Sportful Pro Bra

Sportful's Pro Bra is designed to perform in cycling positions and provide light support for road riding. With impressive moisture management, this lightweight bra is a go-to for intense efforts. The cushioning at the front will keep you comfy for miles and miles, but the narrow mesh shoulder straps could be improved.

The Pro Bra is made from a double-layer fabric. The front is slightly padded so it provides a cushioning feel, while not being too bulky. This makes it light and comfortable, but as it's not very thick so there's a good chance of nipple visibility.

At the back there's a mesh panel. This provides good breathability and proves impressively quick wicking.

The shoulder straps are a combination of the mesh back that continues over the top of the shoulder, and the soft stretchy material from the front.

These straps narrow up top to just under 3cm. Pressure is not very evenly dispersed, and the mesh has a rough texture that's not so pleasant with bib straps pressing down on top.

Sizing

There are only three sizes – small, medium or large. With a chest measurement of 88cm I went for a medium based on Sportful's size guide; the small is for 84cm, and the medium for 89cm. Having previously experienced issues with racerback styles cutting narrow around my neck, I opted for medium.

Sizing up or down when you're between sizes can help tailor the compression: size up for a more relaxed fit that's not as supportive, down for guaranteed support, but a potentially slightly restrictive feel.

As I sized up the support is a touch lighter than ideal, but the rest of the fit is spot on. The racerback design doesn't cut too narrow around the neck, and it isn't too tight round the sides. The bra also runs nice and low below the shoulder blades.

An elasticated underbust band holds things in place well – it's secure and doesn't leave any marks. It's wider than most at 4cm, meaning it holds you tight without pinching. What really impresses is how quickly it wicks sweat compared to others – even gunning it inside on the turbo, moisture management is very good.

Support

The Pro Bra provides light support that's suitable for all intensities of road riding. But for greater abuse off-road, I wouldn't pick out this bra – the support is not quite enough for me. For you, the balance between a good all-round fit and compression may mean it's fine, but with a small range of sizes – and a fine line between support and tightness elsewhere – it's not so likely.

I tested Sportful's bra in white. It's very useful having a white option as some cycling jerseys are slightly see-through (both cheaper ones and more expensive mesh options), and white helps. It also comes in wine red, blue sea/cement as well as black/anthracite.

Four-needle stitching has been used throughout for ensuring all round comfort, but care instructions are not printed onto the bra so the scratchy label needs to be cut off prior to use.

Value

Sportful's Pro Bra retails at £60. There are cheaper cycling-specific options out there, such as Cafe du Cycliste's comfortable and well-made Rosalie Bra (£44), but Sportful's offering is not alone at its price.

Le Col's similar racerback Pro Seamless Cycling Bra is also £60, for instance, and while the Le Col's padding is bulkier, it can be removed. Velocio's Women's Luxe Bra is slightly cheaper at £56 meanwhile, and its bib-like shoulder straps are a much more comfy option. On the other hand, the Velocio band isn't as effective at wicking away sweat.

Overall

Sportful's Pro Bra is breathable and quick-drying, making it a great three-season option for road use. The cut is secure yet not too tight, but as it is available in only three sizes you may find it difficult finding a fit. If gentle support is all you require, this is a solid, lightweight choice that I found covers all intensities.

Verdict

Light and breathable with thin, comfy cushioning, but only gentle support – and the narrow straps dig in

