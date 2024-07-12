The Santini Deni Sport Bra feels very light on and dries quickly, but while it's great for cycling it's not ideal for higher-impact sports, despite what Santini says. If you want a multi-sport option I'd look for something more structured, with more support.
The Deni is made with lightweight, elasticated fabric and has an elastic band under the breasts for added support. The wide straps are comfy, and the neckline and hem are both bonded to stop them from chafing. There is only this one black-grey fade colour available, and it only comes in three sizes: S, M and L. I tested the smallest.
Putting it on, the bra immediately felt comfortable and not restricting in any way – though the under band is definitely noticeable at first.
I used the bra for both cycling and running, and took it to the gym as well. Overall, I've really enjoyed wearing it, but it does a have a limited use case.
Santini says the Deni is "great for medium to high impact sports (cycling, running, tennis and more)" but I'd disagree with it being supportive enough for running comfortably. For cycling, the support is very adequate, even on bumpier off-road rides, but when running I didn't feel as bounce-free. Doing gym workouts was fine, and the light construction was actually great as it dries out quickly – and the same can be said for wearing this when doing some rides on my indoor trainer.
Training indoors was also when I tested the bra with a heart rate monitor, and though it's not the comfiest pairing, the wide band allows for the HRM strap to sit comfortably under it.
The lightweight fabric is great at not adding bulk around the chest, and certainly caters for different breast sizes because of the generous stretch, but it doesn't doesn't prevent your nipples from showing though.
I would usually wear a size 34 B bra, and the size S Deni was a great fit in terms of chest circumference, and, as mentioned above, the actual bra part could have accommodated a much larger bust, too. That said, I think the three size options are quite limited; though I cannot test it, the material is so thin I cannot see it offering enough support for those with larger breasts, say in the size L.
Value and conclusion
All in all, I'd say the Deni is quite a basic sports bra, and though it is great for cycling and lower-impact sports, it isn't really offering anything special for the money.
The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra that Emily reviewed recently costs £52 but offers a lot more support and comes in a very generous size range.
At £22 the Sundried Power Sports Bra is quite a lot cheaper, and Anna really liked it for its support and comfort, though she thought breathability was a little compromised.
You can pay more, though – the Sportful Pro Bra is very similar to the Santini Deni in terms of features, but more expensive at £60.
Overall, the Santini Deni is a comfortable, lightweight bra that's great for cycling and low-impact sports. It does, however, come in a limited size range and lacks versatility, especially if you need more support for your bust.
Verdict
Comfortable, lightweight bra but only suitable for low-impact sports and in limited sizes
Make and model: Santini Deni Sport Bra
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "Our Deni sport bra was born to let you focus on your training while feeling comfortable and safe. Made of lightweight and extra strong elasticated fabric, it is breathable and quick dry.Extremely comfortable thanks to the bonded neckline and hem to ensure no chafing. Supportive elasticated band under the breast and crossover strappy back. Great for medium to high impact sports (cycling, running, tennis and more)."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material: 78% Polyamide, 22% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It's great for cycling and gym workouts/hikes, because of the breathability, but Santini says it's good for mid- to high-impact sports, including running, and I'd say it doesn't deliver that; there is not enough support when running (I can imagine even less so if you have larger breasts).
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The fit is great, non-restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Sizing is accurate but there are only three sizes available.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes easily at the recommended 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This sports bra performed well in lower-impact sports scenarios, such as cycling and walking, but doesn't offer adequate support for running or sports where you might jump more.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colour, the very soft feeling, and it's comfortable to wear.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
For cycling, it's fine, but it's not supportive enough for running.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are both more expensive (and more supportive) bras out there, but also some that offer pretty much the same as Deni but cost less. The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra that Emily tested recently costs £52 but offers a lot more support and a very generous size range. The Sundried Power Sports Bra is quite a lot cheaper at £22 and Anna really liked it for its support and comfort, though breathability was a little compromised. The Santini Deni compares well with the Sportful Pro Bra, though, which is very similar in terms of features but costs £60.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, simply because there are cheaper low-support options available.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
All in all, I'd say the Deni is good overall – it's great for cycling and lower-impact sports, but lacks the versatility you can get elsewhere.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
