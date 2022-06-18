The Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts are ideal for fast riding, whether you are out for a blast or going long. The high-density pad is very supportive, providing a comfortable barrier between you and the saddle regardless of the terrain. They are very well made too, and at a price that looks good compared with others out there.

The Pro-1s Nick tested last year are Nopinz's full-on aero bib shorts, leaving this Souplesse pair to back off the speed a bit and enjoy the comfort on rides that could last all day.

> Buy now: Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts for £119.99 from Nopinz

That doesn't mean performance has been forgotten, though – these are still a close-cut pair of shorts, and the MITI fabric has a great feeling of compression that supports your muscles when you're riding.

The compression means the shorts don't require deep cuffs, with just a small band of silicone keeping everything in place at the bottom.

The fabric feels great; it's not as shiny as some Lycra, which means there is no issue with sliding around on the saddle. It's durable, too – even after six weeks of riding there are no marks or scuffs from their interaction with the saddle.

I found the fit really good, too, with the multi-panel design creating a shape that works well on the bike without causing any bunching of the material when hunched over in the drops.

Considering all of the panels, the seams are remarkably unobtrusive, not making themselves noticeable when riding, even on long adventures.

I am also a fan of the bib straps. Being laser cut, there are no seams anywhere on the upper body so they're very comfortable, and the thinness of the fabric means that there is no pressure over the shoulders.

It's the chamois that's the star of the show, though. It's made by Elastic Interface and the padding is definitely on the firm side. That might not sound ideal for long hours in the saddle, but it really works. The padding compresses enough to soak up the road vibrations, but you'll always stay suspended above the saddle so there is no bunching of the material or hot spots.

The central channel reduces pressure and the ventilation holes on the front of the pad do help you keep cool.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your cycling

Sizing-wise, the shorts are about what you'd expect for UK clothing, but it's worth checking Nopinz' guide to be sure. I'm a medium in most kit but am right on the cusp between medium and large here, and happy in a large.

Value

The overall quality is impressive, these are some very well-made shorts, which makes the £119.99 price tag look very competitive.

I was really impressed with the NVPA Bib/Short Navy, for example. They are made from MITI's fabrics and come with a great pad as well, but cost £145 – and I'd say the Souplesse shorts are slightly better across the board in terms of comfort.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts

I also tested the Rapha Classic Bib Shorts last year and thought they were very good. You'll need to add another 50 quid for the same level of the performance as the Souplesse, though.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very comfortable pair of bib shorts, from the material right through to the chamois, and for not a lot of money compared with the opposition.

Verdict

Performance-focused bib shorts that nail the comfort factor too

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website