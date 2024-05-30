The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra is designed for running but works really well for cycling. It's low bulk but offers high support and adjustability, and is available in an impressive range of sizes, though it's by no means a budget option.

The Ultimate Run Bra is made from 87% polyamide and 13% elastane. It's soft to the touch and unlike some sports bras, it doesn't feature additional padding over the cups, making it less bulky. It is doubled lined, though, and the inner material is stretchy and seamless which helps to reduce rubbing, making it very comfortable to wear.

The band is elasticated with a traditional bra strap fastening and the straps are padded. I really like the addition of padding to the straps as it means they stay in place well and don't dig in.

The Ultimate Run Bra also features some thin, reflective details across the cups. This isn't particularly useful when cycling but may help to enhance visibility if you are wearing it on its own while running.

The fabric is really breathable too, and I didn't notice it feeling overly damp while riding. It dries quickly after washing as well.

Support

Shock Absorber says the Ultimate Run Bra has an 'infinity-8 support system that counteracts bounce, supplying you with a more comfortable experience'. As I said above, there's no additional padding over the cups, but that doesn't stop the bra from offering high support while being soft at the same time.

I tested it out while running too, as this is its intended use, and it was very comfortable. It provided excellent support, and I hardly noticed it.

At the back of the bra there's an additional strap at the top for extra support, and the adjustable straps mean you can tailor the support level to your preference. However, I found the clasps hard to do up by myself. Doing up the top clasp first and then putting it on over my head worked best for me.

Sizing

The size range for the Ultimate Run Bra is impressive. It's available in 44 sizes to be exact, ranging from 30 to 38in chest circumferences and A to G cup sizes. Also, the chest and racerback strap make it highly adjustable with three different positions for the chest strap and eight for the racerback.

I'm a 34B in standard bras but tested a 36B and it fitted comfortably without digging in anywhere, though it is still on the snug side around the back. I would recommend going up a chest size, especially if you're between two sizes.

Value

The Ultimate Run Bra is great quality, but it is on the pricier side. Its RRP of £52 makes it one of the most expensive sports bras we've reviewed recently, though it is currently available in a range of colours for less than £20 from Sports Direct and eBay.

It's a good quality high-support bra, though, and it's not alone at this price point. The Anita Active Performance Sports Bra that Emily Owen reviewed is also for high-impact exercise, and is priced at £48.

The Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit Sports Bra I reviewed earlier this year is only £28, but I didn't find it very breathable for intense efforts.

Overall

I really enjoyed wearing the Ultimate Run Bra as it's supportive without feeling bulky, striking a good balance between comfort and functionality, without the need for padding. It's by no means a budget option but it's a great choice if you're looking for a high-support sports bra, especially since discounts are often available online.

Verdict

Comfortable high-support design suitable for cycling as well as high-impact exercise