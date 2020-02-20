dhb Aeron Lab All Winter Bib Tight

The Aeron LAB All Winter Bib Tights are part of dhb's top performance range, and from that aspect they certainly deliver, using a range of materials and a close, race fit. The only downside for me is the positioning of some of the seams, which can irritate.

dhb has used various materials in these bib tights, strategically placed to deliver their different properties where needed.

For starters, the upper part of the legs uses Polartec Windbloc to keep the muscles that are working the hardest the warmest. It keeps the wind out brilliantly, with nothing getting through even when ploughing into a cold headwind, and there is a bit of water repellency there too.

According to Polartec it features a micro-porous laminate between a durable outer layer and lofted inner fibres that lock in insulating warmth.

This makes it quite a bit thicker than the fabrics used elsewhere, and it isn't as stretchy either, which gives it quite a compressive feel, especially around the hips and the thighs. It feels a little bit odd at first, almost like the tights are too small, but once you start riding and you get used to it, it's fine.

The inside of the thighs and the lower legs are made from a fabric by Italian producer Miti, which is much softer and more elastic for ease of movement. It makes up for some of the lack of breathability found with the Polartec fabric and balances out the tights.

The switching between these fabrics means there are seams, though, and I had to really concentrate on pulling the dhbs on just right to get the stitching to sit behind the knee without irritating the skin as I pedalled. A few miliimetres either way and I would start to get sore behind my knees after about an hour's riding.

The bib section of the tights is soft to the touch and the straps are wide to spread the pressure over the shoulders without digging in.

The front is cut quite low, not really covering your stomach. On a pair of tights I like a bit more coverage for warmth, but they weren't uncomfortable.

All of the LAB range is designed for a really slim race cut and these tights are no different. It's worth noting that they don't quite feel right when you aren't on the bike, a bit tight here, a bit loose there, but once you are in the saddle they make a lot of sense, although a couple of times I had to stop and readjust things just to get them sitting perfectly.

The ankles are kept in place by simple elastic grippers and they work an absolute treat, and I like that there is no clash of zips when wearing overshoes over the top.

Like many clothing manufacturers, dhb uses Elastic Interface pads – here, specifically, the Road Performance Pad.

It's pretty simple to look at, with just some padding in various thicknesses underneath the sit bones, and a single channel running between them. It is very comfortable; when I was out for four to five hours, I never found any discomfort at all.

Value

With an RRP of £150, the dhbs are a little more than the Bioracer Spitfire Tempest Protect Bibtights. They also use various material types to protect you from the elements and cost £132. What I really liked about them, though, is that the seams have been kept out of the way so no irritation behind the knees.

> Buyer's Guide: 14 of the best warm winter cycling bib tights

For the same money as the dhbs you could opt for the 7Mesh TK1 Bib Tights, which Mike Stead found to be pretty much spot on: warm, a great fit and water resistant, and they come with three pockets.

Conclusion

Overall, as long as I took a bit of care getting the dhbs positioned correctly then I really couldn't fault their performance. They dealt with the weather fine and they have a very comfortable pad. Getting them on is just a bit more of a faff than most others, though, and if you get it wrong they can irritate.

Verdict

Very good at dealing with the elements, but seams behind the knees can rub if you don't position them right

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website