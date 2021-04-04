The Rivelo Thorncombe Softshell Jacket is warm and versatile, with a removable insulating layer that means it works well across a wide temperature range. It'll also keep you dry on showery rides, though it's not the most breathable, and the shape and fit won't suit everyone.

The softshell jacket is primarily constructed of recycled polyester that boasts 10k water resistance and 20k breathability. I found the fabric soft inside and comfortable against the skin, although I did wear a jersey or baselayer underneath.

> Buy this online here

It coped easily with light rain – it's certainly good enough for the typical drizzle you'll encounter in Britain from autumn to spring – but for sustained heavy rain you'll want something that provides more protection.

Like many cycling jackets, the Thorncombe has a dropped hem at the rear designed to protect you from road spray, which it does, but it's quite extreme and in fact felt too large and flapped around. I would have preferred that the jacket was just a conventional length, or at least had the option to zip the flap away.

I was really impressed by how warm the jacket is. I used it on rides between 4 and 12°C with the insulation and it coped without a problem, though I did feel a little sweaty when putting in bigger efforts. The 'OCTA Active Insulation' is removable, attaching via internal poppers around the shoulders and chest.

Removing it turns the jacket into something more like a long sleeve jersey, increasing its scope to work in a wider range of temperatures. I'd say the insulation makes 3-4°C of difference, at best guess.

The jacket comes with the usual three rear pockets, plus a zipped side pocket. I found the two outer pockets at the rear a little too shallow – my iPhone 11 or mini-pump would stick out the top of the pocket and feel less secure than I'd like.

The main zip has very large – almost cumbersome – double Vislon zippers, meaning it can also be unzipped from the waist. I didn't find any need for this feature, as opening the bottom zip would only serve to enable the jacket to flap about in the wind.

Cut and fit

The jacket is cut short at the front, roughly at belly button height, with the rear of the jacket being particularly long. The sleeves are of a good length, ensuring there are no gaps for cold air to pass between sleeves and gloves.

Rivelo claims the jacket has a 'slim performance fit' – and even suggests sizing up if you want to put layers on underneath – but it didn't feel like that on me, especially compared with other softshells I've worn. I tested the medium and found it loose around the chest, shoulders and arms; I would have preferred something a little tighter fitting. However, it must be said that my build is on the slim side, so it might suit those with broader shoulders a little better.

No complaints on the style side: Rivelo offers the jacket in two colourways, Red/Navy and Navy/Red. I think I prefer the look of the navy one, but the red I tested looks good paired with black bibs.

Value

The retail price for the Thorncombe Softshell is £160, which seems expensive compared with some. The dhb Aeron All Winter Softshell Jacket, for example, which Paul rated highly, costs £130, and Iwein was particularly impressed with Stolen Goat's Mekon Climb & Conquer Winter Jacket, for £149.99.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season

You can spend more – Rapha's Pro Team Winter Jacket is £180, but Robin was impressed with how well it insulates and its breathability, and he also really liked the fit.

Conclusion

Overall, the Rivelo Thorncombe has some strong features, including the removable insulation which adds both warmth and versatility. If the cut suits you, it's one to consider – though you can buy similar for less.

Verdict

A warm and versatile cycling jacket, but the fit might be looser than you're expecting

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website