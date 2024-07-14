Peatys LinkLube Dry

Peaty's LinkLube Dry chain lube is a wax-based formula that stakes some big claims on longevity and performance. It does last well in the right conditions, but the bottle design is poor and makes applying it more difficult than it should be. Suggested for desert-dry and dusty conditions, it's actually more usable in British conditions than you might expect.

This wax-based chain lube is available in 15ml (£4), 60ml (£7.99) and 120ml (£12.99) standard options, plus a large 300ml refill pouch for £27.50. The wax-based chain lube has a blue tinge to it, which is a dye within the formula designed to let you know when the full chain has been coated.

Peaty's claims a range per application of 300km in suitable, dry conditions, and the solution is fully biodegradable. The benefits of a wax-based chain lube in general over oil include not being as attracted to dirt that can help boost drivetrain longevity, which in turn reduces running costs.

Application and use

To work as intended all wax-based chain lubes need to be applied to a clean, fully degreased chain, and you also need to make sure the wax is fully dry before you ride. The elements that keep the chain running smoothly are left after the water in the liquid has evaporated.

The chain I used was fully degreased before applying and left to fully dry with no trace of oil present. While it may be more than what is required, I used a hot ultrasonic cleaner, and as someone who uses hot-wax immersion, I have ensured that the chain has never been used with an oil-based drip.

I found it harder to apply the lube onto the chain than is the case with most other lubes. This is partly down to the design of the nozzle, which impacts on the size of the drop, but bubbles also form within the liquid, which makes it hard to either add one drop per link or to apply consistently while you're spinning the chain backwards.

Once you have applied it and removed any excess, it needs time to dry, and this will depend on the conditions. In winter, this is best left overnight, but this will be reduced in the summer – with the bike and chain left to bask in the sunshine, an hour can often be enough. The liquid's blue dye has two purposes: initially it shows you where the lube has been applied; and as it disappears when dry, you know when you can head out and ride.

I used LinkLube Dry in a variety of conditions, on road and off-road rides, to evaluate its longevity, rather than just using it in the recommended desert-dry conditions, which aren't that common in Britain.

The performance was reasonable, with a similar expected life to many other wax-based drip-lube options. For wet rides, or off-road with lots of splashes, around 50-75km was reasonable, and when I used it in completely dry conditions, I managed to get 170km before applying a fresh coating, and this was done as the chain noise started to increase.

One major benefit of wax over oil is that it attracts less mud and dirt, which in turn will increase drivetrain longevity. There are no performance claims made, and it is hard to test, but a wax-based chain lube is usually faster than an oil-based one.

After the full 170km there was a small amount of black deposit on the chain, which is similar to other wax-based options, with Squirt being the most popular option, but Peaty's LinkLube is significantly cleaner than an oil-based lubricant, and you can remove and handle the chain without ending up being completely covered in gunk.

Value

The £12.99 makes Peaty's LinkLube competitive against other wax-based options.

Squirt is probably best known rival at the same price, and Stu rated it very highly.

The Silca Super Secret Chain Lube is the high-end brand's wax-based drip-lube option, but being Silca it's pricey, and it's not that long-lasting.

That said, Mike rated the oil-based Silca Synergetic Drip Lube incredibly highly, giving it top marks for its cleanliness and super-low stiction. It's pretty expensive, of course, but I've also used it and been impressed by its lifespan in the wet.

Conclusion

Peaty's LinkLube offers similar performance and longevity to other wax-based drip-lube options, at a price that makes it competitive. The brand suggests it is for desert-dry and dusty conditions, but I think it's more useful than that, even for typical British conditions. It might not last as long as some oil-based options, but it keeps the chain clean, boosting drivetrain longevity, and reducing running costs. The only major downside is the bottle design, with a larger opening than is needed, making it harder to apply than it should be.

Verdict

Clean and effective wax-based lube that's only really only let down by the bottle's poor nozzle