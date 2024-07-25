Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey.jpg

Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey

8
by George Hill
Thu, Jul 25, 2024 09:45
0
£90.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Great summer jersey with innovative fabric for an excellent fit
Impressive breathability
Close fit without being uncomfortable
Weight: 
126g
Contact: 
www.santinicycling.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey is a good-looking top that sits comfortably on the skin, and its breathability and wicking prowess mean it performs really well in warmer weather.

Check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys for more options.

> Buy now: Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey for £90 from Santini

Santini has worked with Polartec on the Ombra, which feels like a weird thing to write about a summer jersey. Another oddity is that it's a unisex design – something you don't see often for casual jerseys let alone the close-fitting performance cut here.

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - Polartec tab.jpg

The reason it can be unisex is that it is made from Polartec's Power Stretch fabric across the front and back, which offers a considerable amount of stretch. It really does fit around the different lumps of bumps of both the male and female form. For context, I can easily stretch the fabric so it is two to three times its original stretch and it will ping back into shape as soon as I let go.

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - back.jpg

What is even more impressive is that the jersey has non-stretchy mesh running down the sides – Polartec's Delta – which shows just how much stretch there is in the Power Stretch fabric.

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - side.jpg

In combination, both materials make this a jersey that performs well in the heat. It wicks well and is impressively breathable – I used it on some very hot rides and never felt I needed something more lightweight.

If you need to get more air in there's a full-length zip down the front of the jersey, which did have a nice zip pull that was easy to find without looking – though its silicone cover fell off after a couple of washes, which is a little disappointing. It didn't really have an impact on the jersey, but is less than ideal.

As you can imagine for a jersey with a considerable amount of stretch, it is designed with a close aero cut in mind and has the obligatory elongated sleeves to match. These are also made of the Power Stretch material, which meant no restriction on my biceps despite also being made to fit women.

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - cuff.jpg

At the back of the jersey are three mesh pockets which are more than large enough for most ride requirements. There isn't a zipped pocket, which isn't ideal but is possibly understandable on a lightweight summer jersey (though others manage it – Gore's Spinshift Breathe, for example).

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - pockets.jpg

Silicone gripper along the hem kept everything in place whether I had something in the pockets or not, and there are a couple of reflective strips on each side of the pockets to help with low light conditions.

2024 Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey - gripper.jpg

It's also available in six colours, if this one isn't doing it for you, and – catering for its unisex design – in eight sizes, from XXS to 3XL.

Value

Its RRP of £90 is about what I would expect for a high-quality summer jersey. It's £10 more than Altura's Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, though that has a more casual fit and less stretch, and isn't as breathable.

The Gore Spinshift Breathe jersey mentioned above is £109.99, though Rebecca loved the women's version (a full review of the men's is on its way).

Conclusion

Overall I was very impressed with this jersey. The Polartec fabric has possibly the most stretch of anything I've seen, which allows it to be both a performance cut and unisex. Breathability and wicking are also very good, and the price isn't bad compared with its rivals.

> Buy now: Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey for £90 from Santini

Verdict

Great summer jersey with innovative fabric for an excellent fit

road.cc test report

Make and model: Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey

Size tested: L

Tell us what the product is for

Santini says: "Such a cool jersey we decided to make it available for everyone in multiple colors! This unisex jersey has a great fit and it is so comfortable and stretchy that you will never want to take it off! Made of performance-fit Polartec®'s Power Stretch® fabric on front and back for durable shape recovery and Polartec®'s Delta on the sides for a fast transmission of sweat away from the body, this jersey guarantees incredible comfort, rapid drying and great breathability. Featuring a slim fit with elongated raw cut sleeves and internal silicon gripper at the waistband to keep the jersey always in position. Triple back pocket to store all you need for your bike ride."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Santini lists:

- Slim fit cycling jersey with elongated raw cut sleeves

- Developed with a unisex cut to fit both women and men perfectly

- Internal silicon gripper at the waistband

- Long covered zip

- Performance

-fit Polartec's Power Stretch fabric on front and back for durable shape recovery

- Polartec's Delta fabric on the sides for a fast trasmission of sweat away from the body

- Triple back pocket

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, with incredible stretch in the fabric.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Warm enough for cooler days, but its wicking and breathability meant I could use it on hot rides too.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

All good on the fabric and stitching front, though the silicone zipper cover came off.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

I was a little concerned because it's unisex, but it's impressive thanks to the stretch in the fabric.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

The large looked smaller than expected, but it was fine because of the stretch in the fabric.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

The stretch of the fabric combined with decent wicking and breathability make this a very comfortable jersey.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy – chucked it in at 30 without any issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it fits nicely and has impressive breathability and wicking.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The stretch in the fabric is incredible.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really – the silicone zip cover fell off, which wasn't ideal, but I'm prepared to believe it's a one-off.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's £10 more than Altura's Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, though that has a more casual fit and less stretch, and isn't as breathable. The Gore Spinshift Breathe is £109.99 (but does have a zip pocket).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is an impressive jersey, managing to be both unisex and a performance fit at the same time. It's not something you see very often but here it works thanks to the stretch in the fabric. Beyond that, it is comfortable for even the longest and hottest rides – it's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey 2024
Santini Ombra Unisex Jersey
Santini 2024
Santini
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Latest Comments

 