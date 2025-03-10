The Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket is a two-layer, entry-level top designed to work with both casual and more technical cycling kit. It offers decent protection from the rain and cold without leaving you feeling too hot and clammy during longer or harder rides. If you can live without hip pockets, the black or blue versions would also work well off the bike. And Madison has achieved this quality and versatility at a very attractive price too.
For more options, check our best cycling jackets buyer's guide.
Performance
The overall performance has been good – especially taking into account its modest price. I've ridden it in persistent rain for rides of two to three hours and stayed bone-dry, save for some minor misting while the polyester gets up to speed with the wicking.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - sleeve detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
This was minimal around 10-12°C, becoming more obvious after 20 minutes at a steady 16-20mph – but crucially it never lingered or became clammy.
Below around 10°C some droplets formed on the interior laminate, which is a culture shock coming from a more expensive shell boasting 20,000mm for breathability – but it's what you'd expect for a jacket with a 10,000mm rating and it wasn't intrusive.
If it's milder than expected or you run a little hot, you can always drop the zip to cool yourself a little. And talking of the zip, I found this a little tricky to locate and awkward to use wearing winter gloves, though some of this is due to a lack of feeling in my index finger.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - zip 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Overall, though, and while it doesn't boast a breathability on a par with garments boasting 15-20,000mm ratings, I never felt clammy at any time, which can be the case with some budget jackets, especially those designed for commuting.
Elasticated cuffs are more convenient than wrap-over cuffs, though there can be a trade-off when it comes to forming a seal with gloves. But I can report there were no issues with rain – or wind – funnelling its way in during wet and blustery rides.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The back also offered plenty of protection, with rain just rolling away.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Its slightly looser cut meant it was easy to access jersey pockets for snacks during the ride. And though I was concerned about the lack of fleece at the collar, it successfully shut the door on cold and damp.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
As for packability, it will pack down small enough for a 10L pannier or 6L bikepacking bag, but don't expect to stuff it inside a jersey pocket.
Specification
Typical of other garments around this price, this has a two-layer polyester construction with waterproof and breathability ratings of 10,000mm. The taped seams bode well for its waterproofing abilities, and the overall construction of our sample was neat and uniform throughout.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - taped seams.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Its elasticated cuffs and waist might lack the precise tailored fit offered by drawstrings and Velcro wrap-over cuffs, but they're effective on a garment designed to be worn with more casual clothing.
The tail is quite long without looking unduly technical and the same is true for the front. There's just a single breast pocket, but its generous size will take a 6in smartphone or superzoom compact camera without any bouncing around.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - chest pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Subtle retro-reflective detailing and logos complete the package and stop the ultra-practical black being too stealthy. And the Freewheel is also available in blue or hi-vis yellow if black's not for you.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - drop.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Sizing/fit
While the fit is a little relaxed, it's not baggy, and assuming you've gone for the right size, it's not going to be billowing like a builder's tarp when you're riding. Our medium-size top was perfectly proportioned for my 181cm, 70kg frame, with ample length in the arms and enough room for layering.
2024 Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The give in the material is sufficient for you to move between the tops and the hoods with no hint of gathering or bunching, and you're unlikely to snag it on the saddle's nose either.
Durability/care
I've done all sorts of riding in our test jacket and it shrugged off my usual carelessness, though being black helps hide a lot of grime. Riding bridleways and dirt roads, with their associated brambles and foliage, has resulted in no obvious wear and tear.
It has also responded well to machine washing at 30°C with minimal detergent – and of course with no fabric softener. As you'd hope, the DWR is still doing its thing, though I tend to re-proof jackets like this every few months.
Value
At just £59.99 this represents very good value. At this sort of price, you tend to get lightweight packable shells, such as the Van Rysel Men's Long Sleeved Showerproof Road Cycling Jacket RC500. Its £49.99 price gets you a jacket with a waterproof membrane, two pockets and a two-year warranty, though it's unlikely to be as waterproof as the Madison.
It's a little more expensive, but the £83.22 Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket comes with 20,000mm waterproofing and breathability ratings, and Stu really rated it, though it has a more tailored fit than the Madison.
The B'Twin Men's City Cycling Night Visibility Rain Jacket 540 is more in commuter territory and costs £69.99. It has a 15,000mm waterproofing rating, a hood, pockets and bold reflectives, but it's a fair bit heavier and its breathability won't equal the Madison's.
Conclusion
Madison offers plenty of bang for your buck here, so it's hard to be too critical about its Freewheel Waterproof Jacket. I'd have like pit zips, but I think this is more of a consideration than an outright criticism, as this is primarily intended for autumn and winter riding. Madison has come up with a surprisingly capable jacket for the price, which works just as well on shorter commutes as it does on longer rides. Some limitations become obvious on extended, higher-pace outings but there's absolutely no reason it shouldn't handle club outings and occasional weekend touring.
Verdict
Capable budget jacket that works well for commuting and longer, harder efforts and even off the bike – and the price is right
Make and model: Madison Freewheel Men's Waterproof Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Madison says: "Waterproof cycling jacket with reflective features, perfect for every ride. Packable with a relaxed fit and a cut that's most comfortable on the bike".
I think that Madison has delivered a competent jacket for general riding and for not that much money. The design means you could also wear it off the bike, which increases its versatility.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
WATERPROOF: Fully taped seams and a DWR coated waterproof fabric and construction offer protection against rain and general wet conditions
PERFORMANCE RATING: Waterproof rating (mm/H20): 10k, Breathability Rating (g/m2/24hours): 10k
PACKABLE: Roll this lightweight jacket up and stuff away easily into a backpack or pannier when not required
STRETCH FABRIC: Feel unrestricted and move easily as you go about your everyday riding
FIT: Articulated fit means this jacket offers maximum rider comfort when in the seated riding position
WRISTS: Tailored elasticated cuffs offer a no nonsense fit and are designed to offer comfort and seamless compatibility when wearing gloves
REFLECTIVE INSERTS: Strategically placed reflective inserts on the tail and arm enhance visibility to motorists and improve safety in low-light environments
POCKETS: A chest pocket featuring a water resistant zipper is available for keys and other small items"
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
7/10
Seems well made throughout.
Rate the jacket for performance:
7/10
Surprisingly good across the board considering the jacket's modest price. Very waterproof, in the everyday sense and breathability was also better than I've come to expect from garments with a rating of 10,000mm.
Rate the jacket for durability:
7/10
Washing and wearing well thus far. No obvious weakspots.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Very good, even in heavy rain and blustery conditions there's been no sign of water getting in or incremental creep.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Good, even in milder weather, and compared with similar garments with a 10,000mm breathability rating.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Very good – the fit isn't as close-cut as a more traditional road jacket but you could never describe it as loose or baggy.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Excellent and Madison's sizing chart takes the guesswork out of online purchases.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Typical of similar technical jackets.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
7/10
Not only does it resist the wind and rain well, but it displaces rider-generated heat fairly efficiently too, which isn't the case with every similar jacket.
Rate the jacket for value:
8/10
Very good – the overall performance of the jacket is surprisingly good when you consider its very modest asking price, comparable to that of more expensive rivals.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
So far there's been no call to replenish the DWR coating with an in-wash treatment. Black certainly helps but it has responded very well to machine washing at 30 degrees and line drying.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been pleasantly surprised by how well the jacket has performed on the waterproofing and breathability fronts for a budget garment. The looser fit works well with winter layering and without billowing on long, blustery descents, the elasticated cuffs and stretchy fabric keep the weather out and adjusting position is seamless. The single pocket is a generous size, though off the bike I missed hip pockets.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Specification and overall performance – windproofing, waterproofing and breathability – are better than I've come to expect of a budget jacket.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Nothing – especially given its price and design brief.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Van Rysel Men's Lomg Sleeved Showerproof Road Cycling Jacket RC500 has a waterproof membrane, two pockets and a two-year warranty, though it won't hold the rain at bay as well as the Madison.
And firmly in the commuting territory you've got the B'Twin Men's City Cycling Night Visibility Rain Jacket 540. It's a tenner dearer at £69.99, has a 15,000mm waterproofing rating, a hood, bold reflectives and pockets. However, breathability is not on par with the Madison and it's a good bit heavier.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Possibly
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes – as a budget top for commuting and day-to-day riding.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Surprisingly capable budget jacket that offers you a lot for your money. Hip pockets and pit zips might be missed opportunities – but they're not deal breakers.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
It says in the BBC article that the roundabout has been open in its current configuration since September 2024 and a linked article states that...
This result should be reviewed for being unduly lenient....
Car spreading https://climatevisuals.org/carspreading/ https://cleancitiescampaign.org/carspreading
"Welcome to your local Council - you don't have to be a moron to work here, but it really helps if you want to blend in".
So I can choose wisely for my commute, I would like to see this comparison done with a penny fathing and a Ducati Panegali.
Laverack still offer the same machine in a rim brake version so the "disc" is there to differentiate it from its stablemate.
Quite right - get those soapboxes off our roads. As everyone knows, the right place for them is the internet.
It's finally live. Here is the link :...
Where's the motor, joking
The Michelin Power Gravel Adventure might fit your requirements, or the Vittoria Terreno Zero ("tubeless ready" but no reason you couldn't run it...