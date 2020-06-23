The Specialized SL Elite SS Jersey is ideally suited to riding in high temperatures thanks to its lightweight mesh construction which keeps you cool by letting the wind pass through. The cut is also perfect for those who like a close-fitting jersey without any fabric flapping in the wind.

With much of the UK basking in warm sunshine during lockdown, and more free time for me to ride my bike, the SL Elite jersey has seen plenty of use. In temperatures above the high teens, its lightweight mesh construction on the rear and arms really comes into its own, allowing a cool breeze to flow through. Riding hard on the flat and on all but the steepest and slowest of climbs, I never felt myself getting overly hot and sweaty.

Hauling myself up a 25 per cent hill, things could get a little overwhelmed in that department, but you can always drop the zip a little to help. Descending on the other side soon saw me dry out anyway.

To stop you getting too chilly, the front panels are a more solid knit of polyester, which is light and soft to the touch. There isn't much stretch involved as it has no elastane added, unlike the mesh sections, relying on the cut and shape to provide the fit.

The mesh sections have 15 per cent elastane added, which allows you to move around on the bike without the jersey riding up or the fabric bunching. It's a close fit all told, and the multi-panel design allows plenty of movement on the bike without fuss – when going from seated to a standing climbing position, for instance.

The tail is dropped by a fair amount, which keeps your lower back covered when in the drops, and I had no issues with it riding up thanks to the silicone gripper.

At the rear are three traditionally positioned pockets. They are made out of the same mesh fabric as the back panel, so aren't the tautest I've ever used and can sag a little when loaded up, though I never lost anything, even when in the drops.

Included is a headphone cable port in one of the pockets which marries up to a little loop (conveniently showing a headphone logo) on the collar to keep your wire neat and tidy.

One thing I would like to see is the inclusion of a valuables pocket with a zip. I know we managed fine without them for decades, but it has become a bit of an essential on a jersey or jacket for me now, knowing that my keys and debit card are safely tucked away. It's one of those little details I'd expect to find on an £85 jersey.

For the money, the SL Elite is very well made. Everything from the stitching to the fabrics themselves looks and feels top notch. The zip runs smoothly and thanks to the small plastic tab it is easy to locate and to adjust its height, even when riding at full chat.

Price-wise, it looks to compete well against Shimano's Climbers jersey. The Spesh might be a tenner more but it is about 50g lighter, cooler and has a more race-orientated fit.

A similar mesh-style jersey is the Pearl Izumi Pro Mesh, which ups the pricing stakes, coming in at £124.99. It competes well in terms of performance according to Adam's review, but you are paying an extra 40 quid for it, which is a big chunk of cash.

Overall, the SL Elite SS jersey is a great choice for riding in the spring and summer, especially when the temperatures really ramp up. Its high-performance cut and fabrics mean that it keeps you cool even when you are working hard.

Verdict

Great breathability and a race fit mean the SL Elite is spot on for hard riding in the heat

