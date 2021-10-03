Ravemen CR600 front light

The Ravemen CR600 is a medium-power and usefully compact light aimed at 'urban riding and daily commuting.' The full 600 lumens is arguably a bit fierce for town work, and I'd go for something nearer 800 lumens for serious unlit road use, but for commuting and winter training, the solid build quality and useful modes are great.

Measuring 82x29x32mm, the main body is aluminium, finished in Type III (aka hardcoat) anodising. Aside from being very durable, this serves as a heat sink, giving the diodes and the 1600mAh, 3.6V lithium-ion battery a sporting chance of living long and productive lives.

There's a thermal cutout should the light get too hot, too, to stop it damaging itself. Overheating was never an issue through testing, though.

The rear port and bracket are made from 'durable plastic' and feel similarly robust, and it's weatherproof to IPX6 – which is enough to withstand high pressure jets or heavy rain without letting in 'harmful' quantities. Charging is via the ubiquitous micro-USB cable, which most of us have an abundance of.

There are two small but really significant features that I really like about Ravemen lights. The first is the ability to plug in an external power bank to extend the runtimes, and the second is the remote switch. It's wired, but still a big help when toggling modes.

Some folks don't like exposed wires and if that's you, it can always be run beneath the bar tape (it's easily unplugged to remove the lamp).

Up front, the single LED is projected through a second generation anti-glare lens. It's a hybrid of close-up flood and long-range spot, and creates a T-shaped beam Ravemen says is 'assertive and powerful,' yet won't dazzle other road users.

The whole thing secures via a simple and user-friendly watch-type strap that's compatible with diameters between 22mm and 35mm, and even long enough for some helmets. The rubbery strap loops hooks into place reliably, and the light slides into the grooved channel, locking in place with a subtle 'click.'

The switch incorporates a binary charge indicator (it goes from green to red at 30 percent left), and is easily commanded in winter gloves without being easy to accidentally switch off or on. The wired remote makes things considerably easier still.

Recharging times are convenient too: 2.5 hours from the mains, or three hours from a laptop port.

There are six modes: four steady (600/300/150 lumen plus an 'eco' 50 lumen) and two flashing – namely Pulse and Rapid. Whatever mode you're in you can always access full beam very rapidly; the instructions don't give much away, but a conversation with the UK importer reveals that holding the remote switch down will boot your straight to 600 lumens in emergencies.

Output

While the full 600 is a little overpowered for town and suburbs, if my experience is any gauge it's unlikely to raise hackles either should you forget to click down. At the other extreme, it's just a little underpowered for backroad blasting. Still, I found it possible to navigate unlit lanes at 18mph and get reasonable warning of holes and other hazards, but for faster stuff – or extended periods – 800-900 lumens is a better bet for the backroads.

It gets you noticed, too. Other traffic seemed to pick me out at around 50-60 metres, maybe 70-80m through semi-rural sections and 4-50m in suburbs and towns – still a decent distance.

The flood is good peripherally, and especially useful at junctions and roundabouts. I found myself defaulting to the 300lm medium through built up areas, although I could certainly get away with the 150lm Low setting, I preferred the additional punch of Medium, especially entering the flow of traffic or tackling roundabouts.

That said, the 150-lumen Pulse has an edge over its steady version in these contexts. It's reckoned to be a daylight mode and very effective. Other traffic seemed to take note at 100 metres, or 125 metres at dusk.

Run times

My timings proved very close to official figures – within seven minutes in some cases, which is reassuring, while the charge indicator is similarly dependable. The option to plug in a power bank can compensate for the short run times at full power, too.

Durability

In common with other Ravemen lights, the CR600 feels solid, and the finish remains unmarked despite the usual, everyday carelessness. The IPX6 water resistance rating may not be the last word in weatherproofing, but it's dependable in the real (not yet submerged) world and passed my close-range garden hose test without missing a beat. The two-year warranty also inspires confidence.

Value

£54.99 is good for a light of this specification. The Kryptonite Alley F-650 has an extra 50 lumens and similarly solid build but is bulkier and £20 dearer at £74.99 (it's gone up a tenner since 2017). The Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL front light also produces a maximum of 600 lumens and has a wider range of settings, although Jamie felt there were too many. It's also gone up a bit since that review – it's £55.

The Blackburn Dayblazer 800 Front retails at £59.99, has a bit more wallop, and is better suited to navigating darker lanes – but like most torch-type lights, run times in the highest settings are short.

Summary

The Ravemen CR600 is a solid choice for commuting, winter training and the occasional jaunt along unlit roads. Its compact dimensions also lend it outings where you want to be seen but time can slip away, and you find yourself need a proper light to cruise home on too.

Verdict

Really solid mid-power light for winter training and commutes, and can (just) handle unlit roads too

