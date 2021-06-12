Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey

8
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Jun 12, 2021 19:45
0
£105.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good lightweight, figure-hugging race jersey made fully from recycled materials, though the waistband could be improved
Hugging aero fit
Very quick wicking
Eco-friendly fabric
Breathable
Waistband too tight (for some)
No plain options
No valuables pocket
Weight: 
84g
Contact: 
www.santinisms.co.uk
The Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey brings eco credentials to a pure racing option. The environmentally friendly qualities of this jersey do not at all detract from its top notch performance. The slim cut is perfectly form-hugging, and the fabrics are light and breathable too.

The Raggio is 100% made with recycled fabrics from PET and waste yarns. These fabrics feel top quality and so it's great to see an eco-alternative being used effectively.

Sitting within Santini's 'sleek fit' range, the jersey's cut super close and has a second skin feel about it – this is so lush to ride in, it just moves completely in sync with your body.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey side.JPG

The cut around the chest is spot on for me – none of the fabric's extra stretch is used, and the sleeves perfectly hug the shoulders and tops of the arms.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey logo.JPG

While the body feels shorter than even some aero/race cuts at the front, when shifted forwards on the hoods or drops it's perfectly placed – there's no excess fabric here.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey guard 2.JPG

The front panel and sides are made from a 95% polyester/5% elastane blend that's perforated for breathability. The rear panel is made from a slightly more elasticated fabric (80% polyester/20% elastane) with a four-way stetch that contours very comfortably against the back. However in hot and humid conditions I found this fabric – which isn't perforated – gets a little sticky and isn't quite so breathable, although still pretty good relative to other jerseys.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey side close up.JPG
2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey back.JPG

The sleeves are raw cut and provide an impressive close fit. The length is also just where I'd like it to be, halfway down my arm, sitting roughly 14cm above my elbow.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey raw cut sleeve.JPG

There's silicone gripper tucked discreetly inside at the sleeve ends. I'm not fully convinced these grippers are needed as the fabric hugs my arms so well, but they do help ensure the sleeves remain in place, especially across different body shapes.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey sleeve gripper.JPG

The full length zip has a long grippy tag which makes it easy and quick to pull for letting air in when you're sweating it out on a taxing climb. There are no zip garages, but there are two guards at the top and bottom – a nice touch, although I did find the bottom one often peeks out beneath, which doesn't ruin the performance in any way but doesn't look the neatest.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey guard 1.JPG

Up top there's a very narrow discreet collar that sits gently against the skin…

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey zip.JPG

…while down below, the 3cm-wide elasticated hem extends the full circumference of the jersey – with silicone strips also featuring right the way round. I found it a little overbuilt, with the heavy duty elastic having a tendency to pull the jersey up my torso as it does its best to contract. A less aggressive elastic would have done a better job at keeping it in place.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey gripper.JPG

The three rear pockets are a standard design which I can comfortably slip my smartphone into within its phone pouch. There's no side zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.

2021 Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey pocket.JPG

The pockets use a two-way stretch fabric – it has decent horizontal stretch for stuffing in larger essentials such as a wind jacket, but has no vertical stretch which helps prevent any sag.

The fabric is also perforated here, so excess heat from the lower back can escape a little more easily.

Stitching is faultless, and the fabric used throughout is thin but also feels robust.

The Raggio's diagonal design with black stripes and blocks of colour looks interesting and stylish, and so is a good option if you favour a bold look over subtle designs.

As well as the Silver Bullet colourway I had on test, the jersey is available in Nautica Blue, Vigneto Purple and Black (with coral highlights).

Value

Retailing at £105, it's rather expensive for a summer jersey, but not too dissimilar to racing styles from other brands. For example, Rapha's Women's Pro Team Crit Jersey is £110 and has a similar comfortable aero fit.

There are much more expensive options such as the race-fitting Assos Dyora RS Summer Jersey (£145) and the lightweight Velocio Women's Breton SE Jersey (£136). The latter also has eco credentials like the Raggio but at a much higher price point.

But there are also cheaper options with the same close-fitting style. I've been testing La Passione's Duo Women's jersey (full review to come), which is impressively breathable and a considerably cheaper £80, although it doesn't use recycled fabrics.

Conclusion

Overall, the Raggio is a stylish high-performance jersey that's a delight to wear in hot weather thanks to the breathable and quick-wicking fabrics. Its close fit across the chest, shoulders and tops of the arms is absolutely spot on – it's very comfy here as well as aero – though the waistband is a little tighter and bulkier than I'd like.

Verdict

Very good lightweight, figure-hugging race jersey made fully from recycled materials, though the waistband could be improved

road.cc test report

Make and model: Santini Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Santini says: "Pro-approved aero jersey cut for women. Made of recycled fabrics coming from PET and waste yarns. Ideal for fast road racing."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Santini lists:

ECO TECHNOLOGY

100% made with recycled fabrics coming from PET and waste yarns.

RACE FIT

Sleek fit with raw cut sleeves with new silicon grip for aero performance.

TESTED BY THE PROS

As seen on the riders of team Trek-Segafredo.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Breathable, very quick wicking, this jersey hugs your figure and feels lush to ride in, even in the heat.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The thin material feels robust, as does the zip.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Spot on around the chest, shoulders, tops of the arms. I had slight issues with the waistband being a little tight/too elasticated.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

Very lightweight.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Soft, stretchy fabric that's a delight to wear, but the waistband was a little tight for me which caused some discomfort.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Cheaper than other performance options with eco credentials such as Velocio's Women's Breton SE Jersey (£142).

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellent aero lightweight jersey for hot weather that uses quick-wicking fabrics and is effectively breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The cut around the chest and sleeves.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The tight waistband.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Same price as Rapha's Women's Pro Team Crit Jersey but cheaper than the Assos and Velocio premium lightweight summer options. That said, there are impressive close-fitting and breathable jerseys for less, such as La Passione's Duo which costs £80.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Raggio uses high-quality recycled materials and has a forgettably comfortable and aero fit around the chest, shoulders and tops of the arms. This jersey feels great to wear, even in the heat, thanks to the breathable and quick-wicking fabrics. The waistband could be improved – it is bulky and cut a little too tightly – but it's still very good overall.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments