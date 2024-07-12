The Santini Deni Sport Bra feels very light on and dries quickly, but while it's great for cycling it's not ideal for higher-impact sports, despite what Santini says. If you want a multi-sport option I'd look for something more structured, with more support.

> Buy now: Santini Deni Sport Bra for £31.49 from TradeInn

The Deni is made with lightweight, elasticated fabric and has an elastic band under the breasts for added support. The wide straps are comfy, and the neckline and hem are both bonded to stop them from chafing. There is only this one black-grey fade colour available, and it only comes in three sizes: S, M and L. I tested the smallest.

Putting it on, the bra immediately felt comfortable and not restricting in any way – though the under band is definitely noticeable at first.

I used the bra for both cycling and running, and took it to the gym as well. Overall, I've really enjoyed wearing it, but it does a have a limited use case.

Santini says the Deni is "great for medium to high impact sports (cycling, running, tennis and more)" but I'd disagree with it being supportive enough for running comfortably. For cycling, the support is very adequate, even on bumpier off-road rides, but when running I didn't feel as bounce-free. Doing gym workouts was fine, and the light construction was actually great as it dries out quickly – and the same can be said for wearing this when doing some rides on my indoor trainer.

Training indoors was also when I tested the bra with a heart rate monitor, and though it's not the comfiest pairing, the wide band allows for the HRM strap to sit comfortably under it.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit

The lightweight fabric is great at not adding bulk around the chest, and certainly caters for different breast sizes because of the generous stretch, but it doesn't doesn't prevent your nipples from showing though.

I would usually wear a size 34 B bra, and the size S Deni was a great fit in terms of chest circumference, and, as mentioned above, the actual bra part could have accommodated a much larger bust, too. That said, I think the three size options are quite limited; though I cannot test it, the material is so thin I cannot see it offering enough support for those with larger breasts, say in the size L.

Value and conclusion

All in all, I'd say the Deni is quite a basic sports bra, and though it is great for cycling and lower-impact sports, it isn't really offering anything special for the money.

The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra that Emily reviewed recently costs £52 but offers a lot more support and comes in a very generous size range.

At £22 the Sundried Power Sports Bra is quite a lot cheaper, and Anna really liked it for its support and comfort, though she thought breathability was a little compromised.

You can pay more, though – the Sportful Pro Bra is very similar to the Santini Deni in terms of features, but more expensive at £60.

Overall, the Santini Deni is a comfortable, lightweight bra that's great for cycling and low-impact sports. It does, however, come in a limited size range and lacks versatility, especially if you need more support for your bust.

> Buy now: Santini Deni Sport Bra for £31.49 from TradeInn

Verdict

Comfortable, lightweight bra but only suitable for low-impact sports and in limited sizes