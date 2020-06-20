The Merida 20 IN 1 Multi Tool is, as the name suggests, a 20-function design, and features everything you might realistically need for a roadside fix. It's comfortable to use and a good size for pockets, while still managing to exert decent torque through its solid build – though it does lack a chain breaker.

The side-plates are anodised aluminium, while the tooling is electroplated chrome vanadium steel. The ruler along the side-plates is officially for measuring suspension sag, although it comes in handy for things like saddle height too.

There's a comprehensive range of Allen keys (2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm), the common T10 and T25 Torx keys and a Phillips head screwdriver. You also get spoke keys (Mavic M7/Shimano 4.6, 14 and 15G), a tyre lever, a brake pad spreader and – unusually – a valve adaptor for making Presta valves compatible with Schrader pumps, and vice versa.

Dimensions are a palm/seat pack-friendly 7.4 x 5.2cm. At 145g it feels solid, built to last, yet not overly hefty. A protective neoprene sleeve completes the package, although it will get soggy and accelerate any corrosion if you don't dry it out.

Performance

It's always a fight between stubby portability and long-reaching access, but the 20 IN 1 hits a good balance. It can fit into pretty tight spots thanks to its relatively small size, but it's still big enough to put a fair bit of oomph behind. I used it to shift some weathered-in stem and seatpost bolts, and even wind in pedals and crank bolts.

Though the 8mm is stubbier than I'd like, the side plates' matt finish offers decent grip – even loosening an old-fashioned square taper crank bolt didn't require Herculean effort.

I don't like steel tyre levers – it's easy to damage rims with them. However, this one will shift a wire bead, so it certainly works.

Durability

I've only needed to snug the tool back up once during the test period, and there's no sign of wear. I deliberately left ours in damp coastal air for several days too – there's no hint of tarnish yet.

Value

Its rrp of £24.99 equates to a little over £1 per bit, which is very reasonable given the build quality and design. However, the Passport C-D-W Fold-Up multi tool arguably outdoes the Merida for the same price. An obvious homage to Topeak's £40 Alien II, the C-D-W features a chain tool, 8, 9, 10mm ring spanners, resin tyre levers and even a knife.

The Cyclo 20 Function multi tool is cheaper still at £19.99 and features a chain tool, resin tyre levers, 15mm pedal spanner and T30 Torx, but it's bigger and heavier. Topeak's Hexus X also represents excellent value, though the design runs the risk of lost bits.

Summary

The Merida 20 IN 1 is well made, compact and easy to use. It's not the lightest, cleverest or prettiest gadget around, but it's fairly comprehensive and proves a solid, dependable tool.

Verdict

Compact yet practical tool – if you can live without a chain breaker

