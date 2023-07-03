Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Altura Endurance Men’s Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey.jpg

Altura Endurance Men’s Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

7
by Steve Williams
Mon, Jul 03, 2023 19:45
0
£80.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Good relaxed fit
Comfortable
Smart looking
Good relaxed fit
Comfortable
Smart looking
Needs washing after every ride
Sleeves are pretty short and prone to rising
Weight: 
168g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a new and improved version of the jersey I tested in 2021, with a reshaped fit and a recycled main fabric. Stop me if I get too emotional here, but it's still absolutely fine and really quite nice for the money.

For more options, check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys.

Altura says this is 'semi-fitted' and that seems right – it gives a loose but not saggy or flappy fit that's comfortable and relaxed.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - back.jpg

There's a zip garage at the nicely sized neck to protect your skin, and a flap running down to the bottom behind the zip for the same reason. There's no garage at the bottom to keep the zip off your shorts, though I didn't have any issues with it.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - hem.jpg

The zip puller has a decent plastic toggle to help you find and drag it while riding.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - collar.jpg

The old version had some merino panels among the synthetics, but I don't feel this version suffers for being all recycled polyester. It's still soft and comfy against the skin, and it still starts getting smelly almost as soon as your sweat dries after a ride – the old one was the same.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - shoulders.jpg

The fabric has a mesh look on the outside but is much smoother on the inside, and though it's quite thick it's not excessively warm when the sun's really blasting. The loose-ish fit helps with air circulation and cooling, while the thickness should mean it stays comfortable over a reasonable temperature range too – I can't say for sure, as during the relentlessly hot and dry test we didn't really have reasonable range.

The Endurance will please traditionalists with its relatively short sleeves, and they're prone to rising even further on the bike – they went from mid-bicep to above it on me once I got going. Like the hem, the cuffs are bonded, though the hem gets elastic and a silicone gripper around the back. I found the nicely dropped tail stayed in place very well.

The logo and patterning on the back is reflective for safety.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - pockets.jpg

I like the almost clashing red pockets on this version, and they're a decent depth. The elastic topping the main three is strong and they don't sag even when stuffed, while the zipped pocket on top of the right-hand one is also good, and sized just right for my 16.5cm phone. The zip has a big long cord pull with chunky plastic grip on the end; another nice touch.

2023 Altura Endurance Mens Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - pocket zipped.jpg

The sizing feels good to me if you're after an effective relaxed fit, though you could probably size down without issues if you want a close one. The sleeves would be even shorter then, of course, though I think you'd be fine with the length in the torso.

Value

The old version was £69.99 in 2021, so £80 now seems as reasonable as anything else (ie, not that reasonable, but tough). It's cheaper than a lot of jerseys we review – plenty are £100 or more.

The Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt, for example, has gone up to £99.99 since we tested it last year. It's pretty thin with a race fit that rises particularly high at the front, and 64g lighter at 104g (both in size medium), if that's a factor for you.

The Gore Daily Jersey Men's is right there at £79.99, though that's such a tight fit you might actually need to size up. Otherwise it's very good according to Ian's review, and also lighter than this at 124g in medium.

The dhb Aeron Short Sleeve Jersey is cheaper at £65, but the weird fit and clammy fabric meant it did poorly in our review.

Overall

This is a solid jersey (not literally, that would be weird) with a comfortable relaxed fit, effective details, and strong-feeling build that promises to last. It's very nice to wear. The short sleeves won't please everyone but otherwise cause no problems – really, it's only the need to wash it every time that counts against it, and this is not the only jersey where that's true.

Verdict

Comfortable and versatile relaxed jersey that looks good and feels made to last

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Altura yells, perhaps while speeding past in the other direction: "SUPREME COMFORT IN A HIGH WICKING JERSEY DESIGNED FOR THE LONGEST DAYS OUT ON THE ROAD."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

No. Oh, go on then. Altura lists:

Recycled fabric

3D knit yarn combination provides thermoregulation

Bonded sleeve cuff

Bonded front hem

Silicone grip

Low profile collar

3 stash pockets and a secure zip pocket

Reflective detailing

Semi-Fitted

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

It's fine, but you can easily get lighter if it matters.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems with the usual 30°C wash.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – it's relaxed and comfortable over a decent temperature range.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Relaxed fit, good pockets, strong construction, good looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Gets smelly after every ride.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than a lot of jerseys we review – plenty are £100+.

It's £20 less than the Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt, though that's pretty thin with a race fit, and 64g lighter at 104g (both in size medium) if that's a factor for you. The Gore Daily Jersey Men's is right there at £79.99, though that's such a tight fit you might actually need to size up. Otherwise it's very good, and also lighter than this at 124g in medium.

The dhb Aeron Short Sleeve Jersey is cheaper at £65, but the weird fit and clammy fabric meant it did poorly in our review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? And thrice yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

No. Oh, go on then. This is comfortable, does everything you want it to well, and feels built to last. It looks good too. Only its need for washing after every ride disappoints. It's good.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments

 