The Assos Mille GT Bib Shorts C2 are very comfortable, the pad is excellent, the straps are great and the fit is perfect for long days on the bike. If the leg length suits you there's really nothing to dislike.
As a big fan of the previous model, these new Mille endurance shorts lived up to my high expectations. I tested them on a lot of long rides over a few months, with many over five hours, and for me they were comfortable throughout.
The chamois is a layered setup; 11mm of superAir microShock foam, with a 3D waffle-top sheet using Assos' 'Golden Gate' technology – essentially a dense pad under a layer of antibacterial fabric that's only stitched in at the front and rear. This allows the pad to move with you better, rather than with the shorts. I never experienced any chafing or irritation from the edges of the fabric, regardless of the duration or intensity of my rides.
These are a regular fit with a 'Zero-Pressure' waist, designed for endurance rather than an aero race fit. It's quite generous at the front but also low, which I personally like – it makes comfort breaks very easy.
The X-frame straps are comfortable; good and wide to spread the load. You really don't notice they are there. The 3D logo on them can be noticeable with aero or tight-fitting jerseys, though, which you may or may not like.
The leg grippers are very light, but despite this they do a great job. I never found myself adjusting them, even after many hours in the saddle.
Sizing
I tested the mediums, and they are true to the size guide and fitted me perfectly with a slightly compressive fit – it's not a race-type fit, but it's certainly supportive enough for long days.
The leg length is on the short side compared to other brands I own, though, which is worth bearing in mind if you have relatively long legs or just prefer long shorts. They come in seven sizes, so it should be possible to find a size that suits you.
The looks are quite minimalist, with just two small Assos logos, which makes them easy to pair with jerseys. They only come in black; not a problem for me as I rarely consider any other colour, but we're all different.
The Type.429 fabric performs well on warm days, with no excessive dampness whilst working hard on longer climbs. The quality of construction is excellent with the stitching looking perfect after frequent washing.
Value
At £125 these are mid-range for price. I recently tested the Stolen Goat Climbers Bib Shorts at £120 which are more of a race fit, and if you want a longer leg (and more aero fit) the Nopinz Pro-1 bib shorts received a great review by Nick last year and are cheaper at £99.99. The Polaris Latitude Bib shorts are even cheaper at £79.99, and still very good.
It is easy to spend a lot more, of course, such as on the MAAP Pro Bib 2.0 bib shorts at £235 or the Castelli Free Aero RC Bib Shorts at £175, though both received excellent reviews.
It's worth noting that Assos offers an impressive warranty; it'll repair or replace any manufacturing fault within two years of purchase, and even after that they may still help, provided the item is in good condition. Crash within the first thirty days and they will repair or replace the shorts free of charge.
Overall
The Mille GT Bib Shorts C2 are excellent. The pad is comfortable, and the fit is great for long rides. Assuming you're happy with legs on the shorter side of the common spectrum, there are no real negatives with these shorts.
Verdict
Excellent performance, great fit and comfortable pad – these are perfect for long days in the saddle
Make and model: Assos Mille GT Bib Shorts C2
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says these are: "The next generation in committed riders' bib shorts of choice, defined by its frictionless waist, refined air-cooling insert, and muscle-wrapping textile."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Assos says:
Breathable proprietary textile that wraps the muscles with compressive elasticity
Ultra light leg grippers - secure hold, without restriction or transitional ridges between body and shorts
Suspension engineering stabilizes the main body panel and insert
Highly elastic panelling elevates comfort and stability without constriction
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No issues, frequently washed and look as good as new.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash at 30C and air dry without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, these are designed for endurance rides and I have had no issues even over five hours.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They are very comfortable, particularly the straps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very minor point, but the 3D logo on the straps is visible through a tight jersey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
I recently tested the Stolen Goat Climbers Bib Shorts at £120 which are more of a race fit, and if you want a longer leg (and more aero fit) the Nopinz Pro-1 bib shorts received a great review by Nick last year and are cheaper at £99.99. The Polaris Latitude Bib shorts are even cheaper at £79.99, and still very good.
It is easy to spend a lot more, of course, such as on the MAAP Pro Bib 2.0 bib shorts at £235 or the Castelli Free Aero RC Bib Shorts at £175, though both received excellent reviews.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent pad, great performance and a great fit for long rides – they're excellent at doing what they're designed for.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
