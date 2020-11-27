These MAAP Team Thermal Bib Tights work across a wide range of temperatures and are very comfortable for long days in the saddle. They're pretty expensive, but they are well made and look to be durable.

Firstly, it's nice to see a brand bring out a pair of bib tights that aren't black. The navy option (black is also available) here looks good and may just help you stand out a little bit more on a winter's day.

For the main construction of the Team Thermal tights, MAAP has used a midweight Roubaix style fabric which offers four-way stretch and a small amount of compression.

The fleece-backed fabric feels very soft against the skin and helps keep you warm. MAAP gives them an operating temperature range of around 5-15°C, but I found that they worked well down to around freezing and up to the low-teens; any higher than that and breathability starts to suffer.

The fabric also offers SPF 50+ protection and comes with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating. It'll keep out drizzle, moisture from fog and road spray, but any heavier rain will get through pretty quickly. You do remain warm though.

You should also be glad to know that the materials MAAP uses in these tights are Bluesign certified, which means they are produced using only chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment. Also, the air and water emissions from said processes are entirely clean.

Comfort levels are right up there with some of the best tights I've worn. The cut is a race style one, which means there is no bunching of fabric anywhere and all of the seams are positioned well out of the way so irritation isn't an issue. Sizing is consistent with MAAP's guide on its website.

I like to get in at least one 4hr+ ride a week and over the six weeks of testing I've worn the MAAPs on a fair few of them, both road and gravel. Basically, I haven't noticed them at all, that's how comfortable they are.

The pad isn't overly complicated, there are no channels here, there and everywhere, just a couple of thicker padded sections to suit your sit bones, with a thinner pad everywhere else. When riding, it feels breathable and moulded to my shape quite nicely.

The straps are wide, the way I like them – I find it stops pressure points over the shoulders when you are stretched out on the bike – and the mesh rear panel transfers the heat away.

At the bottom of the legs, elasticated bands keep things in place – I had no movement at all. I do prefer this sort of setup over zips and the like.

The MAAP logo on each leg is reflective, but I would like to have seen some kind of reflective detailing on the rear if possible. It's not a deal-breaker but maybe something at the bottom of the leg to get noticed.

These Team Thermal tights are top notch, not just the way they perform but also in the quality of construction – the material choice and the neatness of the stitching. MAAP has done a great job, everything is finished to a high standard – which is reflected in the price.

At £215, they're up against the likes of Santini's Adapt Polartec Thermal C3 tights or the Rapha Pro Team Winter Tights. The MAAPs compare well to both of these high-scoring tights, and if I'd splashed the cash on them I certainly wouldn't be disappointed.

You can get some excellent tights for a fair bit less, mind, such as the 7mesh TK1s, for £150, which even come with pockets.

On the whole, I'm a big fan of these MAAP tights. They're really comfortable, fit well, the quality is exceptional, and the material choices very impressive. Over £200 for a pair of tights is a big outlay, but if you can afford it, go for it.

Verdict

A big outlay, but worth it thanks to excellent quality and comfort levels for even the longest rides

