The Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket is part of the brand's commuter range, designed for "everyday protection from the elements with a focus on extra visibility". It's a more relaxed fit than some, meaning it'll perform well whether you're running a few errands in street clothing or you've donned riding kit and are venturing further afield. The two-tone effect is very eye catching, but in terms of breathability it doesn't match others I've used with the same 10k rating.

The jacket is made from 100% polyester with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating and taped seams, but I was slightly surprised by the lack of mesh layer. These serve two purposes: protecting the shell from premature wear, and aiding moisture eviction.

In terms of weatherproofing, its performance is in line with other polyester models I've used with 10,000mm waterproof ratings. I've been out in some very soggy condition and rain has just beaded up and rolled away, with the slightly dropped rear helping to protect the lower back and vital organs without looking unduly 'technical' when off the bike.

The fabric, cuffs and collar have also done an excellent job of blocking out wind, but it's a little slower at evicting rider-generated moisture than other garments with the same 10,000g/m2 rating for breathability, in my experience. I've also noted the internal laminated surface can 'sweat' a little, giving the impression of dampness, particularly in milder, wetter. This wasn't particularly intrusive, let alone uncomfortable, and could also present when I'd come inside following a long, cold ride. In the saddle, dropping the zipper will encourage some useful cooling air and accelerate the wicking process.

Madison doesn't cite a temperature range for the Stellar, preferring to recommend it for autumn and winter, but as a yardstick I've been out for two hours at a steady 17mph and remained consistently temperate when the mercury's ranged from below zero to 11°C. Riding faster, I wasn't surprised to discover it struggled to chuck out rider-generated heat, and clamminess around the chest, armpits and lower back was more obvious. Curiously, this wasn't an issue with the brand's more basic men's waterproof jacket (review to follow), which leaves me wondering if the extensive retro-reflective detailing is a contributory factor.

Which brings me neatly on to the Ultra Reflective part of the name...

Fog has been a theme of many morning rides and the fluoro yellow has been very conspicuous along the backroads and busier town centres (there is a blue version available, too). Leaving aside a bright rear LED, friends reckoned they could pick the jacket out at 100 metres, with no stealth moments when appearing from junctions and orbiting roundabouts.

As for the retro-reflective material, it employs aluminium foil and microscopic glass beads, presenting as a subtle mid grey during daylight and a brilliant silver when caught in vehicle headlights and, to a lesser extent, street lighting. Along unlit backroads, friends approaching in cars with lights on main beam reckoned they could pick the sleeves and back at 150m, further on starry nights.

Anecdotally, this remained broadly unchanged with unknown drivers, and I found them typically more sympathetic to letting me turn first at junctions, especially those with a sharp incline. Matt Swaine, while discussing the Proviz Reflect360 Plus, described the reflective technology as being 'cycling with subtitles' and the sentiment is very fitting here.

It's enhanced by 360-degree coverage and a real boon when signalling, entering the flow of traffic and navigating bigger roundabouts.

Other details

Storage is limited to a single, deep breast pocket that is supportive and will swallow a wallet and 6in smartphone.

The zip pull is sensibly proportioned for easy on-the-fly access, even if you're wearing midwinter gloves, and, talking of gloves, the Stellar employs elasticated cuffs and you can achieve a reassuringly good seal with gloves of various genres, even those with shorter cuffs.

The collar is also sensibly proportioned but bucks convention by omitting a fleece lining.

Sizing/fit

Madison's sizing chart is accurate and takes the guesswork out of online purchases – the medium was perfect for my 181cm frame, with ample length in the back, and room at the shoulders but without feeling baggy.

It's designed as a relaxed cut, allowing for street clothing or heavier layering on bitterly cold winter rides without any hint of flutter when winds have intensified. Long, blustery descents at 25mph or so have further cemented this impression.

The fabric is also stretchy, for seamless movement, and I'm convinced this contributes to the smooth running of the pocket and main zips, which makes mid-ride rummaging and temperature regulation hassle free.

Durability/care

Ours is holding out very well thus far, despite my regular deviations from the asphalt and the light colour. There are no obvious signs of weakness at the zippers or anywhere else for that matter.

I wasn't surprised to discover the odd faint oily smudge creeping up and, testament to the quality of modern chain lubes, this hasn't vanished given a soap flakes pre-wash followed by the non-negotiable 30-degree, minimum detergent tour de Samsung. That said, it has faded.

From the drum, bargain on drying times of an hour on the line, closer to three on the clothes horse at room temperature.

Value

The jacket's RRP of £79.99 is very competitive given the specification. The Proviz Nightrider Men's Cycling Reflective & Waterproof Jacket is arguably its closest rival, and costs a tenner more (though currently reduced to £62.99). Both feature 10k waterproofing and breathability and come in a choice of two colours, but the Proviz does feature an internal mesh lining and two hip pockets. (Matt was very impressed with a previous version, in 2018.)

There's also the Proviz Reflect360 Switch but that's £109.99 (though currently £76.99). As the name suggests, it's designed to be reversible – yellow (or red) for cloudy and low light conditions, and the highly potent Reflect360 reflectivity for night riding.

For the same price as the Stellar (unless you want black, which is £65), Altura's Nightvision Nevis comes in four colours and boasts 10k apiece for waterproofing and breathability, but it doesn't feature the Madison's reflective panelling.

The Stellar is also £20 less than the Oxford Venture Jacket which, though lighter and more packable, is less potent on the visibility front, and Steve found the waterproofing of the sleeves disappointing.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the Madison Stellar is a capable commuter design with some good features at a competitive price. The retro-reflective and fluoro yellow combination is very effective, and water resistance and windproofing are also reassuringly good. That said, and typical of this price point, longer, faster paced rides can result in a clammy inner climate.

Verdict

Weatherproof and highly visible jacket with good cut and detailing, but breathability could be better