Assos Women’s UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2

Assos' UMA GTV C2 women's bib shorts are an updated version of its LaalalaiShorts_s7. The biggest change is the easy-pee Bisiclick design, which works well and adds to the exceptional comfort and style that these bibs offer for long endurance rides.
Finding a pair of bibs you can ride in comfortably for more than eight hours can be difficult, but after testing these I feel my searching days are over – or they would be if I had £200+ to spend.
From the very first wear, the UMAs felt great. The updated Ossidia fabric (more on that below) offers great stretch yet still keeps things comfortably compressed. When riding in these bibs, I never felt like I needed to adjust the chamois location at all, even after climbing off the saddle or having a stretch break.
And talking of breaks... as a female cyclist I have seen and tried many easy-pee designs, many of which look strange and often also negatively impact the fit of the bibs. Here, Assos' Bisiclick design works really well, once you get used to it.
Assos has steered away from having one clasp at the front – now, two magnetic clasps sit on the lower back (just above the bum), attaching to the stretchy straps.
At first I couldn't quite get the magnetic closures right, mostly because the straps escape up your back and underneath your jersey once you release them, which meant I had no idea which way I was holding the clasp, but I always eventually got them re-attached. The stretchy materials definitely help as you can just about pull the clasps into view to check what you're doing.
Despite feeling and looking a little strange while not on the bike, the straps and clasps are very easy to forget when riding.
The shorts feature the X-frame bib strap design common across most Assos shorts, the two straps now detachable by the Bisiclick clasps. Because the straps offer a lot of stretch, they don't dig into your shoulders or press awkwardly in the chest area, and while I could feel the Bisiclick clasps on my back, they didn't bother me on my rides – and most importantly, the design made my toilet breaks so much easier!
As I mentioned earlier, as well as adding the Bisiclick magnetic strap closures, Assos has also changed some of the materials for the UMA GTV C2s. It claims that the ultra-thin, highly elastic Ossidia material it now uses weighs less than the fabric of the Laalalais (amounts have not been confirmed), and offers silky-smooth muscle compression.
The fabric also has woven-in odour control and active cooling, and offers UPF50 protection.
The waist has a raw cut edge that Assos has designed to reduce pressure in the tummy area. It's lower than some shorts, but I got along with it well because it prevented me from overheating yet didn't dig into my tummy at all.
Pad
Inside the shorts, no changes have taken place, and it's the chamois that really distinguishes Assos from others for me. The GT C2 pad features Assos' goldenGate technology, where the pad isn't stitched into place all the way along the sides.
The pad itself is constructed of a 3D waffle foam to reduce weight and increase breathability, and a 9mm Superair Microshock Foam for protection from road vibrations.
As good as it is on long rides for saddle comfort, it does take a while to dry, so if your ride is wet or you sweat a lot you'll stay pretty damp in this area for a long time.
Size and fit
These bibs are offered in six sizes ranging from XS to XLG.
In my experience, Assos sizes up small, but its size guide is great and I found this small pair true to size. The legs are on the longer side, but not so much that I'd considered it annoying – and I have relatively short legs.
The grippers are pretty tight but not uncomfortable, and also kept the shorts' legs well in place, even when I got sweaty.
Value
Cost-wise, they don't come cheap, as at £210 these are at the higher end of the spectrum, yet they're not at the very top and compare well against more expensive options.
For example, the Cafe du Cycliste Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts that Emma reviewed in April set you back £252 and they don't offer a comfort break feature.
Similarly, Velocio's Women's Concept bib shorts cost £244 – up from £225 since Lara reviewed them in 2020 – and she didn't rate their drop seat so well.
You can get cheaper options – for example, Endura's women's FS260-Pro DS bib shorts are £87.99 – but despite being more than £200, compared with similar, the UMAs offer good value for money.
Conclusion
All in all, these bibs are great for women who don't want to strip their jerseys off to have a pee on long rides. They offer exceptional quality and comfort, and despite the chamois not drying very quickly, otherwise the materials used feel soft and stretchy.
It's not easy to get the pee-break feature right but I feel Assos has somewhat nailed it with the design on these shorts. The Bisiclick clasps are just about visible from underneath your jersey, but it's a small price to pay for the ease of a quick nature break. The bibs also look great, with minimal branding and just the one stealthy black colour, and they wash well, which promises longterm durability.
Verdict
Amazingly comfortable and excellent quality, with a fast and easy pee-break design that actually works
Make and model: Assos Womens UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: 'For daily cycling and endurance epics.
"We took feedback on our T.LaalalaiShorts_s7 to heart, revisiting our women-specific design with an all-new solution that better facilitates natural breaks with two magnetic closures at the rear rather than a single closure at the front center. The textile was also improved, shedding grams and gaining permanent odor-control and active cooling. It's also a deeper, richer black, which pops on the bike in full sunlight.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Assos:
BISICLICK
The Bisiclick twin magnetic closures anchor the X-Frame lower bib straps. Intuitive to connect and release, but secure enough to prevent unintentional unclasping.
FEATURED FABRICS
Ossidia sheds grams without sacrificing elasticity, compression, or UV protection (UPF 50+). Odor control and active cooling are permanently integrated into the material itself, not applied as a topical treatment. A Tech Sheen Mesh insert stretches across the lower belly, accommodating aggressive bar drop and deep breathing during hard efforts.
CONSTRUCTION/FIT
C2 AEPD regularFit is based on our performance race models but tuned for comfort with a Zero-pressure waist. Streamlined performance for all-day cycling in our standard leg length.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
They're expensive, but cheaper than some that don't perform as well or don't have any easy-pee solution.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The bibs are easy to wash, but they do dry a little slower (especially the chamois) than some. As promised, they've stayed totally odour free.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The bibs performed very well on long rides and I felt no need to re-adjust them after pulling them on. Toilet breaks were super quick and easy once I figured out the magnetic clasps.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The comfortable chamois and the great fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
On hotter days and if riding in wet conditions I felt like the chamois remained moist for a little too long to my liking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £210 these are at the higher end of the price spectrum, yet not at the very top, with similar yet worse-performing bibs costing more. The Cafe du Cycliste Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts that Emma reviewed set you back £252 and don't offer a comfort break feature, and Velocio's Women's Concept bib shorts cost £244, but our review didn't rate their drop seat design so well. However, drop-seat bibs are also available at considerably lower prices – for example, the Endura Women's FS260-Pro DS bib shorts are £90.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are pretty exceptional women-specific bibs that deliver amazing comfort, quality and ease for toilet breaks. The only things bringing the score down a notch are the breathability/drying ability of the chamois and the price – they are better value than some more expensive options, but there are cheaper ones on the market, although they might not deliver the same quality and comfort.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 53kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances
