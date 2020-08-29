Tru-Tension Bananaslip Tungsten All Weather Lube is essentially a wax type lube that stays put and doesn't take an age to cure. It also seems less susceptible to high temperatures than a traditional wax formula, not to mention less messy to apply.

Science bit

Wax or emulsion type lubes are usually a blend of water/solvent carrier and wax: the runny carrier traffics it deep into the chain's pins and rollers before curing, leaving the waxy, lubricant quality behind. No deviations from the script here.

According to the blurb, Bananaslip Tungsten All Weather Lube is 'a high-tech blend of water and waxes, which provide a silky-smooth and clean running ride like no other'.

Tru-Tension says it's resistant to water and dirt ingress, and apparently it's completely biodegradable, so theoretically kind to rider and environment alike.

Application

Though drivetrains should always be cleaned thoroughly before introducing a new lube – and that includes the factory dressings if you're going the new chain route – this is particularly true of waxes.

> How to clean and lube your chain

Experience suggests a 30-second shake of the bottle is all you need before popping the spout and drizzling a little into each link of your chain.

It's less runny than I was expecting, but nonetheless I'd advise having a clean rag handy to prevent spatter, especially when you turn the cranks a few revolutions to complete penetration.

Most traditional wax lubes require several hours to cure properly, so I was surprised to read Tru-Tension's claim that Bananaslip cures in a matter of minutes, but it's true. Leave for 5-10 minutes and it will turn to a clear, tacky glaze and you can scoot off. This makes it a realistic proposition for café stop relubes, or when a mate drops round for an unannounced, socially distanced ride.

Cleanliness

I was reassured to discover, upon tending to an arthritic link, that it's tacky to touch but doesn't transfer to skin or clothing, which is welcome should you flat by the roadside or ride to work in smart trousers.

Some wax lubes can be sensitive to temperature and become fluid and quite messy in hot weather, but the Tru-Tension is seemingly unaffected by hot weather: no melting sticky mess.

Lubrication

There's more friction here than with a dry lube, but tempo and changes felt much friskier than with most wax types I've used, including Smoove, Juice Lubes Chain Wax and Zefal Extra Dry.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best bicycle chain lubes

For the most part, I've only noticed the smooth, snappy tempo and shifting.

Some minor overspill I reclaimed and applied to cable inners, cleat mechanisms and the like, and it's kept them slick and clean.

Durability and value

The test period has been predominantly dry, with showery intervals, and I've cruised past 300 miles on a single application (to around 325). That's good compared with cheaper emulsion types, which it technically is closer to in nature than a wet or ceramic blend, and helps make the £10 for 50ml price more acceptable.

That said, it's hardly astounding given the all-conditions premise. For example, Weldtite TF2 Performance All Weather Lubricant (£3.99 for 100ml), slightly dirtier and closer to a wet lube, has returned 1,100 miles from a single application in a similarly dry context.

And I've had over 400 miles per application from the LV (low vapour) version of Rock 'n' Roll Gold (£8.95 for 4oz/118ml) during very changeable, often wet, conditions.

SKS Lube Your Chain, around £12 for a 75ml aerosol, is probably the most stoical wax type lube I've ever used. It's a wetter wax that employs PTFE, and managed 400 miles through the snowy spring of 2018.

The main downside of the SKS and Rock 'n' Roll is that curing time is in hours, not minutes.

Summary

All told, there's a lot to like here if you're looking for a clean-running and stoical wax lube. You need less of it compared with other wax blends, it cures in minutes not hours, is temperature stable and, thus far, has resisted wash-off.

Verdict

Very impressive for a wax type formula, especially if it proves durable in foul weather

