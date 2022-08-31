Scott RC Premium ++++ Bibshorts

The Scott RC Premium ++++ Bib Shorts provide a lightly compressive fit and great breathability. They're generally very comfortable, especially the straps, though the pad isn't quite as good as some on long rides.
Scott says these lightweight, highly-breathable shorts provide comfort no matter how far you are riding. I have to say, I found the pad comfortable for medium length rides but not the best for outings of more than four hours.
The pad is a seamless construction, firm and of around average thickness; Scott doesn't specify but I would estimate it's around 10mm thick. It's a good size and not too bulky, just not quite as comfortable on longer rides as that used in the Assos Mille GT C2 and Santini Karma Kinetic bib shorts I tested recently.
The Scotts do perform well in a wide range of temperatures, from around 10℃ to around 35℃. They're made with DRYOxcell fabric, which is designed to wick sweat away from the body quickly. I certainly never found myself overheating in them, and there were few damp patches even when it was extremely hot, helped by the low front and minimalist straps.
The 78% polyamide and 22% Lycra material, with four-way stretch, works well to keep you comfortable; they're more 'lightly compressive' than 'aero race fit'. The fabric's looking durable too: I've worn these regularly during testing and they still look as good as new.
The straps are constructed in an X-frame shape and do a good job of maintaining breathability without compromising on comfort. In fact, the wide straps are some of the most comfortable I have used.
As well as improving breathability, the low front of the shorts makes mid-ride comfort breaks easier; just be aware that if you're wearing a short jersey then you might have your stomach on display at the cafe stop...
The legs are on the shorter side compared with some, but the gripper does a great job of keeping them in place, even on a long day out.
Sizing
The shorts come in five sizes, from S to 2XL. I tested a medium and found them perfectly in line with the size guide, so I'd recommend your usual when ordering.
Value
At £117.99 the Scotts are slightly cheaper than the Santini Karma Kinetics and Assos Mille GT C2s I mentioned earlier, both of which I liked and are £125.
They're also cheaper than the Albion ABR1 bib shorts at £135 that Stef really liked, and the NVPA BIB/Short Navy at £145, which Stu rated highly.
Stu also liked the Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts, which are only a couple of quid more than the Scotts, at £119.99, but there are some good cheaper pairs on the market, such as the Altura Endurance bib shorts at £90 and Galibier Équipe 2 Aeros at £73.
Conclusion
Overall, the Scott RC Premiums are good all-rounders, comfortable for all but the longest of rides, with a great fit and excellent breathability.
Verdict
Good all-round pair of shorts, with a great fit and a pad that’s comfortable for medium length rides
Make and model: Scott RC Premium ++++ Bibshorts
Tell us what the product is for
Scott says: "For riders who want premium materials, superior fit and technologies with a sleek look, the SCOTT RC Premium ++++ bibshorts offer them everything. The lightweight, high-wicking stretch fabric, reduced seams construction and SCOTT ++++ Premium padding developed specifically for road biking provide extremely high comfort while the minimalist bib construction offers a low profile underneath your jersey. You will be riding in comfort with style no matter how far you go."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Scott:
TECHNOLOGIES
DRYOxcell quick dry knit fabric, DUROxpand 4-way stretch knit fabric
COMPOSITION
Main fabric: 78% Polyamide, 22% Elastane, Insert 1: 64% Polyamide 23% Polyester 13% Elastane
FIT
Slim/above knee
FEATURES
SCOTT ++++ Premium padding
Minimalistic design
Lightweight, high-wicking fabric
Pre-shaped road specific fit
Minimalist Bibs construction for better comfort and moisture management
PADDING
++++ Premium Padding Men
SIZE
S-XXL
APPROX. WEIGHT
180g
CARE INSTRUCTIONS
Machine wash: Normal treatment (max. 30°C)
Do not bleach
Do not tumble dry
Do not iron
Do not dryclean
Do not use fabric softener
Turn inside out before washing
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Comfortable on all but the longest rides.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Pad struggled a little as the rides went over four hours.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30°C with the rest of my cycling kit with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The shorts were great for rides up to around four hours, with a good fit, breathable material breathable, and comfortable straps, but the pad started to feel a bit less comfortable as I got up to around five-six hours.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The straps were really comfortable and the shorts breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The pad didn't feel that comfortable on long endurance rides over five hours.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £117.99, these are in line with a lot of the competition: the Assos Millie GT C2 bib shorts which I liked are £125, as are the Santini Karma Kinetic bib shorts which provided a good compressive fit, and Stu rated the Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts, priced at £119.99, highly.
Slightly more expensive at £135 are the Albion ABR1 bib shorts which Stef really rated, and the NVPA BIB/Short Navy at £145.
You could spend a bit less – Stu liked the Altura Endurance bib shorts at £90 for longer rides – and a lot less: the Galibier Équipe 2 Aeros are £73.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe – there are a lot of good shorts out there at this price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are good all-rounders that are comfortable for all but the longest rides, with a lightly compressive fit, comfortable straps and great breathability.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
