Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks keep your feet cool and very comfortable no matter how long you wear them. They're well made, very resistant to smells and – if you ask me – look great.
The Scribble socks are made from what Sox says is a medium-weight PolyLon36 fabric, about which I can tell you two things. One, it's a great thickness for mild to warm days and very breathable, partly thanks to mesh panels on the top. And two, PolyLon36 appears to be exclusive to Sox and is, presumably, some kind of polyester.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
Sox is equally unforthcoming about the 'HTFU Technology' in these socks, but by using my skill and judgement I'm going with 'Harden The Flippety Up.' Its only other reference to 'technology' is in the 'anti-slip technology on the upper leg,' so perhaps it's that. It works.
The seamless build is extremely comfortable and the fabric's easy stretch means they absolutely stay put, plus at 36g there's not much to pull them down anyway.
That generous stretch also means the lack of sizes – just medium (4-7) or large (8-12) – shouldn't be an issue. This Large pair fits my 9.5-ish size feet perfectly.
The 16cm-high cuff only doubles over for a centimetre or so at the top, and is flatlock stitched for comfort. It never digs in. The fabric itself can go multiple rides without washing and still have almost no smell, which is great for the comfort of those around you too.
> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season
While every man, woman and child lucky enough to gaze upon these wonders as I rode past loved the look of this Scribble design, you – for some reason – may not. It appears Sox does these in no fewer than 98 other designs, though, so have at it.
The graphics are printed rather than stitched in, but Sox says they will 'never' fade or wash out. All I can say is these remain as absurdly good looking as they did a month earlier, at the start of the test.
At £11.99 the price is decent – the vast majority of socks we test cost more – but you can still get good ones for less. The lovely Galibier Ardennes Socks are the recent standout at just £5.90, though they do have thicker cuffs and weigh a little more (51g), if that bothers you.
The also-great nologo Orange Cycling Socks are closer at £10.87 – and come in 13 colours besides orange – but obviously lack the bold styling of the Sox.
You usually have to pay more for that, such as with the ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks at £18, though obviously those are also a fancy merino blend.
The Sox Scribble Premium Print Socks are very comfortable, pleasingly breathable things to ride with on mild or warm days, and look brilliant.
Verdict
Light, very comfortable, airy and secure – it's hard to ask for more
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock
Size tested: Large 59-61.5 CM
Tell us what the product is for
Sox says: "The Sox Footwear Scribble Premium Print is the perfect balanced sock for both active and casual wear. A simple and youthful design to match with any kit or outfit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sox lists:
HTFU Technology
PolyLon36 fibre
Sox Factory TruePrint
Seamless heel and toe
Crew cut 16cm cuff
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Stretchy fabric gives a perfect fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfort, light yet secure stretch, looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £11.99 the price is decent – the vast majority of socks we test cost more – but you can still get good socks for less. The lovely Galibier Ardennes Socks are the recent standout at just £5.90, though they do have thicker cuffs and weigh a little more (51g), if that bothers you.
The also-great nologo Orange Cycling Socks are closer at £10.87 – and come in 13 colours besides orange – but obviously lack the bold styling of the Sox. You usually have to pay more for that, such as with the ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks at £18, though obviously they're also a fancy merino blend.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are a good height, all-day comfortable, airy and strongly styled. They also resist smells extremely well. Assuming you like the design (or one of the 98 other styles that appear to be the same actual sock) there's really nothing to complain about. They're fantastic.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
I have had my first jab, so bill gates knows where i am at all times anyway
"Light, very comfortable, airy and secure – it's hard to ask for more" except for them not look like a mess
Rest In Peace.
I'm sure they are lovely - but £360 lovely!? I can't ever contemplate spending that amount of money on a pair of shoes - I'm sure others can. I'll...
Although in today's money that's worth about thruppence ha'penny.
In the British Cycling update you refer to the National Road Series, but then list National Circuit Series races....To be far, BC have cocked it up...
'[A]ppear' isn't incorrect in this context, and so doesn't require a [sic]. It just tells us that the author is conceiving of them as a group of...
Very good question!
Has any driver ever genuinely apologised?...
Came here to say this - really nice chap. Knows his stuff and is an asset to the cycling world.