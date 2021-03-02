Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket Men’s

The Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket is an exceptionally good windproof for cold weather with a few tricks up its sleeve – literally, in one case – that add to the performance.

Ash reviewed a previous version of the Alpha RoS a couple of years ago and praised it as an all-in-one winter jacket that's hard to beat. I agree. It has been updated with a handful of genuinely useful new features that I'll come to in a mo.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The exterior is made from Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper 150 which, as the name suggests, prevents cold air from blowing in. You don't need me to tell you how important that is when the temperature is close to zero and you hit the longest, fastest descent of the day. It stops that wind chill wrecking your fun.

There are a couple of other things you need to know about Infinium Windstopper 150. First, it's highly breathable so you don't get that boil in a bag effect when you hit the climbs.

Second, although Gore doesn't call it waterproof, Infinium Windstopper 150 is way more water-resistant than you might expect, a durable water repellent (DWR) coating helping out the internal membrane in this respect. Castelli has added more external taping to the seams over the shoulders than on previous versions of this jacket, but the other seams aren't taped so water can creep through. Even so, the Alpha RoS does a great job of keeping road spray and short showers out. You can't dispense with a waterproof shell if heavy rain is forecast, but I've stayed perfectly dry in changeable conditions.

Another crucial element of the Alpha RoS 2 is the clever double-layer construction. Opening the front reveals inner panels that attach at the sides of the jacket and zip together in the middle. Effectively, it's like having the front half of a gilet attached in there (check out the pics – they explain it far better).

This inner layer is fleecy polyester that provides extra insulation. The same fabric is used inside the sleeves, extending around about two-thirds of the circumference of your arms.

This double layer at the front gives you a few different options. You can have both closed up when you want maximum warmth and protection. You can open the outer but leave the inner done up when you hit a climb and want to let humid air out and cool air in. You can even push the inner layer to the sides and zip up the outer if you want that windproofing but don't need so much insulation on your chest.

The bottom line is that this structure isn't a gimmick, it works really well, allowing you to adjust things according to the conditions, the terrain, and your riding intensity, without the jacket as a whole flapping about or the need to stop and add/remove layers.

One new feature with this incarnation is the double-layer cuff which is similar to designs you'll find on quite a lot of outdoor coats. Essentially, inside the Infinium Windstopper 150 layer there's a second, more stretchy cuff. The inner cuff goes closest to your arm, tucking inside the top of your glove, and then the Infinium Windstopper 150 layer goes on the outside. The idea is that any water that runs down the outside of the Windstopper fabric doesn't simply get funnelled into the top of your glove. It works really well so it's worth taking a few seconds at the start of your ride to get everything arranged properly.

Up top, the neck is tall with a comfortable fleecy section around the back, while stretchy panels at the waist – made from the same fabric as the inner cuffs – ensure a close fit in that area, and a silicone gripper holds the hem in place.

The Infinium Windstopper 150 itself is also stretchy – particularly across its width – to offer a close fit that doesn't feel at all restrictive or uncomfortable whether you're sitting upright or down on the drops.

I've been using this jacket in all kinds of winter conditions, and it has put in an exceptional performance throughout. Castelli says the Alpha RoS has a temperature range of -5°C to 10°C. The coldest I went in this jacket was -2°C, but it was a really blowy day and the wind chill meant it was considerably colder, so I'd say Castelli is about right. Of course, you can always vary what you wear underneath according to the temperature too.

Castelli has made changes to the pockets on the latest version of the Alpha RoS. The small pocket at the front of the hip has been moved to the side panel which means you can put a little more inside without it becoming annoying when you pedal. Keys and money are fine in there although I must say that the waterproof zip hasn't been the most eager to open and close. It has been a bit of a struggle on occasion.

A bottom panel has been added to the rear pockets so there's now more volume inside. I didn't really notice in use because I tend to travel light anyway, but the extra capacity is there if you need it. The pockets still have laser-cut drainage holes in the bottom to stop water that rolls down your back accumulating in there.

Of course, £290 is a lot to spend on a cycling jacket, although the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo we reviewed recently was £225 and Rapha's Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket is £270.

What I would say, though, is that the Alpha RoS 2's double-layer construction makes it incredibly versatile so you're getting more for your money than you might think. Plus, anything that makes riding in cold weather more comfortable has to be worthy of consideration. As long as you don't come off and rip it, this jacket will last you several years.

> Buyer’s Guide: 32 of the best waterproof cycling jackets

Overall, the Alpha RoS is a great design. The premium-quality fabrics and double-layer construction mean you can stay comfortable across a range of winter temperatures – even freezing and below – without getting too sweaty when you hit the climbs. It'll keep you dry through showers too, meaning that you don't need to mess around with a waterproof shell unless you encounter heavy rain. The all-round performance really is something special.

Verdict

Exceptionally versatile winter windproof jacket that's warm and highly water resistant

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website