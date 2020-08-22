The Topeak Mini P20 multitool features everything a rider will likely ever need at the roadside. It has a premium feel and a very durable build, but as with most tools this compact, heavily recessed bolts are a challenge. It's also more accurate to call this a 17 tool device, even if it has 20 'functions'...
The P20, as the name suggests, is designed for 20 functions. But that's a stretch. It's more a 17-function tool if you ignore the idea that movable bits, the knife locking when extended, and having two sides on the chain tool count as functions.
Nevertheless, even with 17 it's still well equipped. In no particular order the P20 features:
- 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Allen keys
- T15 and T25 Torx wrenches
- Spoke wrenches (15g/14g/Mavic M7/Shimano 4.5mm)
- Chain tool
- PowerLink tool
- Phillips screwdriver
- A knife and saw
The main body is forged aluminium (for low weight), whilst the tools are chrome vanadium steel. This gives it a quality feel and means the tools are hard enough to last a long time without rounding.
The mechanism is buttery smooth, yet stiff enough to prevent the tools flailing about aimlessly as you work. I've got the black version here, but it's also available with a gold or silver body.
Top marks for Topeak including Torx keys – they seem to pop up at random at least a couple of times per bike – and an 8mm hex, although as it's a cap for the 6mm there's the risk, as always, of losing it or getting it trapped in a recalcitrant bolt head.
There's even a PowerLink tool, which isn't that common on multitools, for splitting speed links. It's robust and easy to use, as is the chain tool. I've been pushing pins out of odd lengths of chain for the last month (everybody needs a hobby), and it's well up to the job. There's no flat-bladed screwdriver, however.
In fact, the Mini P20 is surprisingly good considering how small it is. Despite only measuring 7.4 x 2.9 x 1.8 cm, the ergonomic shape means you can get really good leverage and grip, and consequently exert more than enough force to get things fixed.
This compact size means it slots nicely into a stuffed jersey pocket or saddle bag, though it does like to pull loose jerseys around by the pockets – odd, as 130g isn't particularly heavy. Its blocky, dense design actually works against it here, in comparison to thinner, credit card-style multi-tools.
Value
At £32.99 the Mini P20 isn't cheap, but quality is high and it should provide years of genuinely useful service. The Merida 20 in 1 is a fair bit cheaper at £24.99, by comparison, but is not so impressive and lacks a chain tool. The Pro Bike Tool 17 in 1 is very good, and has similar functionality to the Topeak and is a little cheaper at £27.99, though it's not hard to pay more: the Specialized EMT Pro Tool, for example, is £40.00.
Despite only 17 of the 20 functions actually being tools, the Mini P20 is well made, dependable and well equipped – it's never left me by the side of the road for want of anything. The build quality, material choice and mechanism design are all excellent. Only its slightly high price and dense, boxy shape won't suit every pocket.
Verdict
High quality, compact and well equipped – but not really 20 function
Make and model: Topeak Mini P20
Size tested: 7.4x2.9x1.8cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says the Mini P20 is a "20 function pro-quality, precision mini tool with sleek forged alloy body ... Perfect for any road or trailside repair."
It's high quality and well equipped enough to deal with most problems. However, it does feel dense in a jersey pocket, and I think it's more of a 17 function tool.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Topeak:
Function - 20
Body Material - Forged aluminum
Tool Material - Chrome vanadium steel
Neoprene Bag included
Size - 7.4 x 2.9 x 1.8 cm / 2.9' x 1.1' x 0.7'
Weight - 131 g / 4.62 oz
Tools - 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm Allen wrenches
8 mm hex socket
T15 / T25 Torx® wrenches
14G / 15G / Mavic M7 / Shimano® 4.5mm spoke wrenches
CrMo steel chain tool*, CrMo master link tool
#2 Phillips screw driver
Serrated knife / saw
Other Features - Knife blade lock, extendable for leverage, and secondary chain link fence
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Surprising leverage from such a small tool – its ergonomic shape feels good.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The chrome vanadium tools are a big bonus here.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Not bad considering the functions, but because it's so small it does feel dense.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Ergonomic shape works well.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
£35 seems expensive, but the obvious durability pushes the value back up.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A joy to use, with smooth mechanisms that don't loosen.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
High quality feel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Feels dense in a jersey pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's middling. The Pro Bike Tool is £8 less, for instance, while Specialized's similar EMT Pro tool is a fiver more expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good tool with excellent build quality, but its pocket-unfriendly shape, failure to truly live up to its 20-function brief and high price – in a crowded market – stop it being more than good, and a seven.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
