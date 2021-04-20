The Le Col Women's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II have a great fit and move well with you as you ride, with supportive wide shoulder straps that are forgettably comfortable and a pad that'll cover you for miles and miles. Just be aware that the length is on the short side, and the new lightweight leg grippers don't stop these riding up a little. The finishing quality also doesn't seem quite on a par with other Le Col kit I've tested, which is an issue considering the high price...

Le Col says it has updated these shorts with a softer and more luxurious material. The main body is now a 62% polyamide, 38% elastane blend. Slipping these on for the first time I was surprised by how wonderfully smooth this fabric feels against bare skin.

It's super stretchy and conforms superbly. There's a gentle amount of compression, so it's comfy without being overboard. The shorts are well cut, with no bunching, instead moving freely with the body while cycling.

The chamois comes courtesy of Dolomiti and it's nicely shaped. It's firmer than some, but feels supportive and it's one I'd trust for longer days in the saddle. On rides of more than four hours there was no hint of any niggles.

For the straps a 75% nylon, 25% elastane blend is used. The wide, flat straps are elastic enough for support without applying any noticeable pressure over your shoulders. There's also plenty of length to them so it doesn't feel as though you're being crushed into the forward riding position when relaxing at the café stop, which helps if you are a taller rider like me.

The straps attach to a mesh panel at the rear that aids sweat wicking and it's effective at doing so.

I quite like short shorts, so my tan line matches my off-the-bike wardrobe. But even for me these Le Cols sit a little too high up my thigh. Unfortunately, this is combined with not the most secure leg gripper.

The grippers are a rather wide 7cm elastic band. With pressure spread over a larger surface area this ensures it sits flush against the skin and doesn't cause any bulging. But the small silicone dots – printed in a pattern that spells out 'Ride Faster' – only extend 3.5cm wide and they aren't the stickiest. As a result, the shorts ride up slightly as the ride goes on.

Given this and the relatively short length, I found these shorts don't play particularly well with leg warmers. Although the legs warmers should have enough grip to hold themselves up, it definitely helps having shorts that also help to secure them in place.

A small reflective tab at the rear on each side is a subtle nod to visibility.

I tested the shorts in black with white straps, but these are also available in full black or a dark navy blue.

Quality-wise, the stitching isn't the neatest – at the side join of the leg gripper there are lots of loose threads – and the fabric underneath the chamois, at the back, is starting to bobble, even though I've been careful to follow the washing instructions (machine wash at 30°C).

That's a bit disappointing given that they're an expensive option at £180. Not that they're alone at this price point – for example, Gore's C7 Women's Bib Shorts are a penny shy at £179.99. They also delivered exceptional comfort with minimal seams and a no-bulk, supportive chamois for the longest days in the saddle, but Emma was also very impressed with their construction.

I've also been testing Velocio's Ultralight Bib Shorts (full review to come), which have impressed with their lightweight and breathable design. As well as being slightly cheaper (£168) but still high performance shorts, the Velocios are also a more practical option with their pull-down 'easy pee' feature, though the material isn't as soft and luxurious as the Le Cols.

Overall, while the chamois and straps are top notch, making the Le Cols an excellent choice for long rides as well as shorter hard days, the grippers aren't very effective and the finishing quality isn't as good as other Le Col kit I've worn. For the price, I'd expect closer to perfection.

Verdict

Wonderfully comfy pad and supportive wide straps, but finishing quality and lightweight grippers could be better

