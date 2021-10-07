The Sundried Power Sports Bra is a stylish, medium support design that provides a secure yet comfy fit, with well-thought-out ventilation holes for breathability where most needed. It also has removable padding for a personalised fit. All this for a price that's half that of the cycling brand competition.

Made from a 90% polyamide, 10% spandex blend, the Power bra is soft as well as generously stretchy. It has a double layer construction in most places, with four layers at each cup to hold padding – which can be removed.

> Buy this online here

There are four sizes to choose from and in my experience this is enough to find a size that fits well throughout. For my bust measurement of 88cm Sundried's sizing guide recommends a medium. I'm at the lower end of the medium (87-91cm) and found the bra supported me as required when cycling, without digging in anywhere.

Designed to provide medium to high support, the stretchy material keeps everything locked down. Mixing in some out-the-saddle efforts, I didn't notice anything different, which I took to mean the support was doing its job.

An elasticated band that measures 4.5cm deep keeps the bra securely in place underneath your boobs. With it being relatively wide, pressure is distributed very well.

As I mentioned, the Power bra features removable pads which, once taken out, can help with breathability during particularly sweaty indoor workouts.

Removing these is easy, and if you do want to put them back in I found that the opening (which you access from above) is wide enough that you can easily arrange the pads so they're sitting flush and back in place. The pads can provide an extra bit of coverage, especially when it's cold, as they help prevent nipple visibility.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your riding

Down the centre is a small grid of laser-cut holes for ventilation purposes. These are included in both layers of the fabric and are slightly offset. This helps with breathability where it's most needed while keeping things modest.

Mesh panels are also included across the tops of the shoulders for increasing airflow – although I would have preferred these panels to cover more of my back for better breathability.

The wash and care instructions are included on a label, which is a little itchy, rather than printed to the inside of the lower band like some designs – Le Col's Pro Seamless Cycling Bra, for example.

You can choose between light green, pink, black or white. Given some lightweight summer jerseys can be slightly see-through, the white option is handy as it's less obviously visible when pairing with one of these.

Value

Costing just £22, the Sundried Power Sports bra is such a steal.

Velocio's supersoft, lightweight-feeling Luxe Bra has by far the comfier straps, which are similar to the raw cut straps found on the company's bib shorts. However, the lower band of the Velocio bra was much more prone to collecting sweat and the price is also considerably higher at £55.

Le Col's Pro Seamless Cycling Bra, mentioned above, is £60, and Sportful's Pro Bra is light and very breathable, with thin, comfy cushioning, but it has narrower straps than the Sundried offering, which can dig in – and it costs £65.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling clothing here

Overall, the Power Sports Bra is forgettably comfortable, providing medium support, with the very wide lower band staying in place without causing any discomfort. The removable pads add to its versatility, and its breathability (once the pads are removed) is good enough at keeping things pleasant for most riding needs.

Verdict

Excellent medium support bra – very comfortable and great value

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website