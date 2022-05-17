Galibier Équipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts

Galibier's Equipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts offer excellent value for money when you consider the performance. Their close fit feels slightly compressive but never restrictive, and the pad is super-comfortable both for long rides and shorter, harder efforts.

Galibier has given the original Equipe Aero bib shorts a bit of an upgrade with a new one-piece bib section and a new pad.

> Buy now: Galibier Equipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts for £73 from Galibier

Let's kick off with that pad, the ProDry SL. It uses a three-layer, dual-density memory foam in its construction, according to Galibier. I don't like pads that are too thick, and at first glance – or rather, prod – I wasn't too sure I was going to get on with this one.

The two thickest sections of padding are around 13mm in depth, so I was concerned it was going to be squidgy, removing feedback from the bike and, worst case scenario, cause hotspots or numbness.

It's impressively firm, though, maintaining its shape, and didn't detract from the overall ride. Most importantly, it was very comfortable. I found that it barely compressed under normal riding conditions yet still provided a bit of 'suspension' when it was needed.

This really helped on longer rides, whether on the road or gravel tracks, and I found that the more miles I did over the test period, the more the pad kind of moulded itself to the shape of my sit bones and became even more comfortable.

As for the rest of the shorts, well, they didn't let the pad down.

The multi-panel design of the main part of the shorts gives a great fit, cut in a way to suit your position on the bike.

The fabric is slightly compressive without being over the top, which gives a boost to muscle support, which again helps on those longer rides – although both the Lycra fabrics and the pad still work for those harder, shorter efforts.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your riding

The lightweight bib section has no seams at the shoulders which means comfort all round, with the wide straps reducing pressure and guaranteeing comfort.

When stretched, holes in the back panel open up, which helps breathability.

The only thing I didn't quite get on with at first was the leg gripper. I have quite large thighs and I felt that they were a little restrictive. Like the pad, though, they did relax a bit over time, providing a more comfortable fit. It's something worth bearing in mind the first time you try them on.

Sizing-wise they are true to Galibier's guide, and in line with what I'd consider to be standard for the UK market.

The overall quality of the Equipe 2 shorts is to the high standard I've grown to expect from Galibier. The stitching is neat throughout, and the flatlocked seams increase comfort.

Taking all of this into account, the £73 price tag is pretty impressive.

For instance, the Castelli Free Aero RC Bib Shorts that Mat was really impressed with, especially the seat pad, come in at £175.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts

And last year I found the NVPA BIB/Short Navy supremely comfortable, but again they're considerably more expensive than the Galibiers at £145.

Conclusion

The Galibiers offer a great performance, with the highlight being that pad. It's really comfortable for short rides but even better for those longer treks, and when you consider the quality the price is very impressive indeed.

Verdict

Well-made, high-performing bib shorts with an excellent pad at their heart

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website