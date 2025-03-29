The Knog Blinder Pro 600 front light is great for urban riding and low-light days, with six different modes to choose from and impressive battery life. It does take a while to charge, though, and if you're heading off tarmac the mount isn't as secure as some on rougher ground.
At first glance, I really liked how minimalist and clean the Blinder Pro 600 looked. It has an aluminium body and is rated IP67 for waterproofing – I had no issues during testing in the rain.
I was also very impressed from the off with how bright this light is, delivering a beam that looks even brighter than the maximum 600 lumens offered. Although it didn't feel quite bright enough for me to see with clearly while riding in the dark – for this I prefer lights offering 1,000 lumens or more – it was great for low-light settings and urban areas with street lights.
Modes & run-times
As well as the 600-lumen High, you get two other steady modes, Medium (300lm) and Low (150lm), along with three flashing modes: Steady Pulse (300lm), Strobe (150lm) and Eco Flash (90lm), the longest-running of the settings with a claimed battery life of 120 hours.
2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Even on the highest setting I was very impressed with the battery life. As claimed, it lasted two full hours on the High Steady. An LED around the on/off button works as a battery indicator, and after 50 minutes this turned orange, then at 1:19hrs it went to red, 1:48hrs red flashing, before the setting automatically lowered at 2hrs. It continued at this lower setting until just over three hours, before dying completely.
2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - button detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
On the flip side, the long battery life does come with a long charging time: four hours from flat, via USB-C. Hopefully the substantial battery life should mean charging from flat won't occur that often, but be aware that it does take a long time.
2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - USB C port.jpg (credit: road.cc)
When the light is fully charged, the LED around the on/off button will change from orange to green to indicate charging is complete.
Mount
The mount to attach the light to the handlebar was a little tricky to fasten because of the hook being underneath the front of the light rather than the back. You can get around this by detaching the light from the mount, sliding it down and off, so the light is no longer in the way, but it's a bit annoying.
2024 Knog Blinder Pro 600 - mount.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Once in place, the light was held quite securely, although when I was using it on gravel rides over rough ground, it did have a tendency to move downwards. Gravel rides aren't really its forte, but it seems there's room for improvement here – especially with the state of many roads these days.
Value
While I do like the Blinder Pro 600, a lot, it's clear when compared with other lights that you can get more for your money.
The Moon Rigel Pro 1000, for example, costs the same but offers a whole 400 lumens more. That makes the Moon bright enough for being able to see clearly when riding in the dark at night, which, for me, the Knog isn't. Similarly, the Ravemen LR1000 also has an RRP of £59.99, and again offers a 1,000-lumen mode. When Josh tested this light, he noted it was a 'very reasonable price'.
And looking at lights that offer a similar output, the NiteRider Lumina Micro 650 (so an extra 50 lumens) is a tenner less at £50, while the Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+ is £54.99.
The Blinder Pro 600 is a quality product, but it's no bargain.
Check out our guide to the best front bike lights for more options – and our beam comparison engine for more details on their prowess.
Overall
All in all, the Blinder Pro 600 is great for everyday usage, best suited to urban riding and low-light days, and the battery life is very impressive and the real selling point of this light. However, the mount could be more secure, and there are better value options out there.
Verdict
Bright front light with impressively long battery life but an equally long charging time, and the mount could be better
Make and model: Knog Blinder Pro 600
Size tested: 600 lumens max
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Knogs says: 'Blinder 600 is the perfect choice for urban cyclists who take their rides and their safety seriously. Combining robust CNC construction, compact design, perfect beam angles and powerful light output, Blinder 600 front bike light raises the bar by which front bike lights are measured. A powerful front light with multiple mounting options, long lasting battery life and a compact & lightweight form.' All of which, I can agree with.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Technical aspects from the manufacturer:
Produces a powerful 600 lumen road focused beam
Provides quality illumination up to 80m
Industry leading battery tech provides 2 hrs runtime on full brightness
Up to 120 hours runtime on Eco flash mode
Includes a tough and durable mount for over or under bar mounting
Pre-programmed with 6 light modes to suit all conditions
USB-C rechargeable (cable not supplied)
100% waterproof with an IP67 rating
Intelligent button LEDs show battery level & charge status
Side illumination windows for improved visibility
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Very good all-round construction. I really like the minimalist style. The light itself feels expensive, and the LEDs are very bright.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Really easy to operate: to change the modes all you have to do is click through using the on/off button.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
6/10
I found it a little tricky to fasten the clamp; it's best to remove the light from the mount first. Moreover, the light did move when riding along rough ground on my gravel bike.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
It's IP67 rated – no problems at all.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
The battery life was really very good. The High Steady setting offered two full hours before dimming down to a lower setting and then running out completely at over three hours.
Charging does take four hours, though, which is quite long.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
This light was very good and performed well; it's impressively bright.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Nice and light, not heavy and bulky as some front lights can be.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
It offers a good range of settings, it's bright, and the battery life is brilliant, but you can get more powerful options for the same money, as illustrated below.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In comparison to similar lights, the Knog is a little on the expensive side. The NiteRider Lumina Micro 650 Front Bike Light, for example, offers an extra 50 lumens and costs £50, while the Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+ is £54.99. It is a quality product, though.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
When out riding I found this front light performed very well, offering a great range of settings to suit the environment and lighting. It's not quite bright enough for night riding out in the sticks, but it's good for areas with street lighting, helping me to be seen by other road users and pedestrians.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
I like its simple style, the long battery life and the bright beam.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The long charging time and the mount not holding it secure over rough ground; four hours is a long time for a light to charge, but then I do appreciate that the battery life is long, so charging will take a while.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
With its impressively long battery life and bright beam, the Knog is a very good front light in many respects, but it does take a long time to charge, and the bracket isn't completely secure when riding over rough ground. It's still a good option overall, though, and it looks great.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
My son was driving normally and then stopped and then a cyclist hit him because he 'obviously didn't see him' which sent the cyclist into a rage is...
I've worked in local government before and some really don't need any training for that - they're already masters!
They have here: results at 14.40. The aero bike was roughly fifteen seconds faster than a climbing bike on a descent of around 6 km, so about 3km/h...
As I've also placed here the nutter Audi and white van drivers, I've decided to give those no-nonsense keep-the-country-moving BMW drivers a list...
100% this. Policing mentality is formed by social 'norms', and the cyclist witchhunting across social media is the UK norm. Close passing a person...
That's a clear 2 points awarded there, but I guess as there's now a 25% tariff you'll only get 1.5
Fawkes Cycles is only local if you live near Oldham. That's nearly 300 miles away from me. Also, any retailer that doesn't participate in an...
Openreach under fire over delays to Amesbury cabinet repairs...
Anodizing the aluminium is also for corrosion resistance and therefore enhances the longevity of the rims while this is not really a case for...
Wheelsmith has always been very good for me. Malcolm was always very opinionated so I got bored with him telling me I should be riding tubeless,...