Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube keeps your chain running cleanly and smoothly regardless of the conditions, and it's quick and easy to apply. It's a decent price as well.
Squirt is a mixture of paraffin and hydrocarbon waxes, water and emulsifiers which – unlike oil-based lubes – dries after application. That means it can protect your chain from road spray and rain without encouraging abrasive particles of dirt and dust to stick.
As with any lube, ideally you want to be adding it to clean chain, and Squirt recommends degreasing whether your chain is old or brand new. This means that all of the cavities between the rollers, pins and plates are unblocked, allowing Squirt to fully penetrate. You must also make sure its dry before application. It can be a bit if a faff initially.
With the chain fitted and the bottle well and truly shaken, you apply the lube to inside of the rollers as you rotate the crank. You then leave it five minutes and do it again. If it's a road bike, Squirt says to finish off by cleaning the excess from the outsides of the chain; on a mountain bike, though, you just leave it.
No rain on chain again
I used this on two road bikes and two gravel bikes, and at the start of the test period the weather was changeable. I had a few wet rides before hitting a prolonged dry spell that because a drought.
On the road bikes, rain and spray would just glide off leaving the chain clean, and in the dry and dusty conditions that followed nothing stayed stuck to the surface to any noticeable degree.
Squirt says to reapply the lube after around six hours of riding on the road, which I did on one of the bikes, and left the other to get noisy. After six hours the wax covering still looked pretty complete, and the chain ran smoothly and quietly. After 10-12 hours it was starting to get a little dry, but it was still clean and wearing very little residue.
Obviously, this will all depend on the conditions you ride in, but I'd say it's one of the most durable lubes I've used.
Just dust if you must
On the gravel bikes things were pretty similar. Early muddy trails didn't cling to the chains and, as the gravel tracks dried up and became super dusty, this stuff kept that at bay too. Both chains were ready for a reapplication after about 6-7hrs of riding.
> Get your gears shifting sweetly: How to tune a rear derailleur
Squirt is available in a range of sizes, with this 120ml bottle being the most common. They also do 15ml bottles for carrying on the bike, and a workshop-ready 500ml bottle (I'd say each application probably uses around 5ml). There is also a Low-Temp version that I will be testing as we head into the winter months.
Value
At £12.99 for 120ml it's not too bad per application: it's certainly cheaper than the Green Oil Dry Chain Wax at £14.99 for 100ml.
Matt was impressed with the Morgan Dry Blue Wax, especially in dry weather. That now costs £11.95 for 125ml.
Silca's Super Secret Chain Lube is much more expensive than most at £32 for 120ml. It is highly regarded for its performance, but according to Mike it doesn't last that long in typical UK conditions.
Overall
The Squirt Chain Lube is well balanced for price and durability. It is hardwearing in all sorts of conditions and, once you have done that initial deep chain clean, it is easy to keep topped up.
Verdict
Durable wax lube that keeps your chain impressively clean and smooth
Make and model: Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Squirt says, "Squirt is a unique chain lubricant – it contains waxes and water in emulsion form that stays clean, lasts long and extends drive train life. It is biodegradable and available in three sizes."
It's a durable wax that keeps your chain clean.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ingredients:
Paraffin and Hydrocarbon Waxes
Water
Emulsifiers
Application: road bikes every 6hrs, MTBs every 4hrs
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Easy to apply and keeps dirt and dust off of the chain.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Keeps your chain clean in all weathers.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Initial application takes a bit of work, but Squirt isn't alone in that.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the same ballpark as the other wax lubes we've tested. The Silca option mentioned in the review offers arguably better performance when it comes to friction, but it isn't as durable and it's expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a sensibly priced and a durable wax that cuts down on chain cleaning.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
