddlebag.

The main role of the Power Lever X is removing or fitting the quick links supplied with the majority of chains these days.

Swapping chainsets fairly often on my bike for testing purposes means I have developed a selection of chains to cover the various sizes of chainrings. Depending on the time of year the quick links can be stubborn to move (I'm not the most fastidious chain cleaner or luber...) and found this tool really quick and simple to use.

Because the two sides are separate entities, you can spin them round to make the pliers either open or close when you squeeze the handles. Locating pins keep everything in position. The bit that actually moves the quick link is hardened steel for strength, as are the locating pins. Everything else is engineering-grade polymer.

Stored inside the grey handle is a chain hook to keep the chain together when the quick link isn't in place, and there's room to store a quick link in there too. It's worth pointing out that if your chain actually snaps while you're out riding, you will need a separate chain tool to remove the pins/snapped link before fitting a quick link.

By day they may be mild-mannered pliers, but by night the Power Lever X is secretly a pair of tyre levers. Or by day – that's actually fine.

Their shape works well and they're definitely stiff enough to ease a bead off its rim. They're actually so stiff I sometimes found it difficult to bend the tip in and under a tight-fitting bead. That was pretty rare though.

If you are not wearing gloves, the shaping where they locate against each other really digs into your hands, so they aren't the most comfortable to use on stubborn rubber.

The other thing the Power Lever X is capable of is removing or tightening Presta valve cores, which is ideal for those with tubeless setups.

Value

Price wise we're talking £14.99. That's half the price of the Wolf Tooth Components Master Link Combo Pliers at £33 – Mike reviewed the £76 8-Bit version here – though Wolf Tooth uses 7075-T6 aluminium alloy rather than plastic.

Lezyne's Multi Chain Pliers are more expensive at £41, but they also include a chain breaking tool, a valve core tool, a bottle opener, a rotor aligner and magnetic sections for spare quick links.

Conclusion

The Power Lever X works really well, and even though it's plastic – unlike some expensive rivals – it's plenty stiff enough. The tyre levers aren't as comfortable to use as standalone ones, but they do work well and the whole package is well priced.

Verdict

Strong, stiff quick-link tool that cleverly doubles as tyre levers

