Pas Normal Studios Women’s Essential Bibs

Pas Normal Studio's Women's Essential Bib Shorts are exceptionally comfortable and, thanks to the unique gridded fabric, look great too. The lack of a quick pee system might go against them in some people's books, though, and they're cut unusually tall to work well with PNS's unusually short tops. That can make them a bit warm around the midriff when paired with regular-length tops – which isn't ideal when you might reasonably expect near-perfection at this price.

The first thing you notice with the Essential Bibs is the unique gridded fabric that makes up the main body of the shorts. Panels of this matrix-material are laser-cut and assembled by hand (in Italy). Leg grippers are deep elasticated bands, lined with PNS signature silicone grippers.

Italian Taiana woven micro-perforated fabric – more simply put, a very fine mesh – has been used for the straps. There's a noticeable absence of hems, with most edges being bonded for durability. This doesn't seem to compromise stretch.

I've been testing a medium and the fit is spot on. The sizing with PNS is not standard, if such a thing exists – I'd always advise using their guide, particularly for jerseys and tops. You may find yourself in a size or two above what you are used to.

The main body of these covers much more of the lower torso than most bib shorts tend to. Having tested a base layer and jersey from PNS at the same time, I can confidently say they are designed to be worn together; what the jersey exposes with its exceptionally short length, the shorts cover with high reaching panels.

Leg length is about average; I'm personally not a fan of short shorts, and these had just enough length for my liking.

These shorts offer supreme comfort – the first major requirement if you've paid £200+. They glide on and feel great against the skin; the gridded interior feels more luxurious than standard smooth Lycra. Despite PNS saying the fabric is 'compressive,' though, I didn't really notice this.

The leg grippers feel aggressive in contrast to the main fabric, yet I personally didn't experience any thigh-squeezing, lingering marks or irritation, even after 4hrs+ in the saddle. They anchor the shorts brilliantly, both with and without warmers, while the straps are well judged and supportive.

All of this fabric comfort is complemented by a well-positioned pad that tapers at the edges. There's certainly no bulk where it's not needed, and while it's not as cushioned or supportive as some I've tested, it's certainly more than enough for well-conditioned road riders wanting medium yet durable support. Being less bulky than some means decent breathability, anyway, and it's so compliant and you hardly notice it's there.

These are shorts you simply forget you're wearing; they're really that comfy. I found this the case for any duration and intensity of ride I tried, and was impressed. I expected my legs to overheat in warmer weather as the fabric feels almost fleecy, but even that was wrong. I'd say they are just as breathable as any short I've tested.

They perform best with PNS's own tops, though; I own plenty of regular-length jerseys and base layers and, in combination with these tall shorts, they could trap too much heat around the abdomen. This isn't a bad thing in cooler temperatures, of course, and happily the actual shorts part seems good in cold air too; I didn't sense cold air hitting my thighs even with it in single figures, as I sometimes do with thinner Lycra.

I've raved about comfort but, particularly on longer rides, I genuinely missed an easy-pee system. With these becoming more common and efficient, it would be good to see PNS introduce something soon.

While I'm on gripes, I'd say that the fabric is more vulnerable than some; a broken finger nail has incurred a snag, and there are some signs of wear at the saddle contact point.

My last niggle relates to the packaging: 100% plastic, not labelled as recycled, and with a hard plastic zip closure. That could be better.

If you're spending £210 there are few rivals that won't also be in your budget, so really you're spoilt for choice. I'd be considering alternatives such as Santini's £200 Redux Istinto Shorts for performance and comfort, or Velocio's also-£200 Ultralight Bibs for performance and an easy-pee feature.

If you want something less pricey, Pearl Izumi's Women's Attack Bib Shorts tick both the bio-break function and sustainability boxes. Certainly Anna rated the equivalent 3/4s highly when she tested them last year.

Add these to the growing list of £200+ bibs – they're £210, to be exact. Admittedly, comfy bibs are worth paying for but, if you are going to fork out that much, absolutely everything has to be spot on. For me personally there are too many cons: the lack of a bio-break function, for one, and a cut that really only works properly with unusually short tops.

Construction and comfort are as premium as the price, but the high cut can clash with other brands' tops

