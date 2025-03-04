The Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket is part of the brand's commuter range, designed for "everyday protection from the elements with a focus on extra visibility". It's a more relaxed fit than some, meaning it'll perform well whether you're running a few errands in street clothing or you've donned riding kit and are venturing further afield. The two-tone effect is very eye catching, but in terms of breathability it doesn't match others I've used with the same 10k rating.
For more options, check out our guide to the best winter cycling jackets.
The jacket is made from 100% polyester with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating and taped seams, but I was slightly surprised by the lack of mesh layer. These serve two purposes: protecting the shell from premature wear, and aiding moisture eviction.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - taped seams.jpg (credit: road.cc)
In terms of weatherproofing, its performance is in line with other polyester models I've used with 10,000mm waterproof ratings. I've been out in some very soggy condition and rain has just beaded up and rolled away, with the slightly dropped rear helping to protect the lower back and vital organs without looking unduly 'technical' when off the bike.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - drop.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The fabric, cuffs and collar have also done an excellent job of blocking out wind, but it's a little slower at evicting rider-generated moisture than other garments with the same 10,000g/m2 rating for breathability, in my experience. I've also noted the internal laminated surface can 'sweat' a little, giving the impression of dampness, particularly in milder, wetter. This wasn't particularly intrusive, let alone uncomfortable, and could also present when I'd come inside following a long, cold ride. In the saddle, dropping the zipper will encourage some useful cooling air and accelerate the wicking process.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Madison doesn't cite a temperature range for the Stellar, preferring to recommend it for autumn and winter, but as a yardstick I've been out for two hours at a steady 17mph and remained consistently temperate when the mercury's ranged from below zero to 11°C. Riding faster, I wasn't surprised to discover it struggled to chuck out rider-generated heat, and clamminess around the chest, armpits and lower back was more obvious. Curiously, this wasn't an issue with the brand's more basic men's waterproof jacket (review to follow), which leaves me wondering if the extensive retro-reflective detailing is a contributory factor.
Which brings me neatly on to the Ultra Reflective part of the name...
Fog has been a theme of many morning rides and the fluoro yellow has been very conspicuous along the backroads and busier town centres (there is a blue version available, too). Leaving aside a bright rear LED, friends reckoned they could pick the jacket out at 100 metres, with no stealth moments when appearing from junctions and orbiting roundabouts.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - shoulders.jpg (credit: road.cc)
As for the retro-reflective material, it employs aluminium foil and microscopic glass beads, presenting as a subtle mid grey during daylight and a brilliant silver when caught in vehicle headlights and, to a lesser extent, street lighting. Along unlit backroads, friends approaching in cars with lights on main beam reckoned they could pick the sleeves and back at 150m, further on starry nights.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - reflective 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Anecdotally, this remained broadly unchanged with unknown drivers, and I found them typically more sympathetic to letting me turn first at junctions, especially those with a sharp incline. Matt Swaine, while discussing the Proviz Reflect360 Plus, described the reflective technology as being 'cycling with subtitles' and the sentiment is very fitting here.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - reflective 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
It's enhanced by 360-degree coverage and a real boon when signalling, entering the flow of traffic and navigating bigger roundabouts.
Other details
Storage is limited to a single, deep breast pocket that is supportive and will swallow a wallet and 6in smartphone.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - chest pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The zip pull is sensibly proportioned for easy on-the-fly access, even if you're wearing midwinter gloves, and, talking of gloves, the Stellar employs elasticated cuffs and you can achieve a reassuringly good seal with gloves of various genres, even those with shorter cuffs.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - cuff 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The collar is also sensibly proportioned but bucks convention by omitting a fleece lining.
Sizing/fit
Madison's sizing chart is accurate and takes the guesswork out of online purchases – the medium was perfect for my 181cm frame, with ample length in the back, and room at the shoulders but without feeling baggy.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
It's designed as a relaxed cut, allowing for street clothing or heavier layering on bitterly cold winter rides without any hint of flutter when winds have intensified. Long, blustery descents at 25mph or so have further cemented this impression.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - hem.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The fabric is also stretchy, for seamless movement, and I'm convinced this contributes to the smooth running of the pocket and main zips, which makes mid-ride rummaging and temperature regulation hassle free.
Durability/care
Ours is holding out very well thus far, despite my regular deviations from the asphalt and the light colour. There are no obvious signs of weakness at the zippers or anywhere else for that matter.
2024 Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket - collar 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I wasn't surprised to discover the odd faint oily smudge creeping up and, testament to the quality of modern chain lubes, this hasn't vanished given a soap flakes pre-wash followed by the non-negotiable 30-degree, minimum detergent tour de Samsung. That said, it has faded.
From the drum, bargain on drying times of an hour on the line, closer to three on the clothes horse at room temperature.
Value
The jacket's RRP of £79.99 is very competitive given the specification. The Proviz Nightrider Men's Cycling Reflective & Waterproof Jacket is arguably its closest rival, and costs a tenner more (though currently reduced to £62.99). Both feature 10k waterproofing and breathability and come in a choice of two colours, but the Proviz does feature an internal mesh lining and two hip pockets. (Matt was very impressed with a previous version, in 2018.)
There's also the Proviz Reflect360 Switch but that's £109.99 (though currently £76.99). As the name suggests, it's designed to be reversible – yellow (or red) for cloudy and low light conditions, and the highly potent Reflect360 reflectivity for night riding.
> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling clothes for commuting
For the same price as the Stellar (unless you want black, which is £65), Altura's Nightvision Nevis comes in four colours and boasts 10k apiece for waterproofing and breathability, but it doesn't feature the Madison's reflective panelling.
The Stellar is also £20 less than the Oxford Venture Jacket which, though lighter and more packable, is less potent on the visibility front, and Steve found the waterproofing of the sleeves disappointing.
Conclusion
Ultimately, the Madison Stellar is a capable commuter design with some good features at a competitive price. The retro-reflective and fluoro yellow combination is very effective, and water resistance and windproofing are also reassuringly good. That said, and typical of this price point, longer, faster paced rides can result in a clammy inner climate.
Verdict
Weatherproof and highly visible jacket with good cut and detailing, but breathability could be better
Make and model: Madison Stellar Ultra Reflective Men's Waterproof Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Madison says: "Waterproof cycling jacket with 360-degree explosive reflectivity, this jacket glows bright when caught in vehicle headlights for high visibility in low light. Packable with a relaxed fit, features three zip pockets and elasticated hem and cuffs."
It's certainly a bright and very water-resistant jacket, well suited to commuting during the darker months, but its breathability doesn't mirror that of similar garments with 10,000mm breathability ratings in my experience, and it's packable in the pannier, not pocket, sense.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
From Madison:
WATERPROOF: Fully taped seams and a DWR coated waterproof fabric and construction offer protection against rain and general wet conditions
ULTRA REFLECTIVE: Features a 50/50 colour/reflective fabric split to maximise visibility to motorists and other road users to enhance safety, during the day or night
PERFORMANCE RATING: Waterproof rating (mm/H20): 10k, Breathability Rating (g/m2/24hours): 10k
PACKABLE: Roll this lightweight jacket up and stuff away easily into a backpack or pannier when not required
STRETCH FABRIC: Feel unrestricted and move easily as you go about your everyday riding
FIT: Articulated fit means this jacket offers maximum rider comfort when in the seated riding position
WRISTS: Tailored elasticated cuffs offer a no nonsense fit and are designed to offer comfort and seamless compatibility when wearing gloves
POCKETS: A chest pocket featuring a water-resistant zipper is available for keys and other small items"
10,000mm waterproofing and breathability ratings
Retro-reflective detailing made from aluminium foil and tiny glass beads.
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems very well made throughout, from materials to zippers.
Rate the jacket for performance:
6/10
Very good in terms of water and windproofing, and its visibility is also suitably potent, but breathability brings the score down here.
Rate the jacket for durability:
7/10
Difficult to comment long term. However, it's washing and wearing well at present.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Very effective, even on rides of three hours in moderate and heavier rain.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
5/10
By no means poor, but it doesn't evict rider-generated moisture with the same efficiency as other jackets with 10,000mm breathability ratings I've used.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Looser cut but far from baggy, catering for winter layers and street clothing alike.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Madison's size guide is very accurate and takes the guesswork out of online purchases.
Rate the jacket for weight:
6/10
At 314g on our scales it's heavier than some, but not uncomfortably so.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
6/10
Very comfortable in colder conditions, but breathability doesn't keep pace with faster rides in milder weather.
Rate the jacket for value:
6/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's responded very well to machine washing at 30 degrees with the usual caveats of minimal detergent and being allowed to dry naturally.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a commuter garment, it's very effective at keeping you visible in anything from freezing fog to the blackest night, thanks to its colouring and technology. The more relaxed fit more readily entertains street clothing and layering, with no hint of bunching or gathering when adjusting position, so plenty of protection against the elements. Windproofing is similarly impressive and the elasticated cuffs offer a better seal than might be expected. That said, its breathability doesn't keep pace, especially in milder conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Good fit, cut, impressive resistance to water and wind. Highly visible on dark nights and dull days.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Breathability hasn't equalled that of similar jackets I've used, some of them long term.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The jacket's RRP of £79.99 is very competitive given the specification. The Proviz Nightrider Men's Cycling Reflective & Waterproof Jacket is arguably its closest rival, and costs a tenner more (though currently reduced to £62.99). Both feature 10k waterproofing and breathability and come in a choice of two colours, but the Proviz does feature an internal mesh lining and two hip pockets.
There's also the Proviz Reflect360 Switch but that's £109.99 (though currently £76.99). As the name suggests, it's designed to be reversible – yellow (or red) for cloudy and low light conditions, and the highly potent Reflect360 reflectivity for night riding.
For the same price as the Stellar (unless you want black, which is £65), Altura's Nightvision Nevis comes in four colours and boasts 10k apiece for waterproofing and breathability, but it doesn't feature the Madison's reflective panelling.
The Stellar is also £20 less than the Oxford Venture Jacket which, though lighter and more packable, is less potent on the visibility front, and Steve found the waterproofing of the sleeves disappointing.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? On balance, no, and this comes down to breathability.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Possibly, for commuting and less intense everyday riding.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a generally well-executed jacket with some nice touches for the money. However, in terms of breathability it lags behind others I've used at this price point, which may be an issue on longer, faster commutes.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
I wouldn't worry too much about the locks being picked, in nearly all cases of bike theft, those Ninja moped gangs, the only things they can pick...
"There's some complex engineering in these things"
Bonus: the more you do it, the quicker you'll get!
They want to pick on The Others in general, rather than a specific group. Immigrants can hate Others just as much as Nigel Farage does.
There's no doubting how bad the sport must have been when a banker feels moral enough to criticise...!
Do you remember back in the 80s/90s, when new major road projects were constantly bedevilled by protesters (remember Twyford Down??)? Ah, those...
I don't think they've come in from that end at all - all three approaches are bollarded, and I don't think there's room to get through. I think...
He should apply the drillium technique to save weight on that big heavy battery, it's so bulky too, aero holes will help.
More clearance damnit!!!
I've done the 167 course a couple of times and it is a great ride. The marketing stuff gives the value added to the local economy through this...