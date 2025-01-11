Sigma Buster 1600 Headlight with handlebar mount

The Sigma Buster 1600 is a lot of light for the money, with a great beam and good battery life, but the mode switching isn't as simple as it could be, making adjustments on the fly somewhat frustrating.

The Buster 1600's ability to light up the road ahead is really impressive. The beam pattern is excellent, providing a central pool of light that allows you to see clearly what is coming up next on the trail or road. But what is really good is the extra light spread, giving greater width to the light as well as more height.

There's good peripheral vision in the section closer to the bike, too. Often, the ellipse shape of a light on the ground can be bright where it starts close to the front wheel, but without much illumination outside of that beam. However, by using two LEDs that focus their light on slightly different areas of the road or trail ahead, you get a good spread of light with a central focused area.

Ease of use

The Buster 1600 is operated with a single button: a double click to power it up, which defaults to the last setting used, then a single click to scroll through the six modes on offer.

There are five 'profiles' too, which allow some choice of which modes you want to use. If this sounds complicated, don't worry as it's straightforward to set up; I found the instructions clear.

In the default Profile 1, you have four solid and two flashing modes. Of the solid settings, High gives 1,600 lumens and has a 1hr 45m run-time, Mid has 1,000lm (2hrs 50mins), Low is 500lm (6hrs 50mins), and the 150lm Eco setting will run for 18 hours.

As for the two flashing modes, Night Flashing has a continuous beam plus a flash (800/400lm) and will run for five hours, and the Day Flashing (200lm) gives around 50 hours' run-time.

I found the Low setting of 500lm great for general fast road riding, switching up to Mid for excellent visibility and a still very useful run-time of just less than three hours. High was really powerful, like a floodlight. It absolutely throws light out ahead of you, allowing for a fast run along a section should you wish

Eco was good for commuting in town, with ambient light present. You will clearly be seen by other road users, and the night and day flashing modes are very visible too.

However, there are a couple of areas where there's room for improvement... Firstly, the button doesn't light up (and isn't meant to), so although you know it's located between the two sets of indicator lights (showing mode and battery state), you have to fish around a little in a gloved hand to find it in the dark.

Secondly, having to click through multiple modes to get to the one you want. If you want to boost the light from, say, Low to High, you have to click four times (going through two flashing modes) to get there. This is the default Profile 1; as I mentioned above, there are five different profiles to choose from, to suit your needs.

Profile 2 is the only one that doesn't make you go through a flashing mode, but you still have to cycle through all four solid modes (High-Mid-Low-Eco) to change from one to another and back again. Profile 3 uses High-Low-Day Flashing as its options, and was closest to my ideal apart from having to pass through a flashing setting. Profile 4 is High-Eco-Night Flashing, and Profile 5 uses just the two flashing modes.

It's certainly not alone in this – having to cycle through all the modes is a feature of many lights – but it's a bit of a shame, as it did mar the experience for me, and it doesn't have to be this way.

With my own Exposure Joystick Mk10, for example, I can set a profile with a single click to go between High and Mid, then a double click puts me into the flashing for when I'm riding in the day. Easy. I didn't like having to go through a flashing setting while riding on a dark road or trail with the Buster 1600, and when using Profile 2, with its four solid light options, I'd have to click three times to go from Low to Mid, passing through Eco and High (with a single click to drop back to Low).

After a while my solution was to pick a mode at the beginning of a ride, check the run-time, and leave it there. Otherwise, choose Profile 2, and have to click a few times when raising the output level...

Battery life indicator

The battery level indicator is really good. When fully charged all five LEDs light up in white, with each level representing roughly 18% of charge. Then when you're down to 20%, the bottom indicator turns red. When it starts to flash you have around 5% left. The light does, however, automatically reduce the output levels to maximise battery life when it's running low on juice. I found this display really clear and easy to understand.

A full charge using a 2A USB source took 1.5 hours and a 1A 5V source was 3.5hrs. The cable provided can handle a fast charge using a 3A source.

Clamp

The bar clamp is a well-made design that allows side-to-side, angled, and up and down adjustments. The curved shims allow secure fixing to bars with diameters of 22.2mm, 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm. I did try it on an older Cinelli bar too (26.4mm) which also worked.

Once set up, the clamp holds firmly in place. The light can be detached quickly from it to keep it safe when the bike is locked up.

Helmet mount option

Sigma also sells the light with a helmet mount (for the same price as the bar-mounted version), which uses a GoPro-style attachment. (Both mounts can be bought separately – the bar mount for £7.99 and the helmet mount for £12.99.)

At 197g (plus the GoPro attachment) it was a bit heavy for my liking and would move the helmet around if I made sharp head movements, even if the helmet was really tightened up. For me, an optimum weight is around 100g for helmet lights or cameras. However the quality of the light was good – just don't look at your mate while out riding as you'll blind them!

Another thing to bear in mind is that if you prefer to attach a light underneath your computer mount on a GoPro adaptor, you can do that here using part of the helmet mount. This would be very useful if you had aero bars and couldn't use the round bar mount. You can't see the indicators or button, of course, but I ran it on a bike set up with an underslung position and the light pattern appeared the same while riding as when the 'right' way up.

Build quality

The Buster 1600 is made from plastic, but has a section of metal on the sides and underneath that operate as a heat sink. The lamp does get quite hot at times, but, during testing, not so hot that you would burn yourself on it. If the lamp exceeds 60°C then it automatically lowers the output level to cool the unit to prevent an overheating issue.

Value

While I reckon you get a lot of light for your money here, there is some stiff competition in this segment of the market.

The Giant Recon HL 1800, for example, is a tenner more but offers another 200 lumens, so well worth a look if you need more light.

The Sigma compares well with the Ravemen LR1600. Dave thought that was excellent when he reviewed it back in 2022, but the battery life is slightly shorter and it has poor battery state indication, plus it's a fiver more. It does also have a good beam shape, though.

If you don't think you'll need such high output levels, the Magicshine Evo 1300 is an excellent choice according to Josh. It has a top mode of 1,300 lumens but costs just £79.99.

You'll find more options in our guide to the best front bike lights and if you need a new rear, we have those covered in our guide to the best rear bike lights.

Conclusion

This is an excellent light, which offers great quality illumination, well-chosen light levels, and good battery life and battery life indication. However, the method of accessing the different modes could be better, even taking into account the alternative profiles, which weren't ideal – for my riding, anyway. If you are happy to choose one mode and leave it there for your ride, then it is heartily recommended; and if you occasionally change your light level, you'll be fine. However, if you're an inveterate adjuster or button botherer, you might find it a little frustrating.

Verdict

Good quality and throw of light, but mode selection could be simpler and the button easier to find