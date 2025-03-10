The Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket is a two-layer, entry-level top designed to work with both casual and more technical cycling kit. It offers decent protection from the rain and cold without leaving you feeling too hot and clammy during longer or harder rides. If you can live without hip pockets, the black or blue versions would also work well off the bike. And Madison has achieved this quality and versatility at a very attractive price too.

For more options, check our best cycling jackets buyer's guide.

Performance

The overall performance has been good – especially taking into account its modest price. I've ridden it in persistent rain for rides of two to three hours and stayed bone-dry, save for some minor misting while the polyester gets up to speed with the wicking.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - sleeve detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

This was minimal around 10-12°C, becoming more obvious after 20 minutes at a steady 16-20mph – but crucially it never lingered or became clammy.

Below around 10°C some droplets formed on the interior laminate, which is a culture shock coming from a more expensive shell boasting 20,000mm for breathability – but it's what you'd expect for a jacket with a 10,000mm rating and it wasn't intrusive.

If it's milder than expected or you run a little hot, you can always drop the zip to cool yourself a little. And talking of the zip, I found this a little tricky to locate and awkward to use wearing winter gloves, though some of this is due to a lack of feeling in my index finger.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - zip 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Overall, though, and while it doesn't boast a breathability on a par with garments boasting 15-20,000mm ratings, I never felt clammy at any time, which can be the case with some budget jackets, especially those designed for commuting.

Elasticated cuffs are more convenient than wrap-over cuffs, though there can be a trade-off when it comes to forming a seal with gloves. But I can report there were no issues with rain – or wind – funnelling its way in during wet and blustery rides.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The back also offered plenty of protection, with rain just rolling away.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Its slightly looser cut meant it was easy to access jersey pockets for snacks during the ride. And though I was concerned about the lack of fleece at the collar, it successfully shut the door on cold and damp.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As for packability, it will pack down small enough for a 10L pannier or 6L bikepacking bag, but don't expect to stuff it inside a jersey pocket.

Specification

Typical of other garments around this price, this has a two-layer polyester construction with waterproof and breathability ratings of 10,000mm. The taped seams bode well for its waterproofing abilities, and the overall construction of our sample was neat and uniform throughout.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - taped seams.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Its elasticated cuffs and waist might lack the precise tailored fit offered by drawstrings and Velcro wrap-over cuffs, but they're effective on a garment designed to be worn with more casual clothing.

The tail is quite long without looking unduly technical and the same is true for the front. There's just a single breast pocket, but its generous size will take a 6in smartphone or superzoom compact camera without any bouncing around.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - chest pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Subtle retro-reflective detailing and logos complete the package and stop the ultra-practical black being too stealthy. And the Freewheel is also available in blue or hi-vis yellow if black's not for you.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - drop.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Sizing/fit

While the fit is a little relaxed, it's not baggy, and assuming you've gone for the right size, it's not going to be billowing like a builder's tarp when you're riding. Our medium-size top was perfectly proportioned for my 181cm, 70kg frame, with ample length in the arms and enough room for layering.

2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The give in the material is sufficient for you to move between the tops and the hoods with no hint of gathering or bunching, and you're unlikely to snag it on the saddle's nose either.

Durability/care

I've done all sorts of riding in our test jacket and it shrugged off my usual carelessness, though being black helps hide a lot of grime. Riding bridleways and dirt roads, with their associated brambles and foliage, has resulted in no obvious wear and tear.

It has also responded well to machine washing at 30°C with minimal detergent – and of course with no fabric softener. As you'd hope, the DWR is still doing its thing, though I tend to re-proof jackets like this every few months.

Value

At just £59.99 this represents very good value. At this sort of price, you tend to get lightweight packable shells, such as the Van Rysel Men's Long Sleeved Showerproof Road Cycling Jacket RC500. Its £49.99 price gets you a jacket with a waterproof membrane, two pockets and a two-year warranty, though it's unlikely to be as waterproof as the Madison.

It's a little more expensive, but the £83.22 Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket comes with 20,000mm waterproofing and breathability ratings, and Stu really rated it, though it has a more tailored fit than the Madison.

The B'Twin Men's City Cycling Night Visibility Rain Jacket 540 is more in commuter territory and costs £69.99. It has a 15,000mm waterproofing rating, a hood, pockets and bold reflectives, but it's a fair bit heavier and its breathability won't equal the Madison's.

Conclusion

Madison offers plenty of bang for your buck here, so it's hard to be too critical about its Freewheel Waterproof Jacket. I'd have like pit zips, but I think this is more of a consideration than an outright criticism, as this is primarily intended for autumn and winter riding. Madison has come up with a surprisingly capable jacket for the price, which works just as well on shorter commutes as it does on longer rides. Some limitations become obvious on extended, higher-pace outings but there's absolutely no reason it shouldn't handle club outings and occasional weekend touring.

Verdict

Capable budget jacket that works well for commuting and longer, harder efforts and even off the bike – and the price is right