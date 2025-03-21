The Moon Meteor (400lm) comes in a neat little package and puts out a decent output for you to be seen by. Its daytime flash is especially good and in this mode the battery life is also very impressive. Its single-button design makes it easy to use, though the battery level feedback isn't as clear as it might be, and in 2025, micro-USB recharging seems very outdated.

Our best front lights buyer's guide rounds up our top choices, with our best rear lights buyer's guide completing the package.

The Moon Meteor proved to be a great companion when paired with the Magicshine EVO 1700 I was testing at the same time, delivering a great daytime flash that ensured other road users were aware of my presence.

The main mode I found myself using was this 500-lumen daytime flash (the maximum solid output is 400 lumens, but this is upped to 500 in flash mode). And during one ride I bumped into my dad, who said he was impressed with the light's very bright flash, and that he could definitely see me coming.

It's very easy to mount the light, with its basic rubber strap wrapping easily around the handlebar. Once the strap's on, a quick-release allows you to remove the light for charging without having to remove the mount.

2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The light is operated by a single button that allows you to switch between the solid modes with a single tap; a double tap allows you to access the light's flashing modes.

Modes & run-times

The Meteor has four solid modes: 400, 250, 130 and 70 lumens, though I think the lower aren't really bright enough to achieve anything.

These are accompanied by four flashing modes: 70lm, 130lm, constant with 500lm flash, and 500-lumen daytime flash. The latter two were my go-to choices, kicking out the most power for me to be seen by.

2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - top.jpg (credit: road.cc)

What really impressed me was the battery life in its daytime flash mode, which was a very impressive 40 hours. For me this meant that I only ever needed to charge the light once a month or so, which is pretty impressive by any standards. At its maximum solid 400l output you're getting a somewhat less convincing two hours; you'll get three and a half hours at 250 lumens.

I found the battery feedback a little unusual. The top-mounted LED glows blue at over 60%, green at 20-60% and it flashes red when it's below 20%. I associate green with fully charged, though maybe that's just me. When the battery does drop below 20%, the light's output becomes very dull.

There's also a second LED above the battery level indicator, which shows what mode you're in. It cycles through green, purple, red and blue, and in a solid or flashing output depending on the mode you're in. While it's reassuring to know you're in the right mode, having a flashing red LED below you can get a little tedious during a long ride.

Charging

It's slightly surprising – and a little frustrating – to find this charges via micro-USB, which I thought was a thing of the past, with everything going to USB-C these days. The port is under a rubber flap that gives the light its IPX4 rating, which means it's water resistant rather than fully waterproof. That said, I found that it dealt with the rain just fine.

2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - USB port.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The light charged in around the two and a half hours, which is what Moon quotes.

Personally I see this light as a daytime runner, with the option to get you home if you get caught out after the sun has set. I don't think the maximum solid output is bright enough for riding on unlit routes in the dark. In the pairing I've had, running it with a brighter light with this adding flash, I think it's a very good option.

Moon sells GoPro and helmet mounts separately, which adds to its versatility, with the mount in the box working well enough with both round and aero bars.

Value

At £29.99, this is a well-priced light. It gives you a lot for your money, with its solid build quality, decent output and an impressive battery life in its daytime flash mode. I think you'd be hard to beat it on the value front.

The Cateye AMPP 400 is a pretty similar light for £32.99, and its flash option lasts 60 hours. Its mount is bigger than the Moon's, with the body also a bit bigger.

The Oxford UltraTorch Headlight CL200 costs just £26.99, and while it gives you better feedback from the battery than the Moon, the Moon's output is much more impressive.

Conclusion

I don't think this Moon Meteor is powerful enough for riding on unlit routes in the dark, but if you ride during the day and want to increase your visibility, or want to pair a more powerful light with a flash, it's a very good choice.

Verdict

Impressive option for daytime riding, with a great daytime flash and excellent run-times, but micro-USB in 2025?!