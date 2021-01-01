The Lezyne Classic Drive 500 is a lightweight, compact front light with a maximum 500 lumens output and eight modes, including a daytime flash. Its swivel mount and good run-times make it a very good choice.

The Classic Drive 500 has a neat, minimalist look – a compact 8cm-long aluminium cylinder, with a swivel mount, and a single hook and strap to fit to handlebars, helmets and also fork legs.

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's straightforward to use, with a single rubber button to turn the light on and off, which also displays the battery level and charging status. Hold the button down for two seconds to turn it on, press the button once to cycle through each of the eight modes, and hold it down for two seconds to turn it off. It's nice to see a memory function feature, which turns the light back on in the last used mode.

The button is little bit too squidgy for my liking, so pressing to turn it on or off or changing modes isn't quite as easy as I would like it to be with winter gloves on. For example, reaching up to the top of your helmet to switch modes or turn it up can result in a bit of fumbling around to make sure it has been pressed. A button with a more obvious click would be an improvement for future versions.

The button changes colour as the battery runs down, with green meaning you are good to go, green and yellow meaning you've hit 50%, and when it lights up red there is less than 10% power left.

The Classic Drive 500 is IPX7 rated, meaning it should stand up to being submerged in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Lezyne doesn't recommend doing this, in the instructions, but after several rides out in the rain and sticking it under a running tap for a few minutes I can confirm no problems with water ingress, so it should survive the worst of the British weather. With the alloy casing it should also withstand plenty of knocks.

There is a Micro USB socket at the back of the light, covered by a small rubber bung that's held in place behind two tabs on the alloy case. The tabs are a nice touch and prevent the bung popping open.

However, Micro USB is starting to look dated now as most new phones and devices now come USB-C enabled, although thankfully a small Micro USB lead is included if you need one. Charging takes approximately 3 hours from flat.

The battery is non-replaceable, but that's quite common in lights this size.

Mount

The light is held in place well with a single hook and rubber 'ladder strap'. Although it has five 'rungs' on the strap, I only ever used the last two for most handlebars and helmets. Lezyne sell replacement straps for a fiver should it wear out, and it can be easily changed with an Allen key.

The strap can cope with slightly ovalised handlebars but it's too short for full aero flat ones. It can even be attached to a front fork leg, if you are running out of bar space.

It holds the light in place tightly and I had no issues with it slipping. Because the strap is all in one, connected to the light itself, it's quick to swap between bikes or to move from the handlebar to being helmet mounted.

The swivel design works really well, with just the right amount of stiffness to stay put where it's pointed. It's not going to accidentally flop around. It's also useful when cycling with others, as you can just point it away from their faces while having a conversation.

Modes and run-times

I found the battery life and various modes very good. Using the full-whack 500-lumen Blast mode gives a bright white, circular spotlight. I found this good for rolling along at about 16-17mph when using it as the sole source of illumination. This did flatten the battery in just over the 1 hour 30 minutes claimed run-time, but considering the small size of the Classic Drive 500, I thought that was pretty decent.

The Day Flash mode gives a "disruptor style flash" that should certainly get you noticed by other road users; despite using the full 500 lumens in this mode, it can keep going for 11 hours. Impressive.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best 2020 front lights for cycling

For general road riding, and using it as a secondary light, I used a mix of the other modes. My preferred two were the 50-lumen Flash 1 and 100-lumen Economy. Flash 1 has a quoted 28-hour run-time, with Economy lasting 8 hours, so using a mixture of the two I didn't get the 'red to recharge' light showing during a week of commuting.

There are some low-powered battery-sipping modes as well, which work very well on cyclepaths as a secondary light, helmet mounted. The 15-lumen Femto mode (a faint glow) and 50-lumen Pulse were great for this, giving other cyclepath users the ability to spot me, without me blinding them.

Being only 98g, it really doesn't add much weight so is ideal for helmet mounting; I thought it worked really well this way.

Value

With an RRP of £40 (less if you shop around), the Lezyne is on a par with the competition, though it's lighter than some and has longer run-times than others, which adds value.

Shaun really liked the Ravemen LR500S, which is also helmet mountable and has a similar compact and high quality construction, although not quite such a range of modes as the Lezyne. It's just a penny less than the Lezyne at rrp (less if you do some bargain hunting), but at 117g is a little heavier.

The Vel 500, also £40, comes in lighter than the Lezyne at 62g and has a similar compact design, and rotating mount. However, Jamie did find the battery run-times fell a tad short of those advertised.

> Buyer’s Guide: 18 of the best rear lights for cycling

To sum up, the Classic Drive 500 is a very versatile light that works well on both helmets and handlebars. It has useful modes, good battery life and a very usable swivel mount. All in all, it's a very good light for the money.

Verdict

Compact, with good battery life, useful choice of modes and handy swivel mount

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website