review
Base layers

Lusso Sunday Fun Day Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer

8
by Steve Williams
Sun, Jul 25, 2021 19:45
2
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Tight but very comfortable baselayer with a soft, airy feel and a good price
Soft fabric
Tight with a comfortable stretch
Breathes well
Two other slogans available
Slightly see-through
Weight: 
79g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike
The Lusso Sunday Funday Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is great. It's soft, light and very comfortable despite 93 per cent of it having previously been plastic bottles, and it breathes very well. It gives a skintight fit that's not at all restrictive, though it's slightly transparent, should that be an issue.

The seven per cent of the Eco Baselayer that isn't recycled polyester is elastane, which gives this thin-feeling fabric an easy stretch. The fit is second-skin close and secure, but doesn't restrict breathing at all.

With flatlocked seams almost everywhere there's nothing to dig in or irritate, and even those that are merely overlocked (up the sides and around the sleeve ends) cause no issues. All seams are broad and feel strongly stitched.

2021 Lusso Sunday Fun Day base layer - sleeve.jpg

The mesh-like parts of the chequerboard style mean it breathes (and wicks) very well, though they also make it slightly transparent – if you have tattoos, for instance, they'll show through, as do bib straps. The Lusso logo is reflective – if you're happy wearing it on its own… though there are no reflectives on the back.

The tail is well dropped for good coverage, and the whole thing just tends to stay right where you put it.

2021 Lusso Sunday Fun Day base layer - back.jpg

If 'Sunday Funday' doesn't float your boat, you can get the same top with either 'On It!' or 'Mad For It!' printed there instead.

At £29.99 the Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is cheaper than most that we test. The similar Chapeau! Mesh Baselayer SS is £34.99, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Baselayer is £35 and doesn't even have sleeves. It's also very transparent.

When you're matching high-value brands such as dhb (the Aeron Equinox SS baselayer is £30), you know you're doing something right.

Typically, £50 seems common for this kind of base – the Hydra Tech Pro Fresco SS is just a penny less – but the odd cheaper one does come up. Recently we discovered the Galibier Echelon SS baselayer to be great for £23, for example.

Overall, this is a great baselayer with a tight but comfortable fit. It's cut and made really well, priced competitively and will stay useful year-round – plus it's a damn sight nicer to look at than hedgerows full of wasted plastic bottles.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Sunday Fun Day base layer

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says: ' Our highest wicking, most lightweight and ethically sourced base layers ever. Now in a short sleeve. This multifilament yarn contains 93% recycled polyester for its lightweight and high moisture transfer properties and 7% elastane for flexibility and a better fit, resulting in a super light base made for the heights of summer.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso lists:

Sustainable material

Lightweight

Breathable

93% recycled polyester

7% elastane

OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified

Lusso Slogan

60g (S)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Solidly made.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Skintight but not at all restrictive.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Feels as light as it looks.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

It's cheaper than the vast majority we test, but works really well.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The cut, comfort and looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This fits and works really well, is comfortable and looks good. It's made well and feels like it'll last, too – and the recycled content is a bonus. Lusso tops all this off with a price that sits at the bottom of the market – it's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

