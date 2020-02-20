dhb Aeron Lab All Winter Bib Tight

The Aeron LAB All Winter Bib Tights are part of dhb's top performance range, and from that aspect they certainly deliver, using a range of materials and a close, race fit. The only downside for me is the positioning of some of the seams, which can irritate.
dhb has used various materials in these bib tights, strategically placed to deliver their different properties where needed.
For starters, the upper part of the legs uses Polartec Windbloc to keep the muscles that are working the hardest the warmest. It keeps the wind out brilliantly, with nothing getting through even when ploughing into a cold headwind, and there is a bit of water repellency there too.
According to Polartec it features a micro-porous laminate between a durable outer layer and lofted inner fibres that lock in insulating warmth.
This makes it quite a bit thicker than the fabrics used elsewhere, and it isn't as stretchy either, which gives it quite a compressive feel, especially around the hips and the thighs. It feels a little bit odd at first, almost like the tights are too small, but once you start riding and you get used to it, it's fine.
The inside of the thighs and the lower legs are made from a fabric by Italian producer Miti, which is much softer and more elastic for ease of movement. It makes up for some of the lack of breathability found with the Polartec fabric and balances out the tights.
The switching between these fabrics means there are seams, though, and I had to really concentrate on pulling the dhbs on just right to get the stitching to sit behind the knee without irritating the skin as I pedalled. A few miliimetres either way and I would start to get sore behind my knees after about an hour's riding.
The bib section of the tights is soft to the touch and the straps are wide to spread the pressure over the shoulders without digging in.
The front is cut quite low, not really covering your stomach. On a pair of tights I like a bit more coverage for warmth, but they weren't uncomfortable.
All of the LAB range is designed for a really slim race cut and these tights are no different. It's worth noting that they don't quite feel right when you aren't on the bike, a bit tight here, a bit loose there, but once you are in the saddle they make a lot of sense, although a couple of times I had to stop and readjust things just to get them sitting perfectly.
The ankles are kept in place by simple elastic grippers and they work an absolute treat, and I like that there is no clash of zips when wearing overshoes over the top.
Like many clothing manufacturers, dhb uses Elastic Interface pads – here, specifically, the Road Performance Pad.
It's pretty simple to look at, with just some padding in various thicknesses underneath the sit bones, and a single channel running between them. It is very comfortable; when I was out for four to five hours, I never found any discomfort at all.
Value
With an RRP of £150, the dhbs are a little more than the Bioracer Spitfire Tempest Protect Bibtights. They also use various material types to protect you from the elements and cost £132. What I really liked about them, though, is that the seams have been kept out of the way so no irritation behind the knees.
> Buyer's Guide: 14 of the best warm winter cycling bib tights
For the same money as the dhbs you could opt for the 7Mesh TK1 Bib Tights, which Mike Stead found to be pretty much spot on: warm, a great fit and water resistant, and they come with three pockets.
Conclusion
Overall, as long as I took a bit of care getting the dhbs positioned correctly then I really couldn't fault their performance. They dealt with the weather fine and they have a very comfortable pad. Getting them on is just a bit more of a faff than most others, though, and if you get it wrong they can irritate.
Verdict
Very good at dealing with the elements, but seams behind the knees can rub if you don't position them right
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: dhb Aeron Lab All Winter Bib Tight
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says, "The Aeron LAB All Winter Bib Tight is dhb's solution for riders looking to push the pace in winter conditions. Featuring Polartec® Windbloc® technology for windproofing and water resistance, these tights balance insulation, and breathability
Designed for temperatures between 0 and 12 Celsius, these performance tights from dhb use advanced fabrics and lightweight construction methods to form a pair of flexible and protective tights that will help get you out the door in tough winter conditions, but won't hold you back when the tempo increases.
For riders looking to ride hard through winter, whatever the weather, the Aeron LAB All Winter Tights are the perfect training partner."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
dhb lists:
Winter Bib Tight for tempo riding through cold weather
Recommended Temperature Range: 0-12 Celsius
Close performance fit
Elastic Interface® Road Performance Chamois Pad
Upper leg: Polartec® Windbloc
Lower leg: Miti Thermal Fabric
Soft supportive bib straps
Integrated FLT reflectives in key positions
Elasticated leg cuff for secure tight fit
Bib straps: 72% Polyamide(Nylon), 28% Elastane(Spandex)
Inner Panels: 52% Polyamide(Nylon), 32% Polyester, 16% Elastane(Spandex)
Outer Panels: 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
dhb tells you on Wiggle that these have a close race fit, and for most people you'll probably need to go up a size compared to other dhb kit.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing hasn't thrown up any issues whatsoever.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They work well down to near-freezing temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a very good pad.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Seams can irritate behind the knee if not positioned right.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At this sort of money they are up against some very good bib tights like the Bioracers or 7Mesh tights mentioned in the review. Both just have the edge on comfort and performance, and the Bioracers are nearly £20 cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A good mix of fabrics used in terms of performance, but the compressive nature of the Polartec fabric means you need to really make sure you concentrate on getting everything sitting right before you head off on a ride, otherwise they can feel a little uncomfortable. They do have a very good pad, though, and stand up well to the elements.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
If it's open to all traffic but private motor vehicles then surely its more open than closed. Would have thought this site would be less car centric.
As soon as you want to mount anything on the bars or have a bike fit and learn that your stem should be a bit longer or shorter, you'll love the...
It's a terrible example driving by the person in the Toyota. How did the driver not see the oncoming coach and not see there wasn't enough space...
So I went to CityMetric to read the Sustrans article on the future and came across an excellent article by someone called Laura Laker about killer...
Citation needed....
I use this road everyday and this exact thing happens a lot....
Unfortunately I don't think it is quite available yet.
I really, really wouldn't want it to be 200,000 riders!!!! You queue up for well in excess of an hour as it is...then have an incredible variety of...
How will he get motor insurance in the future? "Any previous convictions?" "Well, I was disqualified for causing death by dangerous driving …"
Only this guy...