The Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket is a heavy-duty option designed for gravel and trail riding, but with its 'camo' hi-vis elements that show up when a light shines on them, a hood that fits over a helmet, and three zipped pockets, it's also useful for more casual commuting. It performs well in the rain, but can get quite warm.
This jacket is quite a serious bit of kit, with fully taped seams, a heavy-duty two-way zip and a durable water repellent (DWR) coating all over.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - taped seams.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Madison claims a waterproof rating of 10,000mm/H2O, which isn't the highest, but I wore the Roam in some hideously wet conditions and was impressed with its performance. Although it did eventually get saturated, and I got wet, it took a while, and it kept me warm in the process.
In fact I found it a great option for short off-road adventures, whether gravel riding or full-blown mountain biking, and it's held up very well to a pretty tough test period, being ridden through woods and getting snagged on plenty of small branches and thorns.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - shoulders.jpg (credit: road.cc)
After all the abuse I've put this jacket through, it's showing no signs of scratches or damage, which is testament to the hardwearing fabric Madison has used. It doesn't feel remotely as delicate as a Gorewear Shakedry jacket; it feels like you'd have to be going some to damage it.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - hem.jpg (credit: road.cc)
It's definitely not as breathable as a Shakedry, though, and you can get quite hot and sweaty when riding in it. I've ended up unzipping it quite often to try to disperse sweat.
Reflective
The 'Stellar' part of the name comes courtesy of the dotted 'camo' reflective material covering the entire back, arms and part of the chest. You can barely see this during the day – it lives up to the name well! – but it lights up when caught in headlights, helping to keep you visible.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - reflective 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
There are also two brightly reflective strips on the sleeves and the tail.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - reflective 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Fit
Madison describes the fit as 'relaxed but not baggy' – it isn't a slim-fitting rain jacket for roadies, it's designed for gravel and trail riding – but it does feel a bit baggier than I'd like, and quite bulky and cumbersome when riding.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
It's quite a large item of clothing, with lots of room underneath to add layers, but it can flap a fair amount, especially with it having a hood, which can get a little annoying, particularly if you're used to skin-tight road jackets.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - hood.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Packable?
I also take issue with Madison's claim that it's packable, as it follow this up by saying the jacket can roll up into its own hood and be stowed away into a backpack or frame bag. Most jackets or jerseys can be stowed away in a backpack or frame bag – this doesn't really make it 'packable'. It's unlikely to fit in any jersey pockets, unless you have VERY big pockets.
Practical details
The jacket has two side pockets and a chest pocket, in a similar manner to a conventional civvies jacket, and it works well off the bike. The pockets all have very solid zips, with material flaps over them to help keep water and muck out.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - chest pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The side pockets aren't quite map pockets, but they're big, and putting things like a phone in them is no trouble. The chest pocket is also sizeable, big enough for a phone.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The tail is dropped, to help keep your backside dry and clean, and it's slightly elasticated at the bottom to stop the jacket from riding up.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - tail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The sleeves also have elasticated cuffs, and these have an asymmetrical shape, so they stick out a little further on the back of your hand; it isn't my favourite feature but it's hardly offensive.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - cuff 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Care
Madison says you can wash this jacket at 30°C, but I'd recommend doing this carefully and sparingly to preserve the DWR coating. It'll benefit from being reproofed every so often if the water repellency deteriorates.
2024 Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket - sleeve detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
This jacket also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and would be replaced if there were any material or workmanship defects.
Value
At £119.99, this jacket is reasonably priced, if not super cheap, with the inclusion of the hood and its general ruggedness adding value in my eyes.
It's cheaper than the Chapeau! City Jacket, now £149.99. Hollis thought it was a great commuting jacket with good waterproofing – and it's packable – though he did find it got a bit warm when riding hard, in a similar manner to the Madison.
The Galibier Tourmalet is a cheaper but more conventional road jacket, without the hood. Stu loved it and thought was a bargain at £83, with awesome waterproofing and breathability, but it's definitely aimed more at pure road riding than the Madison.
Conclusion
While there are cheaper options out there, I have been generally impressed by the Madison – just be sure it's the right kind of jacket for you. If all you do is road riding I would suggest looking elsewhere, but if you like to head off-road or you commute in fairly relaxed fashion, or simply want something quite robust, this is worth considering – as long as you don't mind getting a little sweaty every so often.
Verdict
Heavy-duty jacket for commuting and adventuring, but it can get quite hot
Make and model: Madison Roam Men's Stellar Tech 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Madison says: "Waterproof gravel and trail cycling jacket with hood, built to keep you dry in changeable weather. Packable with a relaxed fit, features a highly reflective finish only visible under light"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Madison lists these features:
WATERPROOF: Fully taped seams and a DWR coated waterproof fabric and construction offer protection against rain and general wet conditions
PERFORMANCE RATING: Waterproof rating (mm/H20): 10k, Breathability Rating (g/m2/24hours): 10k
CAMO REFLECTIVE: Features a reflective material in pixel camouflage print that shines up brightly when light is directed at it. The subtle way to achieve maximum visibility in low light conditions
PACKABLE: Roll this jacket into its own hood and stow easily into a backpack or frame bag when not required
STRETCH FABRIC: Feel unrestricted and move easily as you go about your everyday riding
FIT: Articulated fit means this jacket offers maximum rider comfort when in the seated riding position
WRISTS: Tailored elasticated cuffs offer a no nonsense fit and are designed to offer comfort and seamless compatibility when wearing gloves
REFLECTIVE INSERTS: Strategically placed reflective inserts on the tail and arm enhance visibility to motorists and improve safety in low-light environments
POCKETS: Two zipped hand pockets offer versatile storage and a chest pocket featuring a water resistant zipper is perfect for keys and other small items
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, with taped seams and a heavy-duty zip.
Rate the jacket for performance:
6/10
It's pretty good at keeping rain out, but it can get a little hot.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
It's held up very well to a pretty harsh test period so far.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
It lines up pretty well with the claimed waterproofing level.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
5/10
I wouldn't say it's a particularly breathable jacket, and can get pretty sweaty when you're pedalling.
Rate the jacket for fit:
6/10
It is described as a 'Relaxed' fit, but even so it's a little baggier than I'd like.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
6/10
It's on the larger side for a medium, even for a relaxed fit; I'd consider sizing down.
Rate the jacket for weight:
5/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
6/10
It's generally comfy, though the slight lack of breathability means you can overheat.
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
It's not the cheapest option, but it bests a few jackets out there, and the inclusion of things like taped seams mean it's quite a technical item for the price.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's held up well with washing; the DWR treatment means I'd be careful when washing it, and only wash it when necessary, and reproof every so often.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, generally, helping me stay dry on rainy rides, and visible in headlights.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
I like its heavy duty nature for off-road riding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
I wish it was a little more breathable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £30 cheaper than the Chapeau City Jacket, which Hollis thought was a great commuting jacket with good waterproofing – and it's packable – though he did find it got a bit warm when riding hard, in a similar manner to the Madison.
It's also £40 less than Gorewear's Everyday Jacket, which has some water resistance but is more about windproofing.
Galibier offers a more conventional road jacket, without the hood, for £83.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? For off-road riding, possibly.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? If they ride off-road or commute, then potentially.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This jacket has been a good riding companion, and has performed well in tough conditions. Overall it's pretty good; just a little baggy for my liking, and a bit boil in the bag at times.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
