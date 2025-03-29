The Knog Blinder Pro 600 front light is great for urban riding and low-light days, with six different modes to choose from and impressive battery life. It does take a while to charge, though, and if you're heading off tarmac the mount isn't as secure as some on rougher ground.

At first glance, I really liked how minimalist and clean the Blinder Pro 600 looked. It has an aluminium body and is rated IP67 for waterproofing – I had no issues during testing in the rain.

I was also very impressed from the off with how bright this light is, delivering a beam that looks even brighter than the maximum 600 lumens offered. Although it didn't feel quite bright enough for me to see with clearly while riding in the dark – for this I prefer lights offering 1,000 lumens or more – it was great for low-light settings and urban areas with street lights.

Modes & run-times

As well as the 600-lumen High, you get two other steady modes, Medium (300lm) and Low (150lm), along with three flashing modes: Steady Pulse (300lm), Strobe (150lm) and Eco Flash (90lm), the longest-running of the settings with a claimed battery life of 120 hours.

2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Even on the highest setting I was very impressed with the battery life. As claimed, it lasted two full hours on the High Steady. An LED around the on/off button works as a battery indicator, and after 50 minutes this turned orange, then at 1:19hrs it went to red, 1:48hrs red flashing, before the setting automatically lowered at 2hrs. It continued at this lower setting until just over three hours, before dying completely.

2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - button detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

On the flip side, the long battery life does come with a long charging time: four hours from flat, via USB-C. Hopefully the substantial battery life should mean charging from flat won't occur that often, but be aware that it does take a long time.

2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - USB C port.jpg (credit: road.cc)

When the light is fully charged, the LED around the on/off button will change from orange to green to indicate charging is complete.

Mount

The mount to attach the light to the handlebar was a little tricky to fasten because of the hook being underneath the front of the light rather than the back. You can get around this by detaching the light from the mount, sliding it down and off, so the light is no longer in the way, but it's a bit annoying.

2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Once in place, the light was held quite securely, although when I was using it on gravel rides over rough ground, it did have a tendency to move downwards. Gravel rides aren't really its forte, but it seems there's room for improvement here – especially with the state of many roads these days.

Value

While I do like the Blinder Pro 600, a lot, it's clear when compared with other lights that you can get more for your money.

The Moon Rigel Pro 1000, for example, costs the same but offers a whole 400 lumens more. That makes the Moon bright enough for being able to see clearly when riding in the dark at night, which, for me, the Knog isn't. Similarly, the Ravemen LR1000 also has an RRP of £59.99, and again offers a 1,000-lumen mode. When Josh tested this light, he noted it was a 'very reasonable price'.

And looking at lights that offer a similar output, the NiteRider Lumina Micro 650 (so an extra 50 lumens) is a tenner less at £50, while the Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+ is £54.99.

The Blinder Pro 600 is a quality product, but it's no bargain.

Check out our guide to the best front bike lights for more options – and our beam comparison engine for more details on their prowess.

Overall

All in all, the Blinder Pro 600 is great for everyday usage, best suited to urban riding and low-light days, and the battery life is very impressive and the real selling point of this light. However, the mount could be more secure, and there are better value options out there.

Verdict

Bright front light with impressively long battery life but an equally long charging time, and the mount could be better