The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra is designed for running but works really well for cycling. It's low bulk but offers high support and adjustability, and is available in an impressive range of sizes, though it's by no means a budget option.
The Ultimate Run Bra is made from 87% polyamide and 13% elastane. It's soft to the touch and unlike some sports bras, it doesn't feature additional padding over the cups, making it less bulky. It is doubled lined, though, and the inner material is stretchy and seamless which helps to reduce rubbing, making it very comfortable to wear.
The band is elasticated with a traditional bra strap fastening and the straps are padded. I really like the addition of padding to the straps as it means they stay in place well and don't dig in.
The Ultimate Run Bra also features some thin, reflective details across the cups. This isn't particularly useful when cycling but may help to enhance visibility if you are wearing it on its own while running.
The fabric is really breathable too, and I didn't notice it feeling overly damp while riding. It dries quickly after washing as well.
Support
Shock Absorber says the Ultimate Run Bra has an 'infinity-8 support system that counteracts bounce, supplying you with a more comfortable experience'. As I said above, there's no additional padding over the cups, but that doesn't stop the bra from offering high support while being soft at the same time.
I tested it out while running too, as this is its intended use, and it was very comfortable. It provided excellent support, and I hardly noticed it.
At the back of the bra there's an additional strap at the top for extra support, and the adjustable straps mean you can tailor the support level to your preference. However, I found the clasps hard to do up by myself. Doing up the top clasp first and then putting it on over my head worked best for me.
Sizing
The size range for the Ultimate Run Bra is impressive. It's available in 44 sizes to be exact, ranging from 30 to 38in chest circumferences and A to G cup sizes. Also, the chest and racerback strap make it highly adjustable with three different positions for the chest strap and eight for the racerback.
I'm a 34B in standard bras but tested a 36B and it fitted comfortably without digging in anywhere, though it is still on the snug side around the back. I would recommend going up a chest size, especially if you're between two sizes.
Value
The Ultimate Run Bra is great quality, but it is on the pricier side. Its RRP of £52 makes it one of the most expensive sports bras we've reviewed recently, though it is currently available in a range of colours for less than £20 from Sports Direct and eBay.
It's a good quality high-support bra, though, and it's not alone at this price point. The Anita Active Performance Sports Bra that Emily Owen reviewed is also for high-impact exercise, and is priced at £48.
The Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit Sports Bra I reviewed earlier this year is only £28, but I didn't find it very breathable for intense efforts.
Overall
I really enjoyed wearing the Ultimate Run Bra as it's supportive without feeling bulky, striking a good balance between comfort and functionality, without the need for padding. It's by no means a budget option but it's a great choice if you're looking for a high-support sports bra, especially since discounts are often available online.
Verdict
Comfortable high-support design suitable for cycling as well as high-impact exercise
Make and model: Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra
Tell us what the product is for
Shock Absorber says, "Designed specifically for runners, the award-winning Ultimate RUN bra reduces bounce by up to 78%* and provides ultimate friction-free comfort.
Infinity-8 support system counteracts the breasts figure-of-eight movement during running
Soft, seamless inner reduces rubbing or chafing
Non-slip, wide padded adjustable straps
Reflective tape across cups for high visibility
Full back opening for easy on and off
Made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabric, sports performance fabrics"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Shock Absorber lists:
Impact Level - High
Underwiring - Non Wired
Composition - 87% polyamide, 13% elastane
Sizes - 30-38
Cups - A-G
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems really well made with no issues so far.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Offers high support while being breathable and comfortable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The sports bra is highly adjustable and fitted me well, but I did go up one strap size.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
I'm a 34B in standard bras but tested a 36B and it fitted comfortably without digging in anywhere, though it is still on the snug side around the back. I would recommend going up a chest size, especially if you're between two sizes.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Really comfortable, especially for a high-support sports bra. The padding in the straps was a welcome addition.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is one of the most expensive sports bras we've reviewed, but many other high-support sports bras are similarly priced.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Shock Absorber suggests hand washing this sports bra and not tumble drying. It washed well and dried quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's comfortable and breathable and offers high support.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a low-bulk sports bra but offered high support.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price, and I found the straps difficult to do up.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not alone at this price point. The Anita Active Performance Sports Bra, for example, is also for high-impact exercise and is only a little cheaper at £48.
There are cheaper options available, such as the Royce Impact Free Adjustable Fit Sports Bra I reviewed earlier this year; that's £28, but I didn't find it very breathable.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: supportive without feeling bulky, striking a balance between comfort and functionality, and I really enjoyed wearing it. It's by no means a budget option but it's a great choice for those looking for high support, especially since discounts are often available online.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
