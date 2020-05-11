12 of the best cycling multi tools — get the right bits to fix your bike's bits

With a good cycling multitool, you're ready for anything that goes wrong with your bike. Here's what to look for and a selection of some of the best you can buy.

Make sure your cycling multitool has the bits you need to adjust every bolt on your bike, including obscure ones like the 8mm hex on some cranks; sooner or later you'll need them all

Some cycling multitools have all the bits permanently attached, some use separate heads; the latter can be easier to use but there's always a risk of losing loose parts

Alternatives include the simple set of folding hex keys you can get at any hardware store; it's still worth buying quality though

The best cycling multitools start from about £12

12 of the best multitools for 2020

Updated May 8, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to cycling multitools in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right tool for you, plus our pick of 12 of the best multitools. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

The best cycling multitools vary from simple folding hex key sets, to all-singing, all-dancing widgets that'll do everything but the washing up.

There are two schools of thought when it comes to bike multitools. You either go for one that has the absolute minimum of bits to fix things that are likely to go wrong with your own bike, or you carry as versatile a tool as possible so you can help out others too. But what bits are available?

Browse the road.cc multitool review archive.

Hex keys

Hex (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Heartlover1717:Flickr)

Also known as Allen keys, these hexagonal tools are the core of most cycling multitools. You usually need a minimum of 6, 5 and 4mm sizes, but it's worth carefully inspecting your bike for smaller ones in hard-to-find spots like brake lever and spring tension adjusters.

You may have an 8mm hex head lurking somewhere too, like the back of your pedals or the bolts holding your cranks on. Because an 8mm hex tool is large and heavy, bike multitools usually have a sleeve round a smaller bit to fit the larger size.

Screwdrivers

Check your derailleur adjustment screws and make sure your multitool has the right screwdriver bit, usually a small flat-head or cross-head driver.

Torx drivers

Once only found holding disc brake rotors in place on mountain bikes, Torx screws are becoming more common on road bikes because they are harder to round out than Hex heads. The most common application is chainring bolts, which usually need a T30 tool, while brake rotor bolts are T25.

Chain splitter

Few things can stop you dead in your tracks like a broken chain, rare though it is. We wouldn't try and repair a 10- or 11-speed chain in the field; it's a fiddly job that needs care and a good quality chain tool. Better to carry a joining link for field repairs, but you'll still need a chain tool to dismantle the old link.

Tyre levers

Some bike multitools include tyre levers, either moulded into the body of the tool or as separate parts that clip together in your bag. These tend to be a bit shorter than standard levers, so make sure you can remove your tyres with them. It'd be a bit embarrassing to find they're not up to the job in the middle of nowhere.

Spoke keys

If you ding a wheel or break a spoke you'll need a spoke key to set things right, especially with low-spoke-count wheels where a broken spoke can distort the wheel so much it won't pass through the frame. If you've got wheels with non-standard spokes like Mavic's or Shimano's, look for a tool with a matching spoke key

Blades

If you're taking off into the wilds for multiple days, then a knife is a handy thing to have, so some multitools come with short blades.

What follows is a selection of the best-reviewed cycling multitools from road.cc but we're sure you'll have your own favourites — tell us about them in the comments.

Recommended cycling multitools

The Granite Design RocknRoll tool is a ratchet tool contained in a Cordura fabric package. Inside the small roll up bundle is the ratchet tool itself, an extension rod and 9 bits including 7 Hex bits (2mm/2.5mm/3mm/4mm/5mm/6mm/8mm), Star bit (T25), and Philips bit (PH2). The tool is made from S2 alloy steel and will withstand 60NM at the gear.

The individual parts slot neatly into pockets, with two spare spaces for you to put the pieces of a quick link (not included). The whole thing rolls up (size: L130xW50xH30) and is secured closed with strong Velcro. At the rear is a loop to thread through a frame strap for extra security if you choose to attach this to your bike.

A ratchet style multitool is a great addition to any toolkit and the Granite Design RocknRoll tool is smart option, I popped this in my pack for big rides in case of emergencies in hard to reach places and also used it at home when anything from swapping stems, grips, saddle rail bolts, pedals and bottle cages. When the time calls to get it out then I much prefer using it to a regular bike multitool as its easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces and quicker to remove and install bolts too.

Read our review of the Granite Design RocknRoll Toolkit

The Topeak Hexus X multitool packs a lot of functionality into a pretty tight package. The chain tool is highly commended. Fitting 21 tools into a package that sits neatly on the palm of the hand is a commendable achievement from Topeak. While the overall finish may not be absolutely the best out there, everything worked well, nothing broke and it's hard to see why you would want anything more to get you out of any sticky situation on the road. It's only major downside is that the loose bits could go AWOL, so you'll just have to keep en eye on them.

Tools: 2, 2.5, 3, 4 , 5, 6, 8mm hex keys T15, T25, T30 Torx, cross-head screwdriver, 14G, 15G spoke wrenches, steel wire chain hook, 2 tyre levers, presta valve core tool, chain tool

Read our review of the Topeak Hexus X

Find a Topeak dealer

You get five essential tools here in a simple fold-out tool. It's nicely made, very easy to use and cheap enough that you won't get too upset if you lose it or it doesn't come back from being loaned to a friend.

Tools: 4, 5, 6mm hex keys, T25 Torx, cross-head screwdriver

Find a Birzman dealer

Read our review of the Birzman E-Version Mini Tool 5 Function

Gooj stands for Get Out Of Jail, and while you might not want to find this multitool in a cake, it's got a great selection of bits for dealing with on-road mechanical mishaps, and the price is a bargain.

Tools: Chain tool, spoke wrench sizes 1, 2, 4, 3 Shimano and Mavic, T25 Torx, Philips screwdriver, flat screwdriver, two tyre levers, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex.

Read our review of the Gooj

This tidy, light tool incorporates a pair of tyre levers into its body, includes enough tools to cover most jobs and even has a hook to help hold a chain together as you join it.

Tools: Allen keys 2/2.5/3/4-2/5/6/8mm, Torx Bit T25, Phillips & Flat Head Screwdrivers, Spoke keys 15g/14g, Chain Tool, Chain Hook, Tyre Levers

Read our review of the Topeak Hexus 16

Find a Topeak dealer

The Topeak Hexus was the clear winner in our recent People's Choice survey

We like these tools from Fabric. They're compact, well-made and tough, withstanding even our tester, who confesses "I break things". Even the Sixteen's chain tool proved resistant to Gander abuse, and the selection of tools in each unit is sensible.

Read our review of the Fabric Sixteen

Read our review of the Fabric Eight

The Crank Brothers M17 comes with the standard range of tools that you would expect. All of the tool bits are hi-ten steel, so they should last. They're fairly short too, which should reduce the chance of a tool bit twisting and snapping off. The downside is that they might be a little short for some fiddly operations but we've had no trouble.

Tools: chain tool; spoke wrench sizes #0, 1, 2, 3; 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex; Phillips #2 screwdrivers; flat #2 screwdriver; 8mm & 10mm spanner, T25 Torx

Find a Crank Brothers dealer

Read our review of the Crank Brothers M17

A top quality bike multitool that packs a lot of features into a very small space, leaving more room in your pack or pocket for gels and energy bars. Good value too.

Tools: chain tool; tyre lever; 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6mm hex keys; T25 Torx; Phillips #1 screwdriver; flat screwdriver; 8, 9, 10mm box spanners; 3.2, 3.3, 3.5mm spoke keys

Read our review of the Cube RFR 19

Find a Cube dealer

The Unich Stepless Rachet multitool Wrench is a multitool that looks a bit like a CO2 inflator – compact enough to carry for beside-the-road adjustments, with an unusual ratchet giving instant engagement. It houses a good selection of durable bits, providing most of the tools you're likely to need while out on a ride. It's a pleasure to use, although its design means there's no chain tool.

Unich says that the patented design of the ratchet mechanism is a key advantage for when you're working on hard-to-access parts of your bike.

A conventional ratchet has a certain number of engagement points (just like a freehub), and this means you can have a few degrees of rotation before you start to loosen or tighten the fastener you're working on. Here, a miniature clutch mechanism means there are effectively infinite starting positions. Compared with using a fold-out multitool, this makes it much less fiddly to access bottle cage bolts, for example. For any bolt where you've got a very limited space and hence less than 60 degrees of rotation, it's a real benefit.

Find a Unich dealer

Read our review of the Unich Stepless Tool

If you're worried about Torx bolts coming loose, the Lezyne SV10 has you covered with both T30 and T25 bits for chainring bolts and disc rotors respectively, and comes in a stretch leatherette pouch to protect it.

Tools: chain tool; 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex keys; T25 and T30 Torx; Philips screwdriver.

Read our review of the Lezyne SV10

Find a Lezyne dealer

Cycling multitools tend to be roughly the same design – think Swiss army knife but for bikes rather than camping. Fabric, though, has bucked the trend with its Chamber multitool, creating a ratchet tool that functions as a multitool – and does so very well. The heads sit inside the chamber of the tool. Imagine double-sided extended drill bits sat in a holder that roughly resembles a revolver barrel. These function through the ratchet element that sits at the top of the tool.

Tools: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 8mm hex keys; SL3, SL5, PH1, PH2 screwdriver; T10 & T25 Torx

Read our review of the Fabric Chamber

Find a Fabric dealer

Explore the complete archive of reviews of multitools on road.cc