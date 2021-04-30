Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks keep your feet cool and very comfortable no matter how long you wear them. They're well made, very resistant to smells and – if you ask me – look great.

The Scribble socks are made from what Sox says is a medium-weight PolyLon36 fabric, about which I can tell you two things. One, it's a great thickness for mild to warm days and very breathable, partly thanks to mesh panels on the top. And two, PolyLon36 appears to be exclusive to Sox and is, presumably, some kind of polyester.

Sox is equally unforthcoming about the 'HTFU Technology' in these socks, but by using my skill and judgement I'm going with 'Harden The Flippety Up.' Its only other reference to 'technology' is in the 'anti-slip technology on the upper leg,' so perhaps it's that. It works.

The seamless build is extremely comfortable and the fabric's easy stretch means they absolutely stay put, plus at 36g there's not much to pull them down anyway.

That generous stretch also means the lack of sizes – just medium (4-7) or large (8-12) – shouldn't be an issue. This Large pair fits my 9.5-ish size feet perfectly.

The 16cm-high cuff only doubles over for a centimetre or so at the top, and is flatlock stitched for comfort. It never digs in. The fabric itself can go multiple rides without washing and still have almost no smell, which is great for the comfort of those around you too.

While every man, woman and child lucky enough to gaze upon these wonders as I rode past loved the look of this Scribble design, you – for some reason – may not. It appears Sox does these in no fewer than 98 other designs, though, so have at it.

The graphics are printed rather than stitched in, but Sox says they will 'never' fade or wash out. All I can say is these remain as absurdly good looking as they did a month earlier, at the start of the test.

At £11.99 the price is decent – the vast majority of socks we test cost more – but you can still get good ones for less. The lovely Galibier Ardennes Socks are the recent standout at just £5.90, though they do have thicker cuffs and weigh a little more (51g), if that bothers you.

The also-great nologo Orange Cycling Socks are closer at £10.87 – and come in 13 colours besides orange – but obviously lack the bold styling of the Sox.

You usually have to pay more for that, such as with the ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks at £18, though obviously those are also a fancy merino blend.

The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks are very comfortable, pleasingly breathable things to ride with on mild or warm days, and look brilliant.

Light, very comfortable, airy and secure – it's hard to ask for more

