review
Socks

Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

9
by Steve Williams
Fri, Apr 30, 2021 15:45
1
£11.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Light, very comfortable, airy and secure – it's hard to ask for more
Seamless and very comfortable
Feel light and airy
Bold design
98 other looks to choose from...
Weight: 
36g
Contact: 
rushsports.co.za

The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks keep your feet cool and very comfortable no matter how long you wear them. They're well made, very resistant to smells and – if you ask me – look great.

The Scribble socks are made from what Sox says is a medium-weight PolyLon36 fabric, about which I can tell you two things. One, it's a great thickness for mild to warm days and very breathable, partly thanks to mesh panels on the top. And two, PolyLon36 appears to be exclusive to Sox and is, presumably, some kind of polyester.

Sox is equally unforthcoming about the 'HTFU Technology' in these socks, but by using my skill and judgement I'm going with 'Harden The Flippety Up.' Its only other reference to 'technology' is in the 'anti-slip technology on the upper leg,' so perhaps it's that. It works.

The seamless build is extremely comfortable and the fabric's easy stretch means they absolutely stay put, plus at 36g there's not much to pull them down anyway.

That generous stretch also means the lack of sizes – just medium (4-7) or large (8-12) – shouldn't be an issue. This Large pair fits my 9.5-ish size feet perfectly.

The 16cm-high cuff only doubles over for a centimetre or so at the top, and is flatlock stitched for comfort. It never digs in. The fabric itself can go multiple rides without washing and still have almost no smell, which is great for the comfort of those around you too.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season

While every man, woman and child lucky enough to gaze upon these wonders as I rode past loved the look of this Scribble design, you – for some reason – may not. It appears Sox does these in no fewer than 98 other designs, though, so have at it.

2021 Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

The graphics are printed rather than stitched in, but Sox says they will 'never' fade or wash out. All I can say is these remain as absurdly good looking as they did a month earlier, at the start of the test.

At £11.99 the price is decent – the vast majority of socks we test cost more – but you can still get good ones for less. The lovely Galibier Ardennes Socks are the recent standout at just £5.90, though they do have thicker cuffs and weigh a little more (51g), if that bothers you.

The also-great nologo Orange Cycling Socks are closer at £10.87 – and come in 13 colours besides orange – but obviously lack the bold styling of the Sox.

You usually have to pay more for that, such as with the ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks at £18, though obviously those are also a fancy merino blend.

The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks are very comfortable, pleasingly breathable things to ride with on mild or warm days, and look brilliant.

Verdict

Light, very comfortable, airy and secure – it's hard to ask for more

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

Size tested: Large 59-61.5 CM

Tell us what the product is for

Sox says: "The Sox Footwear Scribble Premium Print is the perfect balanced sock for both active and casual wear. A simple and youthful design to match with any kit or outfit."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Sox lists:

HTFU Technology

PolyLon36 fibre

Sox Factory TruePrint

Seamless heel and toe

Crew cut 16cm cuff

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Excellent everywhere.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Cool and comfortable.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No concerns.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Stretchy fabric gives a perfect fit.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Just right.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Lush.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfort, light yet secure stretch, looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £11.99 the price is decent – the vast majority of socks we test cost more – but you can still get good socks for less. The lovely Galibier Ardennes Socks are the recent standout at just £5.90, though they do have thicker cuffs and weigh a little more (51g), if that bothers you.

The also-great nologo Orange Cycling Socks are closer at £10.87 – and come in 13 colours besides orange – but obviously lack the bold styling of the Sox. You usually have to pay more for that, such as with the ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks at £18, though obviously they're also a fancy merino blend.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are a good height, all-day comfortable, airy and strongly styled. They also resist smells extremely well. Assuming you like the design (or one of the 98 other styles that appear to be the same actual sock) there's really nothing to complain about. They're fantastic.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

