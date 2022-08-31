Scott RC Premium ++++ Bibshorts

The Scott RC Premium ++++ Bib Shorts provide a lightly compressive fit and great breathability. They're generally very comfortable, especially the straps, though the pad isn't quite as good as some on long rides.

Scott says these lightweight, highly-breathable shorts provide comfort no matter how far you are riding. I have to say, I found the pad comfortable for medium length rides but not the best for outings of more than four hours.

The pad is a seamless construction, firm and of around average thickness; Scott doesn't specify but I would estimate it's around 10mm thick. It's a good size and not too bulky, just not quite as comfortable on longer rides as that used in the Assos Mille GT C2 and Santini Karma Kinetic bib shorts I tested recently.

The Scotts do perform well in a wide range of temperatures, from around 10℃ to around 35℃. They're made with DRYOxcell fabric, which is designed to wick sweat away from the body quickly. I certainly never found myself overheating in them, and there were few damp patches even when it was extremely hot, helped by the low front and minimalist straps.

The 78% polyamide and 22% Lycra material, with four-way stretch, works well to keep you comfortable; they're more 'lightly compressive' than 'aero race fit'. The fabric's looking durable too: I've worn these regularly during testing and they still look as good as new.

The straps are constructed in an X-frame shape and do a good job of maintaining breathability without compromising on comfort. In fact, the wide straps are some of the most comfortable I have used.

As well as improving breathability, the low front of the shorts makes mid-ride comfort breaks easier; just be aware that if you're wearing a short jersey then you might have your stomach on display at the cafe stop...

The legs are on the shorter side compared with some, but the gripper does a great job of keeping them in place, even on a long day out.

Sizing

The shorts come in five sizes, from S to 2XL. I tested a medium and found them perfectly in line with the size guide, so I'd recommend your usual when ordering.

Value

At £117.99 the Scotts are slightly cheaper than the Santini Karma Kinetics and Assos Mille GT C2s I mentioned earlier, both of which I liked and are £125.

They're also cheaper than the Albion ABR1 bib shorts at £135 that Stef really liked, and the NVPA BIB/Short Navy at £145, which Stu rated highly.

Stu also liked the Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts, which are only a couple of quid more than the Scotts, at £119.99, but there are some good cheaper pairs on the market, such as the Altura Endurance bib shorts at £90 and Galibier Équipe 2 Aeros at £73.

Conclusion

Overall, the Scott RC Premiums are good all-rounders, comfortable for all but the longest of rides, with a great fit and excellent breathability.

Verdict

Good all-round pair of shorts, with a great fit and a pad that’s comfortable for medium length rides

