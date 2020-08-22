The Topeak Mini P20 multitool features everything a rider will likely ever need at the roadside. It has a premium feel and a very durable build, but as with most tools this compact, heavily recessed bolts are a challenge. It's also more accurate to call this a 17 tool device, even if it has 20 'functions'...

The P20, as the name suggests, is designed for 20 functions. But that's a stretch. It's more a 17-function tool if you ignore the idea that movable bits, the knife locking when extended, and having two sides on the chain tool count as functions.

Nevertheless, even with 17 it's still well equipped. In no particular order the P20 features:

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Allen keys

T15 and T25 Torx wrenches

Spoke wrenches (15g/14g/Mavic M7/Shimano 4.5mm)

Chain tool

PowerLink tool

Phillips screwdriver

A knife and saw

The main body is forged aluminium (for low weight), whilst the tools are chrome vanadium steel. This gives it a quality feel and means the tools are hard enough to last a long time without rounding.

The mechanism is buttery smooth, yet stiff enough to prevent the tools flailing about aimlessly as you work. I've got the black version here, but it's also available with a gold or silver body.

Top marks for Topeak including Torx keys – they seem to pop up at random at least a couple of times per bike – and an 8mm hex, although as it's a cap for the 6mm there's the risk, as always, of losing it or getting it trapped in a recalcitrant bolt head.

There's even a PowerLink tool, which isn't that common on multitools, for splitting speed links. It's robust and easy to use, as is the chain tool. I've been pushing pins out of odd lengths of chain for the last month (everybody needs a hobby), and it's well up to the job. There's no flat-bladed screwdriver, however.

In fact, the Mini P20 is surprisingly good considering how small it is. Despite only measuring 7.4 x 2.9 x 1.8 cm, the ergonomic shape means you can get really good leverage and grip, and consequently exert more than enough force to get things fixed.

This compact size means it slots nicely into a stuffed jersey pocket or saddle bag, though it does like to pull loose jerseys around by the pockets – odd, as 130g isn't particularly heavy. Its blocky, dense design actually works against it here, in comparison to thinner, credit card-style multi-tools.

Value

At £32.99 the Mini P20 isn't cheap, but quality is high and it should provide years of genuinely useful service. The Merida 20 in 1 is a fair bit cheaper at £24.99, by comparison, but is not so impressive and lacks a chain tool. The Pro Bike Tool 17 in 1 is very good, and has similar functionality to the Topeak and is a little cheaper at £27.99, though it's not hard to pay more: the Specialized EMT Pro Tool, for example, is £40.00.

Despite only 17 of the 20 functions actually being tools, the Mini P20 is well made, dependable and well equipped – it's never left me by the side of the road for want of anything. The build quality, material choice and mechanism design are all excellent. Only its slightly high price and dense, boxy shape won't suit every pocket.

Verdict

High quality, compact and well equipped – but not really 20 function

