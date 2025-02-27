Magicshine Allty 400 Front Bike Light

The Magicshine Allty 400 is described as a 'very small, very lightweight USB-C rechargeable urban bike light designed for city and casual cyclists'. I'd broadly agree with this, though its compact size, solid build quality and sensible modes also lend it to extended playtimes on best bikes during the summer, and to dynamo companionship.

Spec & operation

The Allty 400's specification is remarkably high, especially for a model giving change from £30.

The housing is made from 6061 aluminium and will dissipate heat very effectively, giving the internals a chance of long and productive lives; it'll also resist drops of a metre. The rubber port cover is a reassuringly snug fit and the light has an IPX7 rating for weatherproofing, meaning it will withstand submersion to a metre and for 30 minutes. I subjected it to persistent heavy rain, sudsy bucket washes and a bit of submersion and it never missed a beat.

The single diode is projected through a polycarbonate lens that features anti-glare technology, meaning it projects the beam downward so as not to dazzle oncoming traffic – more of an issue with models producing 1,000 lumens or so, but a nice touch.

A memory function defaults to the last mode selected, and the top-mounted switch-cum-battery life indicator ensures you've an eye on the juice (more on that below). Slightly rubbery to touch, the button is actually very positive, so accidental switch-ons are unlikely in a bag or pocket.

Powering up is a matter of depressing the switch for a second and a half, then a quick double-tap changes mode. The more sustained press caught me out the first couple of times, but the double-tap was immediately intuitive. A single press swaps from solid to flashing modes and back.

Mount

The Allty 400 employs the familiar and very likeable Garmin type mount, although I'm less fond of the strap system, designed to entertain various bar diameters; it feels less robust than some, though I've not had any issues with it.

There is also the option of helmet mounting, which might be welcome if you're using it as a companion to a dynamo or high-powered light.

Modes & run-times

The Allty 400 has five modes: three steady (400, 200 and 100 lumens) and two 400-lumen flashing modes, one with a faster tempo which I used as a day flash.

Given the commuter and city brief, the light's navigational prowess in the 400lm High along semi-rural roads was a pleasant surprise; I've been able to cruise along at 17-18mph with a clear view of conditions ahead. Though overkill for suburbs and town work, the combination of lumens and lens means you'll certainly be seen and without dazzling anyone. Oncoming riders and friends in cars reckoned they could spot the beam from 125 metres on a clear night, 100 when things turned a little misty along the lanes. It lasted just 1:33hrs from a full charge (1:40hrs cited), so best using sparingly if you're venturing beyond the suburbs or out longer than you'd planned on late summer blasts.

The 200-lumen Mid covers town and suburban riding nicely, providing enough light to navigate at 20-25mph without tanking the battery. The crisp beam and sensible spread have proved quite effective at roundabouts and when creeping into the flow of traffic, and I've had no issues with being seen along semi-rural roads either, although if things turned misty I'd go for flashing or up to the full 400 lumens. This Mid mode has consistently returned 3:08hrs from a full charge (3:10hrs cited), and the battery life indicator provides plenty of warning, so you can toggle down to either the low or flashing options. In terms of being seen, along the lanes friends reckoned they could spot the beam from 60-80 metres, so a sporting chance if you've been caught out by a flat, deviation or similar need to limp home.

Having 400 lumens max for both flashing modes might sound a little tame by modern standards but they're highly effective and longer lasting than the Mid and High solid modes, with 7:00hrs and 5:30hrs claimed, 5:23hrs and 6:53hrs in reality.

The 'daylight' flash lacks the outright bang of bigger lamps in very bright, wintry sunshine and at the other extreme, like thick fog, but the tempo and clarity proved sufficient to snare the attention of traffic and pedestrians from a safe distance. On overcast days, other road users seemed to take note at around 100 metres, falling to 60 or so when the sun came out.

Charging & indicator

The battery life indicator is a little crude and, being fussy, I'd like an amber light to denote 50%, though Magicshine isn't the only brand guilty of not providing this. As it stands, a solid green light denotes 100-21%, a steady red means 20-11%, and a three-second red flash means you're down to 10% and lower.

Refuelling from a laptop USB took the claimed 2:15hrs or so, quicker from the mains.

Value

At £29.99 (and currently £24.99), there's no doubting the Magicshine Allty 400 offers excellent specification and overall performance for the money.

Gaciron's Kiwi 400 Anti-Glare front light is slightly more at £31.78, and offers – as its name suggests – an anti-glare lens and 400 lumens. It doesn't employ a Garmin mount but can be positioned above or beneath the bar. However, despite a more powerful 1,600mAh cell, run-times aren't wildly better than the Allty, and it's only IPX6 for weatherproofing. (Steve was impressed with quality, performance and price of the Gaciron Kiwi 1200 Anti-Glare when he reviewed it last year.)

Lezyne's Mini Drive XL 400 is another compact and lightweight model (84g). It's the same price bar a penny, offers a high-quality CNC machined housing and integrated 'lolly stick' charge plug. It produces 400 lumens in the highest setting, but only lasts an hour in that mode.

Ravemen's LR500 costs slightly more – £39.99 – but is a little heavier and has a slightly lower IPX6 rating for weatherproofing. It does have a port allowing a powerbank to be plugged in, though, should you need to extend run-times (it'll run on low while charging) or fancy Ravemen's optional wired switch.

Conclusion

Minor niggles aside, the Allty 400 is a very capable and affordable commuter light or compact for best bikes. It's best suited to town and suburban duties, as Magicshine suggests, and if you're only straying beyond city limits very occasionally or for extended summer playtimes on a pared-to-the-essentials best bike it's well worth a closer look.

Verdict

Nicely executed and competitively priced compact light