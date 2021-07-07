Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Velocio Foundation Women’s Jersey

8
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jul 07, 2021 15:45
0
£74.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good summer jersey, relaxed but nicely shaped, using comfortable recycled materials throughout
100% recycled fabrics
Stylish plain options
Inclusive size range
Relaxed, yet tailored fit
No zipped valuables pocket
Short sleeves make arm warmer pairing tricky
Weight: 
84g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Velocio Foundation Women's Jersey is its latest 'high end entry level' design, and it's a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable top finished to an excellent standard. It has an incredibly well-judged fit and the fabric is supersoft. And to top it all off, it's made fully from recycled materials.

Velocio has designed the Foundation with a slightly more relaxed fit than some. It's not skin tight but the cut follows the curves of your body perfectly. There's no bagginess anywhere, and it'll stay comfortable for miles and miles on the road.

> Buy this online here

The length is longer at the front than racier styles, but not excessively so. Walking around at a café stop there's no chance of an annoying gap between where your jersey ends and your shorts begin, and back on the bike there's not too much fabric rolling up either.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey bottom zip.JPG

Made in Albania, with Italian milled recycled polyester throughout, the fabric of the Foundation jersey is wonderfully soft; I'd happily wear this without a baselayer. This fabric also provides a layer of defence against the sun thanks to its UPF 30+ protection.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey back.jpg

The fabric does also feel a touch delicate, but I've not had any issues with pulling threads during the two-month-long test period, and it still looks pretty much new, which certainly bodes well.

The sleeves are made from the same fabric as the main body; there's no added elasticity, but there's still a little bit of stretch. The cut is very good here and as a result the sleeves stay in place remarkably well, especially given there's no silicone gripper on the insides. The hem is not as comfortable as a raw edge finish, but equally, over longer rides the soft, quick-wicking fabric doesn't get sticky.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey side.JPG

The sleeves are shorter than all my other jerseys; a ridge of my blindingly white skin is on show... but more importantly, practicality-wise this makes things a little trickier pairing with arm warmers.

The low collar helps keep you fresh, and it also means there's a little less material flapping about if you need to lower the zip to let some cooling air in.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey top zip .JPG

At the rear are three standard pockets; these can be packed full and don't sag. There isn't a fourth zipped one for keeping your keys or other valuables safe, though.

2021 Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey pockets .jpg

The YKK CamLock zipper is smooth to use and is finished off with a garage. Overall, the quality of the jersey is very good, with neat stitching throughout.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

The single colour styling is simplistically stunning; the choice is mint, coral or the navy I had on test. Sizing options are inclusive, ranging from XXS up to XXXL.

Priced at £74, the Foundation Jersey isn't exactly cheap for an entry-level jersey, though Velocio does say 'high end entry level'...

Stu Kerton tested the men's version of the relaxed fitting Madison Roam Merino jersey (there's also a women's option) and he found the merino wool and polyester blend very breathable and fast drying, for a lower £59.99.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

Top-quality comfortable jerseys for relaxed rides, made from recycled materials, can cost a whole lot more though – such as Rapha's Women's Classic Jersey II, which retails at £110.

Overall, the Foundation is a very good quality jersey that's been very well executed. It fits well, it's very comfortable for all-day rides, it's a good looker and thanks to the 100% recycled materials used, it's environmentally friendly too. It could just do with slightly longer sleeves to increase its versatility for pairing with arm warmers on colder days and changeable conditions.

Verdict

Very good summer jersey, relaxed but nicely shaped, using comfortable recycled materials throughout

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Foundation Women's Jersey

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "New for 2021, the Foundation Jersey is our new 'high end entry level' jersey. Adhering to the same meticulous philosophy used on our higher price point jerseys, the Foundation pairs fine gauge Italian milled recycled polyester with a subdued aesthetic, a slightly more relaxed fit and careful planning around finishings and details to create our most value-conscious option to date. Light weight, incredibly soft and high wicking, the Foundation meets the demands of Velocio quality and performance."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists:

Ultrafine gauge Italian milled recycled polyester

UPF 30+ sun protection

Reflective logos and trim details for visibility

Lightweight YKK CamLock zipper with zipper garage

Three generous no-sag back pockets

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Neatly executed throughout.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The fabric feels a touch delicate, but it's proving to be rather robust as no issues with pulling threads or scuffing up.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Supersoft. I'd happily wear it without a baselayer.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A relaxed fit jersey that's very comfortable to wear for all-day rides. Slightly longer sleeves would increase its versatility for pairing with arm warmers on colder days and changeable conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The relaxed yet tailored cut.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Short sleeves make pairing with arm warmers tricky.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

More expensive than entry-level jerseys from some brands, but cheaper than other top-quality relaxed jerseys made with 100% recycled materials, such as Rapha's Women's Classic Jersey II which costs £110.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, the Foundation feels great to wear thanks to the supersoft fabric used throughout and the tailored but relaxed cut. It could just do with slightly longer sleeves, and a zipped valuables pocket would also be a useful addition for longer days in the saddle.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Velocio Foundation Women’s Jersey 2021
Velocio Foundation Women’s Jersey
Velocio 2021
Velocio
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments