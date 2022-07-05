Assos Women’s UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2

Assos' UMA GTV C2 women's bib shorts are an updated version of its LaalalaiShorts_s7. The biggest change is the easy-pee Bisiclick design, which works well and adds to the exceptional comfort and style that these bibs offer for long endurance rides.

Finding a pair of bibs you can ride in comfortably for more than eight hours can be difficult, but after testing these I feel my searching days are over – or they would be if I had £200+ to spend.

From the very first wear, the UMAs felt great. The updated Ossidia fabric (more on that below) offers great stretch yet still keeps things comfortably compressed. When riding in these bibs, I never felt like I needed to adjust the chamois location at all, even after climbing off the saddle or having a stretch break.

And talking of breaks... as a female cyclist I have seen and tried many easy-pee designs, many of which look strange and often also negatively impact the fit of the bibs. Here, Assos' Bisiclick design works really well, once you get used to it.

Assos has steered away from having one clasp at the front – now, two magnetic clasps sit on the lower back (just above the bum), attaching to the stretchy straps.

At first I couldn't quite get the magnetic closures right, mostly because the straps escape up your back and underneath your jersey once you release them, which meant I had no idea which way I was holding the clasp, but I always eventually got them re-attached. The stretchy materials definitely help as you can just about pull the clasps into view to check what you're doing.

Despite feeling and looking a little strange while not on the bike, the straps and clasps are very easy to forget when riding.

The shorts feature the X-frame bib strap design common across most Assos shorts, the two straps now detachable by the Bisiclick clasps. Because the straps offer a lot of stretch, they don't dig into your shoulders or press awkwardly in the chest area, and while I could feel the Bisiclick clasps on my back, they didn't bother me on my rides – and most importantly, the design made my toilet breaks so much easier!

As I mentioned earlier, as well as adding the Bisiclick magnetic strap closures, Assos has also changed some of the materials for the UMA GTV C2s. It claims that the ultra-thin, highly elastic Ossidia material it now uses weighs less than the fabric of the Laalalais (amounts have not been confirmed), and offers silky-smooth muscle compression.

The fabric also has woven-in odour control and active cooling, and offers UPF50 protection.

The waist has a raw cut edge that Assos has designed to reduce pressure in the tummy area. It's lower than some shorts, but I got along with it well because it prevented me from overheating yet didn't dig into my tummy at all.

Pad

Inside the shorts, no changes have taken place, and it's the chamois that really distinguishes Assos from others for me. The GT C2 pad features Assos' goldenGate technology, where the pad isn't stitched into place all the way along the sides.

The pad itself is constructed of a 3D waffle foam to reduce weight and increase breathability, and a 9mm Superair Microshock Foam for protection from road vibrations.

As good as it is on long rides for saddle comfort, it does take a while to dry, so if your ride is wet or you sweat a lot you'll stay pretty damp in this area for a long time.

Size and fit

These bibs are offered in six sizes ranging from XS to XLG.

In my experience, Assos sizes up small, but its size guide is great and I found this small pair true to size. The legs are on the longer side, but not so much that I'd considered it annoying – and I have relatively short legs.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your cycling

The grippers are pretty tight but not uncomfortable, and also kept the shorts' legs well in place, even when I got sweaty.

Value

Cost-wise, they don't come cheap, as at £210 these are at the higher end of the spectrum, yet they're not at the very top and compare well against more expensive options.

For example, the Cafe du Cycliste Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts that Emma reviewed in April set you back £252 and they don't offer a comfort break feature.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts

Similarly, Velocio's Women's Concept bib shorts cost £244 – up from £225 since Lara reviewed them in 2020 – and she didn't rate their drop seat so well.

You can get cheaper options – for example, Endura's women's FS260-Pro DS bib shorts are £87.99 – but despite being more than £200, compared with similar, the UMAs offer good value for money.

Conclusion

All in all, these bibs are great for women who don't want to strip their jerseys off to have a pee on long rides. They offer exceptional quality and comfort, and despite the chamois not drying very quickly, otherwise the materials used feel soft and stretchy.

It's not easy to get the pee-break feature right but I feel Assos has somewhat nailed it with the design on these shorts. The Bisiclick clasps are just about visible from underneath your jersey, but it's a small price to pay for the ease of a quick nature break. The bibs also look great, with minimal branding and just the one stealthy black colour, and they wash well, which promises longterm durability.

Verdict

Amazingly comfortable and excellent quality, with a fast and easy pee-break design that actually works

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website