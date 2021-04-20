Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s

Le Col Women’s Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II

6
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Apr 20, 2021 09:45
1
£180.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Wonderfully comfy pad and supportive wide straps, but finishing quality and lightweight grippers could be better
Impressive chamois
Supportive straps
Gentle compression
Super soft feel
Ineffective leg grippers = riding up
Some bobbling and loose threads
Expensive
Weight: 
171g
Contact: 
lecol.cc

The Le Col Women's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II have a great fit and move well with you as you ride, with supportive wide shoulder straps that are forgettably comfortable and a pad that'll cover you for miles and miles. Just be aware that the length is on the short side, and the new lightweight leg grippers don't stop these riding up a little. The finishing quality also doesn't seem quite on a par with other Le Col kit I've tested, which is an issue considering the high price...

Le Col says it has updated these shorts with a softer and more luxurious material. The main body is now a 62% polyamide, 38% elastane blend. Slipping these on for the first time I was surprised by how wonderfully smooth this fabric feels against bare skin.

It's super stretchy and conforms superbly. There's a gentle amount of compression, so it's comfy without being overboard. The shorts are well cut, with no bunching, instead moving freely with the body while cycling.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II back.jpg

The chamois comes courtesy of Dolomiti and it's nicely shaped. It's firmer than some, but feels supportive and it's one I'd trust for longer days in the saddle. On rides of more than four hours there was no hint of any niggles.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II chamois.jpg

For the straps a 75% nylon, 25% elastane blend is used. The wide, flat straps are elastic enough for support without applying any noticeable pressure over your shoulders. There's also plenty of length to them so it doesn't feel as though you're being crushed into the forward riding position when relaxing at the café stop, which helps if you are a taller rider like me.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II front strap.JPG

The straps attach to a mesh panel at the rear that aids sweat wicking and it's effective at doing so.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II back mesh.JPG

I quite like short shorts, so my tan line matches my off-the-bike wardrobe. But even for me these Le Cols sit a little too high up my thigh. Unfortunately, this is combined with not the most secure leg gripper.

The grippers are a rather wide 7cm elastic band. With pressure spread over a larger surface area this ensures it sits flush against the skin and doesn't cause any bulging. But the small silicone dots – printed in a pattern that spells out 'Ride Faster' – only extend 3.5cm wide and they aren't the stickiest. As a result, the shorts ride up slightly as the ride goes on.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II gripper inside.JPG

Given this and the relatively short length, I found these shorts don't play particularly well with leg warmers. Although the legs warmers should have enough grip to hold themselves up, it definitely helps having shorts that also help to secure them in place.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season

A small reflective tab at the rear on each side is a subtle nod to visibility.

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II reflective.JPG

I tested the shorts in black with white straps, but these are also available in full black or a dark navy blue.

Quality-wise, the stitching isn't the neatest – at the side join of the leg gripper there are lots of loose threads – and the fabric underneath the chamois, at the back, is starting to bobble, even though I've been careful to follow the washing instructions (machine wash at 30°C).

Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II threads.JPG

That's a bit disappointing given that they're an expensive option at £180. Not that they're alone at this price point – for example, Gore's C7 Women's Bib Shorts are a penny shy at £179.99. They also delivered exceptional comfort with minimal seams and a no-bulk, supportive chamois for the longest days in the saddle, but Emma was also very impressed with their construction.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit

I've also been testing Velocio's Ultralight Bib Shorts (full review to come), which have impressed with their lightweight and breathable design. As well as being slightly cheaper (£168) but still high performance shorts, the Velocios are also a more practical option with their pull-down 'easy pee' feature, though the material isn't as soft and luxurious as the Le Cols.

Overall, while the chamois and straps are top notch, making the Le Cols an excellent choice for long rides as well as shorter hard days, the grippers aren't very effective and the finishing quality isn't as good as other Le Col kit I've worn. For the price, I'd expect closer to perfection.

Verdict

Wonderfully comfy pad and supportive wide straps, but finishing quality and lightweight grippers could be better

road.cc test report

Make and model: Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Le Col says: "Designed for a long time in the saddle. The Women's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II have been updated with a softer and more luxurious material, ensuring maximal comfort on the body and feel against the skin."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Le Col lists:

Laser cut mesh bib straps for breathability

Designed for long distance comfort.

Premium Dolomiti Gel Chamois

Road tested by our founder and former pro, Yanto Barker

Made in Italy

Supportive, performance oriented fit.

Our finest feeling fabrics for an unbeatable on-bike experience

Refined silicone leg gripper for precision fit

Debossed Logoing over leg grippers

Reflective detailing

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Leg grippers aren't very effective – these shorts ride up a little as you ride, especially with leg warmers.

Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10

I've experienced some bobbling on the fabric underneath the chamois and there are lots of loose threads.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The chamois was absolutely brilliant for four-plus-hour rides and the wide straps keep these secure without applying too much pressure, so these remain comfy up top too for long outings. But the leg grippers aren't very effective so these ride up, especially with leg warmers.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfy chamois and supportive straps.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Leg length is a bit short for my liking. Quality is not as good as other Le Col products.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At the premium end: Gore's C7 Women's Bib Shorts are as expensive, but Velocio's Ultralight Bib Shorts are slightly cheaper at £168 and offer top performance as well as being practical thanks to a pull-down easy pee design.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

The chamois and straps are top notch, making these an excellent choice for long rides as well as shorter hard days – but the grippers aren't effective and the finishing quality isn't as good as other Le Col kit I've worn – I've experienced lots of loose threads and bobbing underneath the chamois.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 63kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

