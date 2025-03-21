The Moon Meteor (400lm) comes in a neat little package and puts out a decent output for you to be seen by. Its daytime flash is especially good and in this mode the battery life is also very impressive. Its single-button design makes it easy to use, though the battery level feedback isn't as clear as it might be, and in 2025, micro-USB recharging seems very outdated.
The Moon Meteor proved to be a great companion when paired with the Magicshine EVO 1700 I was testing at the same time, delivering a great daytime flash that ensured other road users were aware of my presence.
The main mode I found myself using was this 500-lumen daytime flash (the maximum solid output is 400 lumens, but this is upped to 500 in flash mode). And during one ride I bumped into my dad, who said he was impressed with the light's very bright flash, and that he could definitely see me coming.
It's very easy to mount the light, with its basic rubber strap wrapping easily around the handlebar. Once the strap's on, a quick-release allows you to remove the light for charging without having to remove the mount.
2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The light is operated by a single button that allows you to switch between the solid modes with a single tap; a double tap allows you to access the light's flashing modes.
Modes & run-times
The Meteor has four solid modes: 400, 250, 130 and 70 lumens, though I think the lower aren't really bright enough to achieve anything.
These are accompanied by four flashing modes: 70lm, 130lm, constant with 500lm flash, and 500-lumen daytime flash. The latter two were my go-to choices, kicking out the most power for me to be seen by.
2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - top.jpg (credit: road.cc)
What really impressed me was the battery life in its daytime flash mode, which was a very impressive 40 hours. For me this meant that I only ever needed to charge the light once a month or so, which is pretty impressive by any standards. At its maximum solid 400l output you're getting a somewhat less convincing two hours; you'll get three and a half hours at 250 lumens.
I found the battery feedback a little unusual. The top-mounted LED glows blue at over 60%, green at 20-60% and it flashes red when it's below 20%. I associate green with fully charged, though maybe that's just me. When the battery does drop below 20%, the light's output becomes very dull.
There's also a second LED above the battery level indicator, which shows what mode you're in. It cycles through green, purple, red and blue, and in a solid or flashing output depending on the mode you're in. While it's reassuring to know you're in the right mode, having a flashing red LED below you can get a little tedious during a long ride.
Charging
It's slightly surprising – and a little frustrating – to find this charges via micro-USB, which I thought was a thing of the past, with everything going to USB-C these days. The port is under a rubber flap that gives the light its IPX4 rating, which means it's water resistant rather than fully waterproof. That said, I found that it dealt with the rain just fine.
2024 Moon Meteor 400lm - USB port.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The light charged in around the two and a half hours, which is what Moon quotes.
Personally I see this light as a daytime runner, with the option to get you home if you get caught out after the sun has set. I don't think the maximum solid output is bright enough for riding on unlit routes in the dark. In the pairing I've had, running it with a brighter light with this adding flash, I think it's a very good option.
Moon sells GoPro and helmet mounts separately, which adds to its versatility, with the mount in the box working well enough with both round and aero bars.
Value
At £29.99, this is a well-priced light. It gives you a lot for your money, with its solid build quality, decent output and an impressive battery life in its daytime flash mode. I think you'd be hard to beat it on the value front.
The Cateye AMPP 400 is a pretty similar light for £32.99, and its flash option lasts 60 hours. Its mount is bigger than the Moon's, with the body also a bit bigger.
The Oxford UltraTorch Headlight CL200 costs just £26.99, and while it gives you better feedback from the battery than the Moon, the Moon's output is much more impressive.
Conclusion
I don't think this Moon Meteor is powerful enough for riding on unlit routes in the dark, but if you ride during the day and want to increase your visibility, or want to pair a more powerful light with a flash, it's a very good choice.
Verdict
Impressive option for daytime riding, with a great daytime flash and excellent run-times, but micro-USB in 2025?!
Make and model: Moon Meteor (400lm)
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Moon says: "The Meteor is a robust yet compact front light with a wide range of modes and features, making it ideal for both casual and serious cyclists. Engineered to provide visibility and safety, the Meteor is ideal for night rides and low-light conditions, ensuring you remain visible while lighting the road ahead."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
4 steady modes, 4 flashing modes
Mode memory function
Day flash mode
Quick release universal bracket fits all round and AERO style bars
Mode indicator
Battery capacity and charging indicator
Automatic fully charged cut-off system
High precision optical lens
Water Resistance (IPX 4)
1 pc high brightness LED
Max. Lumens: 400LM (FL-1 tested)
Max.Runtime: 80 hrs (FL-1 tested)
Battery Type: Li-PO 1200mAh
Recharge time: 2:30 hrs
Size (W x D x H): 71.3 x 44 x 25.6mm
Weight: 66g
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
The body is well made, and the strap feels very solid.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
A single button makes it straightforward to use, and though battery feedback itself is okay, you need to read the instructions first to know what to look for.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
It works with both aero and round handlebars, and I found it easy to fit too.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
5/10
While it held up well to the rain during testing, its IPX4 rating means it isn't totally waterproof, but is resistant to splashing water, and in use it kept the rain out.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
If you use it on the brighter solid outputs, the run-times aren't amazing, but the runtime in its daytime flash mode is very good. It takes just under two and a half hours to recharge from flat using the micro-USB lead.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
With a quite moderate 400-lumen output this is not a light for riding unlit routes at night, but more a light to be seen by – and it does exactly that.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Both the light and the mount have held up well to use, and are showing no signs of wear.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
It's small and light, and you really won't notice its weight on the bike.
Rate the light for value:
7/10
It's an impressive price for a light of this solidity.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's very much at the less expensive end of things, with cheaper lights than this likely to pack much less of a punch.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A great light to be seen by, with very few drawbacks.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The daytime flash.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The micro-USB – which feels very outdated in 2025.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yep
Would you consider buying the light? Yes – potentially for year-round use.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes – for daylight running and to be seen by at night.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This light has a great daytime flash with an excellent battery life in that mode, and is a very good light to be seen by at a modest price. Its micro-USB charging feels very much behind the times, but even so it's very good overall.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Moon had a range of front lights that all used the same mounts, with micro-USB charging & cable remotes. Many were updated to USB C charging & remotes. The latest versions now seem to use twist mounts.
In short, the Meteor seems to be a legacy product.
Yes, I've had this same light for years. It works well and is reliable, but it's a few years old now.