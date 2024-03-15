The Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit sports bra is designed for women with a smaller frame to provide support during exercise. It's comfortable to wear and the adjustable racerback and removable pads make it a versatile option, but the material isn't very breathable, particularly for intense efforts.
Buy now: Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit sports bra for £19.60 from Royce Lingerie
The Impact Free bra is soft to the touch and comfortable to wear, made from a blend of 65% cotton, 16% polyamide, 15% polyester and 4% elastane.
The front is primarily cotton and has a dual-layer design to accommodate the two removable cups. This does make for substantial thickness with limited stretch, so it helps that the cups can be removed easily for more breathability.
It's good that you can have the extra padded support if needed, though, and you don't need to worry about your nipples showing through.
In the wash, the pads held their shape, but you may prefer to remove them beforehand. The entry hole is a good size so they are easy to take out and put back in, and the pads sit nicely in place when you're wearing the bra.
The back mesh section is a lighter single knit construction for ventilation, a welcome choice that helps to keep your back cooler. While the adjustable racerback section features a thicker material, it's narrow so it doesn't cover too much of your back, enhancing breathability.
The shoulder straps consist of a double layer of the mesh section found at the back, lined with the cotton material from the front. This makes them less stretchy than the back but more stretchy than the front, which provides a good balance for support. The straps sit comfortably and don't dig in.
Under the bust, this sports bra features an elasticated band that holds things in place well. It's secure without leaving any marks.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit
With or without the removable cups, this sports bra is better suited to low-intensity exercise as the cotton material doesn't wick away sweat effectively. This was particularly noticeable during high-intensity turbo sessions. It also retained water after washing, taking longer to dry than other sports bras I've worn.
Although it features numerous seams where it switches between fabrics, it's well made, and is available in black or white.
Support
The bra offers good support through the adjustable racerback, which you can tailor to your preferences and the type of activity you're doing. It provided sufficient support for both on and off-road riding, with a good balance between fit and compression.
While the adjustable back enhances comfort, it does make it a bit fiddly to put on and take off, especially after a sweaty turbo session.
Sizing
The size range for the Impact Free sports bra is impressive: 19 sizes, ranging from 30 to 38in chest circumference and A to D cups (A to C in the 38). Also, the chest and racerback strap make it highly adjustable, with four different positions for the chest strap and five for the racerback.
I tested the same 34B size as my standard bras, and while it supported the chest comfortably without being restrictive or digging in, I may have benefited from going up a cup size to provide a bit more coverage. (Royce says it's designed for girls and women with a smaller frame, and actually lists the Impact Free in its Teen Bras section.)
Value
Att £28, it's reasonably priced for a sports bra and considerably cheaper than many offered by cycling brands.
Sportful's Pro Bra, for example, costs £60, though it is light and very breathable with thin cushioning.
And Velocio's Women's Luxe Bra is nearly double the price of the Royce, at £53 (£3 less than when Anna reviewed it in 2021!), though it has straps like you'd find on bib shorts, which Anna found exceptionally comfy.
There are more reasonably priced alternatives, such as Sundried's Power Sports Bra, which costs £22. Anna found that it was forgettably comfortable, providing medium support.
Conclusion
Overall, the Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit sports bra is comfortable and offers good support thanks to the adjustable racerback. The removable pads add to its versatility, but I would say it is best suited to low-intensity exercise rather than hard efforts on the bike because of its limited breathability.
Verdict
Comfortable and highly adjustable, but limited breathability for intense efforts
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit Sports Bra
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Royce says, "Designed specifically for girls and women with a smaller frame, the adjustable racerback offers excellent comfort and support during exercise. The removable foam pads in the cups offer great shape and modesty but can easily be removed, leaving a pocket to hold a prosthesis if required. Racerback styles are great for smaller bust sizes as they anchor the bra closer to the body for support. The Impact Free adjustable racerback will give you all the support but with added comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Royce:
- available in 19 sizes
- adjustable racerback
- removable foam pads
- 65% Cotton,16% Polyamide,15% Polyester,4% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
It's comfortable and offers good support but has limited breathability for more intense efforts.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
It's not exactly heavy, but it is made with quite thick fabric for a sports bra (though you can remove the pads).
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Very comfortable to wear, but holds on to sweat during high-intensity efforts and is difficult to take off when you're sweaty.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Pretty good value compared with some cycling-specific bras, though it's heavier and has limited breathability.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's comfortable and supportive, but I would say it's more suited to low-intensity exercise as it has limited breathability.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Highly adjustable and comfortable to wear.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Thick, cotton material.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's reasonably priced. Many cycling-specific options are around double the price, such as Sportful's Pro Bra which is £60 and Velocio's Women's Luxe Bra which is £53, though both are lighter and the Sportful more breathable. Sundried's Power Sports Bra is slightly cheaper at £22.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's pretty good overall: it's comfortable to wear and offers good support for both on and off-road riding but I would have preferred the front to have been made from a more breathable fabric as it held onto sweat during high-intensity efforts.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
But there will be once the union finally collapses.
"Wind the clock back 10 years or more to when everyone in the peloton was riding a steel frame bike" "10 years or more" as in "nearly 30".
Is 785 a special number where you live? Really he should have been fined 800.05 gbp
/s
'The building shook': Droitwich couple on car home crash https://www.worcesternews.co.uk/news/24187134.the-building-shook-droitwi...
Well done to Mollie...great ride for a good cause.
Rod is a hugely talented, resourceful, experienced and knowledgeable guy. And something the article doesn't touch on, he was amongst the best...
weekly totals are pointless until the week is oevr anyway. This is the sort of nonsense that has users wanting the week to begin on sunday so they...
I bike for fun and exercise going between 30-50 miles at a time and I really don't see what the big deal is with bibs. I can get some reasonably...
See you at the next solstice at Stonehenge. We might need a virgin.