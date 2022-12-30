Stolen Goat Black Alpine Bodyline Bib Tights

Stolen Goat's Black Alpine Bodyline Bib Tights are at their best when riding conditions reach freezing point and below. Not many other bib tights I've tried achieve that, especially at this price, which is less than many of those in our best winter bib tights buyer's guide.

Fabric

The Black Alpine Bodyline Bib Tights are made from Tempest Protect fabric, the same stuff Stolen Goat used for the brand's Climb and Conquer Winter Jacket that I reviewed and rated highly last year. It'll be no surprise that the combo worked really well for me during the cold snap we've just had.

While I normally run colder than most – it's not unusual for me to wear a layer more than others on the same ride – these bib tights kept me genuinely comfortable on longer rides in sub-zero temperatures with significant wind chill. Even when you add rain into the mix, it probably won't be the fabric that lets the wind and the cold get through.

Bioracer says its Tempest Protect fabric is 'highly insulating and still breathable' and that 'the durable water repellency and wind protection manufactured into the fabric will always retain, even after many washings'.

Chamois

Stolen Goat has specced Bioracer's Vapour pad, the same one it uses on its Epic Bib Shorts. Stolen Goat reckons these are perfect for long days in the saddle, providing 'maximum support, with minimum friction and optimal breathability'.

In the real world, my saddle area didn't report any problems during the testing period. Tick.

Sizing

My waist is around 32 inches, my hips around 36in. Looking at Stolen Goat's size guide, the first measurement puts me in the lower end of size medium, the latter in the middle of large. We've got a large on test, and to be honest, they are a bit tight. The height is fine, it's around my thighs where these bib tights feel bordering on too restrictive, and I'm no Chris Hoy.

I'm normally a medium, and when I reviewed the medium Stolen Goat's Bodyline One Bib Shorts, they were spot on.

I think that in this case large is actually the right size for me, so bear in mind that you might need to size up if you're thinking about investing in these.

Weatherproofing

I have a bit of a theory on weatherproofing in bib tights. In my experience, having tested quite a few, a fabric that feels nice and stretchy won't be as good as keeping the wind and rain out. The more a fabric is able to keep out the worst of the wind and the rain, the more restrictive it is likely to feel.

And I have to say that these bib tights are exceptional at keeping the worst weather conditions at bay – the best I've tried. And this proved the case even after a few washes. Proving my theory, they are also the most restrictive. As this is the case on other bib tights, I'm not even sure I can really call this a negative.

To properly test these, I deliberately went out in conditions where I would normally sack it off: zero degrees, steady rain, a bit of wind chill, ice on the lanes. Tricky conditions, as you can't ride as hard as you might like to keep warm everywhere. Even so, after an hour, it was my hands and feet that were getting wet and cold rather than my legs, the bib tights' fabric holding up admirably even on longer descents.

When I got home, the inside of the fabric didn't feel wet at all – though the pad did. This wasn't because of road spray – I'm a mudguard-user all the way – but I reckon it was the run-off from the front of my waterproof jacket getting through the seams of the pad, which are not waterproof.

Temperature range

These are really quite warm, even for someone like me who runs cold, and they're best in temperatures around freezing and below on a dry day. If it's raining, I'd consider them from five degrees and below.

And in these temperatures, I don't care about them being restrictive, as it's either that or feeling cold – and I'll take comfortable any day, thank you. In warmer temperatures where I can get away with other bib tights that aren't quite as weatherproof, and therefore less restrictive, I'd choose those.

I wouldn't recommend these as your only pair of winter bib tights.

Features

These bib tights have foot straps. They are nice and thin, and you don't notice them when you're riding. However, on my legs they were completely unnecessary.

The fabric is easily tight enough to make any fabric riding up a non-issue. Instead of foot straps, I'd have preferred side zips to make it easier to put them on and take them off.

It's not impossible to get the tights over your feet, but it takes a bit longer and it does feel like you have to take care not to tear the seams. It's a bit like getting in and out of a wetsuit.

There's a band of reflective detailing around the thighs, as well as a little pocket on the inside and on the outside of the left-hand shoulder straps.

The upper and shoulder straps are fleece lined, further helping keep you warm. The straps were perfectly comfortable and unnoticeable while riding.

Value

While £160 is not cheap, comparing these to other winter bib tights of equivalent quality and weather makes them look pretty favourable.

The Rapha Pro Team Winter Tights that Ash recommended cost £185, while MAAP's Team Thermal Bib Tights that Stu rated equally highly cost £215. Castelli's Sorpasso RoS Wind Bib Tights are a comparative bargain at £199, and Mat found them warm, comfortable and with a very good pad.

I usually look to Wiggle's dhb brand for the best-value-for-money option, and it's quite revealing that even its hardcore winter bib tight option – the Aeron LAB All Winter Bib Tight that were tested by Stu cost a quite hefty £180.

You can spend less, but you're likely to have to compromise on pad quality, weatherproofing, or both. Gore's C3 Thermo Bib Tights look like a good buy at £99.99 but Paul didn't think the pad was as technical as some and they don't look like they'll be as warm.

Conclusion

Stolen Goat's Black Alpine Bodyline Bib Tights are a good bet if you want to extend the riding conditions you would consider going out in. They are more weatherproof than most, but the flip side of that is that the fabric feels quite restrictive. While not exactly cheap, at £160, other equivalent bib tights tend to be more expensive.

I wouldn't recommend these as your only winter bib tights, but if you want to go out when it gets Baltic, they should be on your shortlist.

Verdict

Super warm and weatherproof, but fabric feels restrictive

