The Anita Active Performance Sports Bra is designed for high-impact exercise. It's by no means a budget option, with its £48 price tag tending towards the pricier end of the scale, but by heck did it keep my tatas in place. It's one of the comfier sports bras I've tried, too; it's so breathable and supportive, I kept forgetting I was wearing it.

As someone who needs a fair bit of, ummm, scaffolding, if you will, to be able to break a sweat with their 36Cs, I can struggle to find sports bras that offer the right level of comfort while being supportive enough. The Active Performance is ticking both of those boxes – congrats to those clever bra boffins!

It's made from nylon (62% polyamid nylon, 21% polyester, 17% elastane according to the label), which is covered in small holes to keep things breathable. Unlike some sports bras, there's no additional padding over the cups.

The band is elasticated and wide, and has a traditional fastening at the back with three clasps, and the shoulder straps are adjustable.

Fit & sizing

There's not a lot I need to say about the sizing other than it's accurate. The fit's great too. The bra has stitching between the cups to prevent the uniboob, without separating them out too much. I wore it all day under a tight cotton top and it looked great, with no flattening or visible seams along the front.

Comfort

I found this bra really comfy. On the occasions I wore it all day, I kept forgetting I was wearing it, which is where the Anita Performance is getting a big high-five from me. I haven't had this experience with a sports bra before – normally I want to take it off after a few hours, like a pair of uncomfortably fitting shoes.

The extra width on the shoulders seems to help, and the top of the straps has a more robust fabric, which helps them hold their shape more easily, and reduces pressure on your shoulders.

The fabric's really breathable, too. I didn't notice it getting damp and sweaty until after I took it off. Again, you just forget that you're wearing it.

That said, and it's just personal preference, I'm not crazy about the kind of fabric it's made from; it reminds me of water-resistant plasters. And it looks a little more nylon-y in the flesh than it does in pictures online. I'd place it in the shire horse category of sports bras: sturdy and dependable. It gets the job done, but it's by no means a sexy thoroughbred.

Support

I feel as though I keep repeating 'I forgot I was wearing it', but that is the best way I can describe the level of support. When cycling, everything stayed put. Exactly what you want.

It's designed for high-intensity exercise and so I tried it running, too. It allowed me to focus on my exercise rather than my body. I was able to concentrate on the task at hand – wondering what a heart attack feels like and presuming I must be close.

Value

As I said, it's on the pricier side for sports bras, but I think you are getting what you pay for. It costs £48, and to be honest I'd be prepared to pay more. I also have a Shock Absorber Active Multi, which costs around £38, and if you're looking for high support, I definitely think the Anita Performance is worth the extra tenner – I've found it far comfier.

If you're on the hunt for a bra mainly for cycling then you probably don't need such strong support, in which case there are plenty of cheaper options out there. The Sundried Power Sports Bra, which impressed Anna a couple of years ago, could be worth a look, for example. It's still £22, and currently on Amazon in limited sizes for £7.34.

Conclusion

This is one of the best sports bras I've used – supportive and breathable, and I kept forgetting I was wearing it. It's not a budget option, but the £48 is fully justified.

Verdict

Very comfy sports bra for high-impact exercise, and low-impact cycling

