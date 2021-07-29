The latest Rapha Women's Classic Bib Shorts are comfortable and very well made – using recycled nylon. The matt fabric is stretchy and soft against the skin, and I got on well with the pad, but the updated hems don't quite hit the mark for me.

Rapha's not alone in going greener in its manufacturing, and as with many other eco-friendly garments we've seen – such as Santini's Eco Sleek jersey, Lusso's Sunday Funday Eco baselayer and Velocio's Foundation Women's Jersey – it's come with no detrimental impact on performance.

The fabric – 58% recycled nylon, 42% elastane – isn't quite as silky feeling as that of the Souplesse Detachable bibs I tested in 2019 (now called the Pro Team Detachable Bib Shorts), but the Classics are still very comfortable. You get flatlock stitched seams, and the matt fabric feels pleasant against the skin.

The hems of the neckline and arm holes are elasticated and slightly gathered, at least until you stretch the straps into place. I thought it might mean they'd dig in a bit and be uncomfortable, but they don't. There seems to be just the right amount of stretch.

The whole bib section is mesh and comes up quite high, which makes it perfect for ditching a separate baselayer – especially on very hot days. It seems to work well at letting heat and moisture escape – the only dampness I noticed was the area under my jersey pockets, especially below the middle one that contained a windproof.

It's fully stitched to the shorts section – there's no clever pee-break stuff going on, or extra stretchiness – so when you need to go, you'll need to undress.

I've always got on well with Rapha pads, and it's the same story here. Rapha redesigned its women's pads a couple of years ago, and the Classic used here is meant to deliver 'all-day comfort'. I was certainly comfortable for over three hours of riding.

The pads are size-specific, with softer foam up front and either 8mm or 10mm of higher density foam at the rear, depending on your size. It feels very slightly firmer and denser than the Souplesse pad.

What I didn't get on so well with, and noticed immediately the first time I put these on, was the way the leg gripper/hem doesn't lie flat.

The gripper section is quite deep (about 5.5cm), hefty, and only slightly tapered, and because the lower circumference is bigger than my leg at the point where it should sit, it only grips higher up, leaving the bottom edge proud.

If you have chunkier legs than me you probably won't have the same issue – and I must confess I noticed it more off the bike than on. Those vertical lines of silicone are very grippy, so the legs don't move when you're pedalling. But they definitely don't hold around the leg as gently as the softer cuffs of the Souplesse/Pro Teams.

One thing I do like about these is that you can wash them at 40°C, rather than just the usual 30. I don't really know why I like that... but I do.

Value

Rapha kit generally doesn't come cheap, but it's typically very good quality, nicely designed, looks great, and is worth the money if you can afford it. If it's any indication, I have paid for Rapha kit with money out of my very own pocket...

Although these are pretty pricey compared with many, they're certainly not the most expensive we've tested. In fact they're £25 less than the Pro Team Detachable Bib Shorts (£195), but you do (clue's in the name) get detachability for your extra £25. They're also cheaper than Gore's C7 Women's Bib Shorts (£199.99), which Emma thought were excellent.

They're also cheaper than Le Col's Women's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II, which Anna found very comfortable, but not the best quality for their £180 rrp.

Overall

I think the Classics are good, and potentially very good if you have bigger thighs than me. I much prefer the softer hems of the Pro Team Detachable Bib shorts (plus I'm not sure I'd choose to go back to a non-detachable design), and while I didn't find the hems a problem when riding, I'd like something closer to perfection for this much money.

Verdict

Good quality, comfortable and eco-friendly shorts, but check the sizing for fit around the legs

