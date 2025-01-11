Sigma Buster 1600 Headlight with handlebar mount

The Sigma Buster 1600 is a lot of light for the money, with a great beam and good battery life, but the mode switching isn't as simple as it could be, making adjustments on the fly somewhat frustrating.
The Buster 1600's ability to light up the road ahead is really impressive. The beam pattern is excellent, providing a central pool of light that allows you to see clearly what is coming up next on the trail or road. But what is really good is the extra light spread, giving greater width to the light as well as more height.
There's good peripheral vision in the section closer to the bike, too. Often, the ellipse shape of a light on the ground can be bright where it starts close to the front wheel, but without much illumination outside of that beam. However, by using two LEDs that focus their light on slightly different areas of the road or trail ahead, you get a good spread of light with a central focused area.
Ease of use
The Buster 1600 is operated with a single button: a double click to power it up, which defaults to the last setting used, then a single click to scroll through the six modes on offer.
There are five 'profiles' too, which allow some choice of which modes you want to use. If this sounds complicated, don't worry as it's straightforward to set up; I found the instructions clear.
In the default Profile 1, you have four solid and two flashing modes. Of the solid settings, High gives 1,600 lumens and has a 1hr 45m run-time, Mid has 1,000lm (2hrs 50mins), Low is 500lm (6hrs 50mins), and the 150lm Eco setting will run for 18 hours.
As for the two flashing modes, Night Flashing has a continuous beam plus a flash (800/400lm) and will run for five hours, and the Day Flashing (200lm) gives around 50 hours' run-time.
I found the Low setting of 500lm great for general fast road riding, switching up to Mid for excellent visibility and a still very useful run-time of just less than three hours. High was really powerful, like a floodlight. It absolutely throws light out ahead of you, allowing for a fast run along a section should you wish
Eco was good for commuting in town, with ambient light present. You will clearly be seen by other road users, and the night and day flashing modes are very visible too.
However, there are a couple of areas where there's room for improvement... Firstly, the button doesn't light up (and isn't meant to), so although you know it's located between the two sets of indicator lights (showing mode and battery state), you have to fish around a little in a gloved hand to find it in the dark.
Secondly, having to click through multiple modes to get to the one you want. If you want to boost the light from, say, Low to High, you have to click four times (going through two flashing modes) to get there. This is the default Profile 1; as I mentioned above, there are five different profiles to choose from, to suit your needs.
Profile 2 is the only one that doesn't make you go through a flashing mode, but you still have to cycle through all four solid modes (High-Mid-Low-Eco) to change from one to another and back again. Profile 3 uses High-Low-Day Flashing as its options, and was closest to my ideal apart from having to pass through a flashing setting. Profile 4 is High-Eco-Night Flashing, and Profile 5 uses just the two flashing modes.
It's certainly not alone in this – having to cycle through all the modes is a feature of many lights – but it's a bit of a shame, as it did mar the experience for me, and it doesn't have to be this way.
With my own Exposure Joystick Mk10, for example, I can set a profile with a single click to go between High and Mid, then a double click puts me into the flashing for when I'm riding in the day. Easy. I didn't like having to go through a flashing setting while riding on a dark road or trail with the Buster 1600, and when using Profile 2, with its four solid light options, I'd have to click three times to go from Low to Mid, passing through Eco and High (with a single click to drop back to Low).
After a while my solution was to pick a mode at the beginning of a ride, check the run-time, and leave it there. Otherwise, choose Profile 2, and have to click a few times when raising the output level...
Battery life indicator
The battery level indicator is really good. When fully charged all five LEDs light up in white, with each level representing roughly 18% of charge. Then when you're down to 20%, the bottom indicator turns red. When it starts to flash you have around 5% left. The light does, however, automatically reduce the output levels to maximise battery life when it's running low on juice. I found this display really clear and easy to understand.
A full charge using a 2A USB source took 1.5 hours and a 1A 5V source was 3.5hrs. The cable provided can handle a fast charge using a 3A source.
Clamp
The bar clamp is a well-made design that allows side-to-side, angled, and up and down adjustments. The curved shims allow secure fixing to bars with diameters of 22.2mm, 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm. I did try it on an older Cinelli bar too (26.4mm) which also worked.
Once set up, the clamp holds firmly in place. The light can be detached quickly from it to keep it safe when the bike is locked up.
Helmet mount option
Sigma also sells the light with a helmet mount (for the same price as the bar-mounted version), which uses a GoPro-style attachment. (Both mounts can be bought separately – the bar mount for £7.99 and the helmet mount for £12.99.)
At 197g (plus the GoPro attachment) it was a bit heavy for my liking and would move the helmet around if I made sharp head movements, even if the helmet was really tightened up. For me, an optimum weight is around 100g for helmet lights or cameras. However the quality of the light was good – just don't look at your mate while out riding as you'll blind them!
Another thing to bear in mind is that if you prefer to attach a light underneath your computer mount on a GoPro adaptor, you can do that here using part of the helmet mount. This would be very useful if you had aero bars and couldn't use the round bar mount. You can't see the indicators or button, of course, but I ran it on a bike set up with an underslung position and the light pattern appeared the same while riding as when the 'right' way up.
Build quality
The Buster 1600 is made from plastic, but has a section of metal on the sides and underneath that operate as a heat sink. The lamp does get quite hot at times, but, during testing, not so hot that you would burn yourself on it. If the lamp exceeds 60°C then it automatically lowers the output level to cool the unit to prevent an overheating issue.
Value
While I reckon you get a lot of light for your money here, there is some stiff competition in this segment of the market.
The Giant Recon HL 1800, for example, is a tenner more but offers another 200 lumens, so well worth a look if you need more light.
The Sigma compares well with the Ravemen LR1600. Dave thought that was excellent when he reviewed it back in 2022, but the battery life is slightly shorter and it has poor battery state indication, plus it's a fiver more. It does also have a good beam shape, though.
If you don't think you'll need such high output levels, the Magicshine Evo 1300 is an excellent choice according to Josh. It has a top mode of 1,300 lumens but costs just £79.99.
You'll find more options in our guide to the best front bike lights and if you need a new rear, we have those covered in our guide to the best rear bike lights.
Conclusion
This is an excellent light, which offers great quality illumination, well-chosen light levels, and good battery life and battery life indication. However, the method of accessing the different modes could be better, even taking into account the alternative profiles, which weren't ideal – for my riding, anyway. If you are happy to choose one mode and leave it there for your ride, then it is heartily recommended; and if you occasionally change your light level, you'll be fine. However, if you're an inveterate adjuster or button botherer, you might find it a little frustrating.
Verdict
Good quality and throw of light, but mode selection could be simpler and the button easier to find
Make and model: Sigma Buster 1600 Headlight with handlebar mount
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Sigma Buster 1600 is aimed at mountain bikers, gravel bike trail riders and road riders. The Buster 1600 "ensures fun and safety on the trails" says Sigma.
Sigma's UK distributor Oxford Products says: "With 1600 lumens and smart features, the BUSTER 1600 front light ensures fun and safety on the trails. Two high-quality LEDs in combination with an innovative double lens produce a uniform light pattern that shines 205 metres.
"Six light modes allow light intensity to be adjusted as required for up to 50 hours of riding enjoyment. The memory function on the front light saves the last mode used for the next time its switched on. If travelling for a longer period of time, the BUSTER 1600 can be recharged during operation using the USB-C quick-charging function."
I thought the four solid light levels were well chosen to ride pretty much anything, based on over 25 years of night riding mountain and road bikes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
The light weighs 197g without a bracket, and up to 237g including the heaviest option of the handlebar bracket choices. It could alternatively be used on a helmet too, using the helmet kit version. It is capable of being charged from a 3A USB-C cable, as well as a standard 1A source. It can be charged from an external battery pack while still operating, too. Battery life is between 1hr 45mins through to 50hrs depending on the level chosen. However with the 1hr 45min mode, do remember that at the 20% battery level the light will lower the lumen levels to give another couple of hours of Low or Eco level light.
Oxford Products lists these 'Key Features':
* Maximum light output: 1600 lumens
* Beam range: 205 m
* Six light modes: High (= 1600 lm), Mid (= 1000 lm), Low (= 500 lm), Eco (= 150 lm), Night flashing (= 800/400 lm) Day flashing (= 200 lm)
* Burn time: = 1.75 h in High mode, = 2.8 h in Mid mode, = 6.8 h in Low mode, = 18 h in Eco mode, = 5 h in Night flashing mode, = 50 h in Day flashing mode
* Charge time: 3 h
* 360° 3D adjustable screw bracket incl. quick release
* Switch on protection (double click for ON)
* Splash resistant in accordance with IPX4
* Light Guide for excellent side visibility
* Tool-free mounting
* Integrated USB-C charge function
* Five-stage battery/charge indicator
* Charging possible during operation
* Osram LED
* Also available with helmet mount
Rate the light for quality of construction:
7/10
It feels solid and well built in the hand. The underneath and sides are a metal heatsink, and the rest of the body is made from plastic. The port cover could be more substantial but works fine.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
6/10
Although the single button operation is straightforward, there can be a lot of clicking to access different levels of lighting. The indicators for the light mode and battery levels, however, are very good. The twin LEDs provide a well-lit central section, with good peripheral illumination.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
The clamping system feels really solid. The rounded section of the inner spacer allows the light to be adjusted left and right as well as the standard up and down of most clamps. This allowed me to get the throw from the light exactly where I wanted it. The clamp will allow fitting to 22.2mm, 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm bar diameters. I also tried it with my classic bike with a 26.0mm bar and it fitted easily, and on a classic 26.4mm Cinelli bar it also worked, just. Once on it was solid. The quick release tab allowed easy removal of the light from the bracket, and it felt solid when connected.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
7/10
The shower-resistant IPX4 rating had no issues with a freezing cold shower that I was out in. The port bung fits well and kept the water out, but I've used ones that felt more secure.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
I ran the light on the 1,600-lumen setting and achieved the 1hr 45min life expected; I also tried the 1,000lm mode and its 2hr 50min life was easily met. Once the red battery light is illuminated (<20% battery left) there was another 2 hours+ of Low and Eco light in the tank. This is in addition to the 1.75 and 2.8hr run-times mentioned.
Once down to the final 5% of battery life (flashing red on the indicator), it took 1 1/2 hours to recharge fully. This was using a 2A usb source with the included 3A red USB cable. A standard 1A source took 3 1/2 hours. The five battery indicators on the body of the light were excellent and you always knew where you were in regard to battery life.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
The beam from the Buster 1600 is excellent. It has a great central beam with very good peripheral vision. The colour is spot on too, and allowed details to be picked out clearly.
I was able to ride fast road sections in complete darkness using the 500lm mode with confidence. Then moving to the 1,000lm setting it was fantastic. On the road 1,600lm is overkill, really, but on trails it was great for faster or tricky descents, and I would simply revert to a lower setting for slower/more straightforward linking sections.
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
It feels well made, and there were no issues during testing.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
At 197g for the light, or 237g including the bracket, it's a very reasonable weight for a bar-mounted light considering the power and functionality available, but it was too heavy when fitted to my helmet; I didn't like the sensation of my helmet being moved around.
Rate the light for value:
8/10
Considering the power and battery life available from this light for £109.99, it is really impressive. With nearly seven hours' battery life on the 500lm setting, and over two days from the day flashing mode, it offers a lot for the money.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £109.99 you get a lot of light for the money, though it does have some strong rivals, such as the Giant Recon HL 1800, offering an extra 200 lumens for a tenner more. The bar mount and battery life let it down a little compared with the Sigma, but it's close.
The Ravemen LR1600 USB Rechargeable Curved Lens Front Light also offers decent competition to the Buster 1600, albeit with slightly shorter battery life, and Dave criticised its battery state indication and the odd gaps between modes. It's powerful, though, and has a good beam shape, for just a fiver more than the Sigma.
If you don't think you'll need such high output levels, the Magicshine Evo 1300 has a top mode of 1,300 lumens. Josh thought it was excellent, and it costs just £79.99.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The 1,600lm mode is really impressive (if possibly overkill) on the road, easily as bright as a car headlight. I generally found that the 500lm setting gave plenty of light to ride fast on dark (minimal ambient light) country lanes. The 1,000lm setting was also excellent. I'd happily use the 500lm and 1,000lm as my sole dipped beam/high beam options. I felt confident with the two flashing modes too, used during the day. The Eco mode of 150lm is fine to ride with too, primarily for well-lit urban environments, or as a get-you-home emergency level of lighting.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The illumination on the road was excellent. The throw and spread of the light up the road made it easy to see obstacles and potholes clearly. The 500lm setting was really usable, and the 1,000lm mode fantastic.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
I had two issues with the Buster 1600. The first was the power/mode selecting button not lighting up. Although it isn't meant to light up it does mean that you have to feel around for the button to change modes in the dark. It is below the mode indicator lights and above the battery charge lights, but it isn't as easy to find as it could be, especially using winter gloves.
The other issue is toggling through many modes to get to the next setting you might want. For example, if you're on the 500lm setting and want more light, you have to click four or five times to get to 1,600lm or 1,000lm, while passing through two flashing modes. There are four additional profiles available to you to stop having to click though all six modes. However, the option that I'd really like isn't available. A close set of High (1,600lm), Low (500lm) then Night Flashing is the closest profile that I could get to what I'd really want – and you still have to pass through a flashing mode. You are able to select just the four solid light options as a Profile 2 which don't have the flashing options, but it still means a few clicks to get to where you may want.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? No, I find the mode selection too annoying.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes, but with caveats.
Use this box to explain your overall score
I think this is a very good light that gives excellent illumination, but it's controlled by a rather average interface – so overall I'm going for 7/good. If you solely use one mode and leave it alone, the quality of light is excellent and I'd fully recommend it. If you want to change modes fairly regularly, though, it can be rather annoying, as the button isn't lit up and you might have to click through unwanted modes. Even choosing a different profile didn't solve this issue for me. The indicator for battery life and mode is good, though. As for using it as a helmet light, I'd say it's bit heavy at around 200g; an Exposure Joystick at around 100g is a much better option, albeit more expensive.
Age: 56 Height: 180cm Weight: 66kg
I usually ride: Genesis Equilibrium 56cm My best bike is: Gios Evolution 55cm
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, General road riding is most common
