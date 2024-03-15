The Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit sports bra is designed for women with a smaller frame to provide support during exercise. It's comfortable to wear and the adjustable racerback and removable pads make it a versatile option, but the material isn't very breathable, particularly for intense efforts.

The Impact Free bra is soft to the touch and comfortable to wear, made from a blend of 65% cotton, 16% polyamide, 15% polyester and 4% elastane.

The front is primarily cotton and has a dual-layer design to accommodate the two removable cups. This does make for substantial thickness with limited stretch, so it helps that the cups can be removed easily for more breathability.

It's good that you can have the extra padded support if needed, though, and you don't need to worry about your nipples showing through.

In the wash, the pads held their shape, but you may prefer to remove them beforehand. The entry hole is a good size so they are easy to take out and put back in, and the pads sit nicely in place when you're wearing the bra.

The back mesh section is a lighter single knit construction for ventilation, a welcome choice that helps to keep your back cooler. While the adjustable racerback section features a thicker material, it's narrow so it doesn't cover too much of your back, enhancing breathability.

The shoulder straps consist of a double layer of the mesh section found at the back, lined with the cotton material from the front. This makes them less stretchy than the back but more stretchy than the front, which provides a good balance for support. The straps sit comfortably and don't dig in.

Under the bust, this sports bra features an elasticated band that holds things in place well. It's secure without leaving any marks.

With or without the removable cups, this sports bra is better suited to low-intensity exercise as the cotton material doesn't wick away sweat effectively. This was particularly noticeable during high-intensity turbo sessions. It also retained water after washing, taking longer to dry than other sports bras I've worn.

Although it features numerous seams where it switches between fabrics, it's well made, and is available in black or white.

Support

The bra offers good support through the adjustable racerback, which you can tailor to your preferences and the type of activity you're doing. It provided sufficient support for both on and off-road riding, with a good balance between fit and compression.

While the adjustable back enhances comfort, it does make it a bit fiddly to put on and take off, especially after a sweaty turbo session.

Sizing

The size range for the Impact Free sports bra is impressive: 19 sizes, ranging from 30 to 38in chest circumference and A to D cups (A to C in the 38). Also, the chest and racerback strap make it highly adjustable, with four different positions for the chest strap and five for the racerback.

I tested the same 34B size as my standard bras, and while it supported the chest comfortably without being restrictive or digging in, I may have benefited from going up a cup size to provide a bit more coverage. (Royce says it's designed for girls and women with a smaller frame, and actually lists the Impact Free in its Teen Bras section.)

Value

Att £28, it's reasonably priced for a sports bra and considerably cheaper than many offered by cycling brands.

Sportful's Pro Bra, for example, costs £60, though it is light and very breathable with thin cushioning.

And Velocio's Women's Luxe Bra is nearly double the price of the Royce, at £53 (£3 less than when Anna reviewed it in 2021!), though it has straps like you'd find on bib shorts, which Anna found exceptionally comfy.

There are more reasonably priced alternatives, such as Sundried's Power Sports Bra, which costs £22. Anna found that it was forgettably comfortable, providing medium support.

Conclusion

Overall, the Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit sports bra is comfortable and offers good support thanks to the adjustable racerback. The removable pads add to its versatility, but I would say it is best suited to low-intensity exercise rather than hard efforts on the bike because of its limited breathability.

Verdict

Comfortable and highly adjustable, but limited breathability for intense efforts

