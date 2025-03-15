The NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200 is a relatively compact front light that packs a powerful 1,200-lumen beam, but its battery life is short in the highest modes, and the charge port cover on ours wasn't the most secure, which could compromise waterproofing.
> Buy now: NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200 for £99.99 from Amazon
With its 1,200-lumen Boost mode, the Lumina Pro 1200 falls into the category of 'light to see with' rather than 'be seen'. However, with a claimed maximum burn-time for that Boost mode of just 55 minutes (which I found closer to 45 in testing), the light feels like it's reaching a bit too far to be a reliable choice for night riding.
It comes in a cardboard box with a plastic handlebar mount and – allegedly – a USB-C charge cable, though ours must have got lost in transit.
2024 Niterider Lumina Pro 1200 - USB port.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The bar mount is very adjustable but quite clunky looking. It has a large threaded screw and plastic dial to tighten it around a bar, and can fit up to a 35mm diameter so will work on virtually any bike.
2024 Niterider Lumina Pro 1200 - mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)
On the top of the light are two buttons – one to increase brightness, and one to reduce it, each back-lit with a coloured LED to show which mode you're in. Above these are four green LEDs to indicate remaining battery life. These blink as the battery drains, which is a little distracting (and perhaps uses up power).
2024 Niterider Lumina Pro 1200 - top.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The body of the light is made of fibreglass-reinforced nylon, with aluminium heatsinks running along the length of it. In theory, these should help dissipate heat away from the light to reduce build-up when running high modes for extended periods of time. In practice, this light gets stupidly hot – when removing it from the mount after a ride where I'd used it entirely on Boost mode, I was shocked at just how hot it had become. Even pressing the buttons to turn the light off felt pretty uncomfortable. In fairness to NiteRider, it does quote "! Warning Hot Surfaces ! Do not use the Lumina™ as a hand-held lighting device when in high and boost modes!" on its website, but there's no such warning on the box itself.
2024 Niterider Lumina Pro 1200 - side.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I used the light in a variety of conditions. In the daytime, running it at lower outputs, it worked fine as a be-seen light, though for such use a much sleeker, smaller, less obtrusive option would work better.
I also used it in complete darkness on unlit country lanes in the Boost mode – which I think is about the minimum you need for these conditions. While the beam shape is good, throwing a clear spot a good distance away as well as flooding the surrounding road with a bit of light too, the run-time is just not sufficient if you regularly ride for more than 50 minutes in these conditions.
2024 Niterider Lumina Pro 1200 - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)
If it came with a more flexible mount (or a variety of mounting options), its relatively small form factor, good spot light, and sub-200g weight could make it a fair contender for a helmet light – were it not for the outrageously hot body when running at maximum output...
Over a month of testing, the rubber seal for the USB-C charge port has come unplugged from the body of the light and I haven't been able to reseal it – so it now just sort of limply hangs below the light. If you turn the light on with the USB-C port open, you can see light around the charge port itself – which suggests it's not completely sealed and relies on the external rubber seal. NiteRider states the light is IP64 rated, which means it's "protected from dust and water splashes from any direction" – so it's not claimed to be waterproof (other lights we've reviewed have higher waterproof ratings).
2024 NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200 port protection.jpeg (credit: road.cc)
NiteRider's 'limited lifetime warranty' covers "any defects in mechanical components (housings, covers, mounts and fasteners) and LEDs", so hold onto your receipt just in case...
Value
At first glance the light doesn't look bad value: £130 for a 1,200-lumen offering – you wouldn't get near an Exposure Joystick for that money, a light with a lower output and a narrower beam – except that those 1,200 lumens are only available for a claimed 55 minutes (less in my experience).
For £85 you could have Lezyne's Lite Drive 1200+, which runs for about 2 hours at 1,200 lumens, the BBB Strike Duo 1200 for £75, with a run-time of around an hour and a half (1:45hrs claimed) on its brightest setting, or the Gaciron KIWI-1200 Anti-Glare Bike Front Light, which offers about 90 minutes at full power, for less than £50.
You can even spend less and get a brighter light with longer run-times – the Zefal Supervision F1500 is now £99.99 and runs for an hour and 40 minutes in its 1,500-lumen mode.
Conclusion
Overall, the NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200 has a lot of potential, but falls short on run-time in Boost mode and presents a potentially dangerous level of heat management. If you need a light to see with at night, I would look at those listed above, or you can find more options in our guide to the best front bike lights.
> Buy now: NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200 for £99.99 from Amazon
Verdict
A lot of potential let down by short run-times and questionable heat management
Make and model: NiteRider Lumina Pro 1200
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Niterider says: "Boasting 1200 lumens with a sleek form factor and a collimator lense that lends to a brilliant even light beam pattern. NiteRider® makes this newcomer USB-C rechargeable for convenient on-the-go charging." I think the light does offer a good beam, but wouldn't describe it as the most sleek form factor.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
NiteRider lists these technical features:
* Lumen Output: 1200
* 8 Modes with Run Times: 0:55-20:00h
* Charge Time: 4:00h
* Weight: 193 grams
* Water / Dust Resistant IP64 Rated
* Dual Button Power Switch, Brighter (+)/ Dimmer (-)
* USB-C Rechargeable
* Includes: Lumina™ Pro 1200 front light, handlebar clamp mount and USB-C charging cable
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
The light is very solid in construction, but the plastic handlebar clamp is pretty bulky.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
Straightforward to use, with one button to increase brightness and one to reduce. The LED battery gauge is quite rudimentary, though.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
6/10
It works fine but it's quite bulky and sits the light quite high up – which reduces the sleek aesthetic.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
It has an IP64 rating, and I had no issues in testing, but the USB-C charging port has a visible gap around the edge that could allow water ingress if the rubber seal isn't closed securely.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
4/10
The battery life isn't great. While I did get near the quoted burn-times, and the lower-lumen modes are decent, Boost drains the battery very quickly – less than an hour – and the 800-lumen High isn't great either.
NiteRider quotes the run-times/lumens as:
Low - 7:00h at 150 Lumens
Med - 3:00h at 400 Lumens
High - 1:30h at 800 Lumens
Boost - 0:55h at 1200 Lumens
Super Flash - 8:00h at 800 Lumens
Pulse Flash - 8:00h at 800 Lumens
Fast Flash - 8:00h at 800 Lumens
Walk Mode - 20:00h at 65 Lumens
Rate the light for performance:
6/10
The beam has a good pattern to it and illuminates a nice patch of road, but the burn-times aren't long enough at higher outputs to my mind.
Rate the light for durability:
5/10
Over the course of a month or so of testing, the rubber seal around the USB-C port has become dislodged, which could lead to water ingress over time.
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You wouldn't even get near an Exposure Joystick (which has a lower output, with a narrower beam) for the same money, but for £85 you could have Lezyne's Lite Drive 1200+, which runs for about 2 hours at 1,200 lumens, the BBB Strike Duo 1200 for £75, with a run-time of around an hour and a half (1:45hrs claimed) on its brightest setting, or the Gaciron KIWI-1200 Anti-Glare Bike Front Light, which offers about 90 minutes at full power, for less than £50.
You can also spend less and get a brighter light with longer run-times – the Zefal Supervision F1500 is now £99.99 and runs for an hour and 40 minutes in its 1,500-lumen mode.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The light performed OK. The beam shape is good for road riding, but it's let down by its relatively short battery life in Boost and High, and the slightly clunky and bulky mount.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
I liked the shape of the beam, and the compatibility with a GoPro-style mount (available separately), which would enable you to sling the light under a computer.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The relatively low battery life, and the LED battery gauge.
Did you enjoy using the light? Sort of.
Would you consider buying the light? No
Would you recommend the light to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
For the price and the run-times in higher modes, it's pretty average. I'd suggest you look elsewhere and get something that can deliver as many or more lumens for longer, and for less money.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
imagine deciding to put all this energy into trying to shunt a problem around without any prospect of solving it. ...
Publicity is ineffectual without video -- as in the infamous Laquan McDonald murder. A cop named Jason Van Dyke shot 17 year-old McDonald in the...
Yep, my toe clips do that too.
Bikes are expensive, expensive bikes are expensive. Snobbery dictates that people are drawn to what's written down the levers. You can get some...
Dinner for two and taxi home for £50? Not a Londoner then!
Emergency services responded to reports that a car had been driven into Nationwide on Castle Street at 2pm....
After 3 broken see-sence rear lights I bought the Lezene rear and now finishing a trouble free 2nd winter- I am a fan,
The dad from Gremlins is stil working I see
Yeah, well that's just, like, your opinion man. That lamp post really tied the town together (and in fact made it a "place" apparently, even in ...
Who is excusing the alleged violent behaviour?...