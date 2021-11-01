The Specialized Men's RBX Softshell Jacket is cosily warm, soft against the skin and usefully windproof. It still breathes really well too, and is a really good option for a lot of UK days, as long as the slightly loose cut suits you.

What little Specialized says about this involves it being for the 'shoulder season', by which I assume it actually means spring and autumn, although in much of the UK you can extend that to considerable chunks of the winter as well. Obviously it depends on what you pair the RBX with, but so long as it's mostly dry it's not out of its depth until you're around 0°C.

At the other extreme, it's happy up to 15°C or so. Though it can get a bit sweaty, it breathes well enough that it never feels clammy or uncomfortable even then. That probably covers 95% of our autumns, springs, winters and summers...

The cut

The fit is slightly relaxed – I find it loose enough to fold a little across the chest and stomach, and it doesn't sit flat on my forearms either. It doesn't flap or cause any discomfort, though, and it does at least leave room for bulky layers beneath.

Actually, it does cause one small issue: beaded rain can't roll away within the horizontal folds. Consequently, showers always soaked through the crooks of my elbows and the seam across my chest first.

On the upside, it takes a while to do so, and it needs to be either prolonged or heavy rain to really penetrate. At which point you'd probably put on a rain jacket.

The build

The construction and fabrics feel really solid; the stitching is great, the soft lining feels lovely against the skin, and the overlocked seams cause no issues at all.

The collar is well-judged for height and width too, proving effective without strangling you. The 'fancy bit of string' zip pull looks a bit naff but works well enough, too.

The RBX isn't a cheap jacket, but even high-value brand dhb's Aeron All Winter Softshell is only £30 less at £120, while the Rivelo Thorncombe is £160 – if looser-fitting than this – and the Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket is £180.

And you can go a lot higher: the Castelli Alpha RoS 2, for instance, is £300.

Overall

This is a warm, wind-resistant but very breathable jacket that's extremely usable both for the shoulder seasons and the (presumably) off-the-shoulder seasons. It feels solid, protective and built to last. As long as you don't mind the slightly loose cut, it's a great choice.

Verdict

Cosy, breathable and comfortable – ideal whenever the cold, wind and rain is just 'meh' rather than extreme

