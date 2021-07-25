Lusso Sunday Fun Day Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer

The Lusso Sunday Funday Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is great. It's soft, light and very comfortable despite 93 per cent of it having previously been plastic bottles, and it breathes very well. It gives a skintight fit that's not at all restrictive, though it's slightly transparent, should that be an issue.
The seven per cent of the Eco Baselayer that isn't recycled polyester is elastane, which gives this thin-feeling fabric an easy stretch. The fit is second-skin close and secure, but doesn't restrict breathing at all.
> Buy this online here
With flatlocked seams almost everywhere there's nothing to dig in or irritate, and even those that are merely overlocked (up the sides and around the sleeve ends) cause no issues. All seams are broad and feel strongly stitched.
The mesh-like parts of the chequerboard style mean it breathes (and wicks) very well, though they also make it slightly transparent – if you have tattoos, for instance, they'll show through, as do bib straps. The Lusso logo is reflective – if you're happy wearing it on its own… though there are no reflectives on the back.
The tail is well dropped for good coverage, and the whole thing just tends to stay right where you put it.
If 'Sunday Funday' doesn't float your boat, you can get the same top with either 'On It!' or 'Mad For It!' printed there instead.
At £29.99 the Eco Short Sleeve Base Layer is cheaper than most that we test. The similar Chapeau! Mesh Baselayer SS is £34.99, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Baselayer is £35 and doesn't even have sleeves. It's also very transparent.
When you're matching high-value brands such as dhb (the Aeron Equinox SS baselayer is £30), you know you're doing something right.
> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best cycling baselayers
Typically, £50 seems common for this kind of base – the Hydra Tech Pro Fresco SS is just a penny less – but the odd cheaper one does come up. Recently we discovered the Galibier Echelon SS baselayer to be great for £23, for example.
Overall, this is a great baselayer with a tight but comfortable fit. It's cut and made really well, priced competitively and will stay useful year-round – plus it's a damn sight nicer to look at than hedgerows full of wasted plastic bottles.
Verdict
Tight but very comfortable baselayer with a soft, airy feel and a good price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lusso Sunday Fun Day base layer
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says: ' Our highest wicking, most lightweight and ethically sourced base layers ever. Now in a short sleeve. This multifilament yarn contains 93% recycled polyester for its lightweight and high moisture transfer properties and 7% elastane for flexibility and a better fit, resulting in a super light base made for the heights of summer.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Sustainable material
Lightweight
Breathable
93% recycled polyester
7% elastane
OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified
Lusso Slogan
60g (S)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Skintight but not at all restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Feels as light as it looks.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
It's cheaper than the vast majority we test, but works really well.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The cut, comfort and looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £29.99 the Eco Short Sleeve Baselayer is cheaper than most that we test. The similar Chapeau! Mesh Baselayer SS is £34.99, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Baselayer is £35 and doesn't even have sleeves. It's also very transparent.
When you're matching high-value brands such as dhb (the Aeron Equinox SS baselayer is £30), you know you're doing something right.
Typically, £50 seems common for this kind of base – the Hydra Tech Pro Fresco SS is just a penny less, for example – but the odd cheaper one does come up. Recently we discovered the Galibier Echelon SS baselayer to be great for £23, for example.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This fits and works really well, is comfortable and looks good. It's made well and feels like it'll last, too – and the recycled content is a bonus. Lusso tops all this off with a price that sits at the bottom of the market – it's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
Baselayer under bib straps, no idea what the reviewer is smoking
I had a similar problem earlier this year; sluggish or non-existent shifting from the lever, but could change by pulling directly on the cable on...
The right number. Or are you claiming any incidents are never concurrent?
Totally agree. We had a temporary unofficial LTN when the road works at the bottom of the road caused it to be closed for several days. The peace...
Shame the DfT don't tell other members of Central Government not to call the new cycle lanes "Lunatic" and the councils acting on Central...
Strangely reassuring they went for cigarettes and alcohol....
Hmmm. How many hours was it beween the breakaway (right at the start of the race) and the finish. How long was it from when Anna went solo (41km to...
If memory serves, our friend Chad is a media darling and loves a bit of attention. I'll call this out as bullsh*t but even if it's true I do agree...
Good review. Agree - no zip pocket = no sale, but I might be more forgiving if I were a racer.
Emma pooley also has a degree from Cambridge. Engineering I think, and a PhD from ETH Zurich, which is not a shabby set of academic palmares.