Lusso Sunday Fun Day Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer

The Lusso Sunday Funday Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is great. It's soft, light and very comfortable despite 93 per cent of it having previously been plastic bottles, and it breathes very well. It gives a skintight fit that's not at all restrictive, though it's slightly transparent, should that be an issue.

The seven per cent of the Eco Baselayer that isn't recycled polyester is elastane, which gives this thin-feeling fabric an easy stretch. The fit is second-skin close and secure, but doesn't restrict breathing at all.

> Buy this online here

With flatlocked seams almost everywhere there's nothing to dig in or irritate, and even those that are merely overlocked (up the sides and around the sleeve ends) cause no issues. All seams are broad and feel strongly stitched.

The mesh-like parts of the chequerboard style mean it breathes (and wicks) very well, though they also make it slightly transparent – if you have tattoos, for instance, they'll show through, as do bib straps. The Lusso logo is reflective – if you're happy wearing it on its own… though there are no reflectives on the back.

The tail is well dropped for good coverage, and the whole thing just tends to stay right where you put it.

If 'Sunday Funday' doesn't float your boat, you can get the same top with either 'On It!' or 'Mad For It!' printed there instead.

At £29.99 the Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is cheaper than most that we test. The similar Chapeau! Mesh Baselayer SS is £34.99, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Baselayer is £35 and doesn't even have sleeves. It's also very transparent.

When you're matching high-value brands such as dhb (the Aeron Equinox SS baselayer is £30), you know you're doing something right.

> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best cycling baselayers

Typically, £50 seems common for this kind of base – the Hydra Tech Pro Fresco SS is just a penny less – but the odd cheaper one does come up. Recently we discovered the Galibier Echelon SS baselayer to be great for £23, for example.

Overall, this is a great baselayer with a tight but comfortable fit. It's cut and made really well, priced competitively and will stay useful year-round – plus it's a damn sight nicer to look at than hedgerows full of wasted plastic bottles.

Verdict

Tight but very comfortable baselayer with a soft, airy feel and a good price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website