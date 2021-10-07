Support road.cc

review
Underwear
Sundried Power Sports Bra

Sundried Power Sports Bra

9
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Oct 07, 2021 15:45
0
£22.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Excellent medium support bra – very comfortable and great value
Versatile
Great snug fit
Comfy lower band
Effective support in and out the saddle
Not so breathable throughout
Weight: 
140g
Contact: 
www.sundried.com
The Sundried Power Sports Bra is a stylish, medium support design that provides a secure yet comfy fit, with well-thought-out ventilation holes for breathability where most needed. It also has removable padding for a personalised fit. All this for a price that's half that of the cycling brand competition.

Made from a 90% polyamide, 10% spandex blend, the Power bra is soft as well as generously stretchy. It has a double layer construction in most places, with four layers at each cup to hold padding – which can be removed.

There are four sizes to choose from and in my experience this is enough to find a size that fits well throughout. For my bust measurement of 88cm Sundried's sizing guide recommends a medium. I'm at the lower end of the medium (87-91cm) and found the bra supported me as required when cycling, without digging in anywhere.

Designed to provide medium to high support, the stretchy material keeps everything locked down. Mixing in some out-the-saddle efforts, I didn't notice anything different, which I took to mean the support was doing its job.

An elasticated band that measures 4.5cm deep keeps the bra securely in place underneath your boobs. With it being relatively wide, pressure is distributed very well.

2021 Sundried Power Sports Bra - front detail.jpg

As I mentioned, the Power bra features removable pads which, once taken out, can help with breathability during particularly sweaty indoor workouts.

Removing these is easy, and if you do want to put them back in I found that the opening (which you access from above) is wide enough that you can easily arrange the pads so they're sitting flush and back in place. The pads can provide an extra bit of coverage, especially when it's cold, as they help prevent nipple visibility.

Down the centre is a small grid of laser-cut holes for ventilation purposes. These are included in both layers of the fabric and are slightly offset. This helps with breathability where it's most needed while keeping things modest.

Mesh panels are also included across the tops of the shoulders for increasing airflow – although I would have preferred these panels to cover more of my back for better breathability.

2021 Sundried Power Sports Bra - back detail.jpg

The wash and care instructions are included on a label, which is a little itchy, rather than printed to the inside of the lower band like some designs – Le Col's Pro Seamless Cycling Bra, for example.

You can choose between light green, pink, black or white. Given some lightweight summer jerseys can be slightly see-through, the white option is handy as it's less obviously visible when pairing with one of these.

Value

Costing just £22, the Sundried Power Sports bra is such a steal.

Velocio's supersoft, lightweight-feeling Luxe Bra has by far the comfier straps, which are similar to the raw cut straps found on the company's bib shorts. However, the lower band of the Velocio bra was much more prone to collecting sweat and the price is also considerably higher at £55.

Le Col's Pro Seamless Cycling Bra, mentioned above, is £60, and Sportful's Pro Bra is light and very breathable, with thin, comfy cushioning, but it has narrower straps than the Sundried offering, which can dig in – and it costs £65.

Overall, the Power Sports Bra is forgettably comfortable, providing medium support, with the very wide lower band staying in place without causing any discomfort. The removable pads add to its versatility, and its breathability (once the pads are removed) is good enough at keeping things pleasant for most riding needs.

Verdict

Excellent medium support bra – very comfortable and great value

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sundried Power Sports Bra

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Sundried says: "Sundried's Power Sports Bra features laser cut holes for breathability, ventilation, and style. The intricate detailing provides superior practicality to your workout."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Sundried lists:

Removable padding offers a personalised style and fit

Thick, stretchy material gives a snug, locked-in feel

Perfect for any number of sports from running to CrossFit, yoga, gym workouts, tennis, and more

Textured panelling at the cups enhances your bust and flatters your figure

Soft, wide chest band won't dig or rub and stays in place

This sports bra provides medium to high support

Can be suitable for high impact activities and sports

Reflective logo detail to the back

90% polyamide, 10% spandex

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Super comfortable for wearing on long rides and provides effective support for in- and out-of-the saddle riding. Once the pads are removed, breathability is good for indoor workouts.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

All good so far.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Comfy, snug fit that provided medium support.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Excellent.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Much better than the competition.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when chucked in a 30 degree machine wash.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Provided the support I was looking for. Breathability isn't the best, but it'll cover most riding needs.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great snug and supportive fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not as breathable throughout as I'd like (even with pads removed) for intense indoor riding.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Less than half that of cycling suitable bras from Sportful, Velocio, and Le Col. Similar cheap sports bras do exist on the market from brands such as Adidas, but we have yet to test them for cycling purposes.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, a couple!

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's excellent: forgettably comfortable and great value. The very wide lower band stays in place without causing any discomfort, the removable pads add to its versatility, and its breathability (once the pads are removed) is good enough at keeping things pleasant for most riding needs.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Women's Clothing
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments