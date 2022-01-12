Ravemen CR450 USB Rechargeable front light

Ravemen's CR450 front light is small and light, runs for ages on the lower lumen and flashing/pulsing settings, and is just about bright enough on high to see by in pitch dark. It has a useful remote switch, and you can keep using it while it charges from a battery pack. There's a lot to like here.

Shaun reviewed the 600-lumen version of this light a couple of months back. Just like the CR600, the main body of the CR450 is made from anodised aluminium, while the bracket is made from a 'durable plastic'. The light is rated to IPX6, which means it 'can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water'.

The CR450 is pretty small; it's 82mm long and has a 29mm diameter, and on the road.cc Scales of Truth weighs 105g including the bracket.

Features

It comes with a wired remote switch that attaches to your handlebar with a rubber o-ring, and the 13in lead plugs into the micro USB charging port on the back of the light. While the remote switch doesn't allow you to switch the light on or off, it's still very useful to switch between modes on the go; it's a lot easier (and safer!) to find while keeping your eyes on the road than the back of the light, especially in the dark.

Although the remote switch works absolutely fine, I'm not convinced that IPX6 rating still applies with the remote switch plugged in. On a long ride in heavy rain, I kept finding the light had switched itself to a different mode. This only happened on this one ride, and when I noticed it I unplugged the remote switch and all was fine; on other rides in drizzle or less prolonged rain, the remote switch was fine. I can't say for sure this was caused by the remote switch, but it's made me question its weatherproofing.

Another useful feature is that you can keep using the light when it's charging; on longer rides you can plug in a powerbank if you are in danger of running out of juice.

Mounting

The bracket attaches to handlebars with a rubber ladder strap and feels secure. The strap is designed for handlebar diameters between 22.2 and 35mm. If your handlebar has an exotic shape, you might want to try before you buy.

The light slides onto the quick release bracket from the front with a positive engagement, and the bracket allows for a few degrees of rotation to accommodate bar angles.

Modes and run-times

You get six modes with the CR450: High beam (450 lumens) lasts for around 100 minutes, as quoted and as verified at room temperature. Mid (250 lumens) lasts for a quoted 2.8hrs; low (150 lumens) for a quoted 4.5hrs; and eco (50 lumens) for a quoted 11.5 hrs. Pulse flashing at 150 lumens gives you a quoted 26hrs of riding time and rapid flashing at 50 lumen gives you a quoted 33hrs.

The light turns on in the last mode you used, which is a nice touch.

Charging is done via the included micro USB cable and takes around 1.5hrs. The switch at the back of the light flashes red while charging, and turns constant green when fully charged.

Similarly, the switch gives you an indication of the battery level when the light is in use: green means more than 30% power, red means less than 30% power, and flashing red means you need to charge or change lights very soon.

In use

While I would normally like more than 450 lumens for riding in pitch dark, I found the CR450 just about good enough to ride at normal-ish speed on the lanes in the dark. I suspect this is because of the T-shaped beam that Ravemen has designed. The lens also has an anti-glare feature to avoid dazzling other road users.

This light has been perfect for my use case; namely, rides that start in the dark but are mostly in daylight. I can start off in the high setting, and then switch to pulse flashing as soon as it's light enough. Thanks to the long burn-time, I can ride all day in pulse flashing and still have charge left over when I get home.

If I needed to ride in the dark for a significant amount of time, I would still use this light, but as a backup to a more powerful light. I would keep it on pulse flashing and use the more powerful light to ride by.

For commuting in an urban setting, I can see that this light would be really useful; on the pulse or flashing modes, the battery would more than likely last all week.

Value

Priced at £44.99, it's good value for a 450-lumen light with these features.

You can get similarly powered lights for around the same price, such as the Cateye AMPP 500 at £39.99 and the Lezyne Classic Drive 500, now £45, but neither of these has a remote switch.

Topeak's Headlux 450 costs a quid more at £46.99, but only scored 5/10 in our review.

You can spend more, of course. I reviewed Kryptonite's Incite X6 USB last year; it costs a lot more, £69.99 now, and is not as bright, not as good and doesn't have a remote switch.

It's worth mentioning you get a two-year warranty with the Ravemen as well.

Conclusion

Ravemen's CR450 is a small and lightweight light that gives long burn-times in the 'being seen' modes, and is bright enough on high to see by on dark lanes. It has a remote switch that makes switching between modes safe and easy and some other well-thoughtout features that make it well worth the £44.99 cost.

Verdict

Small and light and perfect for being seen, with useful extra features

