review
Shorts & 3/4s

Pearl Izumi Women’s Attack Bib Capri

9
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Mar 06, 2021 19:45
0
£114.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Excellent spring/autumn-weight 3/4s with a super easy pee design and minimal seams
Easy pee design
Comfy straps
Minimal seams
Use of recycled materials
Straps take time to arrange
No fleecy lining for colder days
Weight: 
163g
Contact: 
www.pearlizumi.co.uk

Pearl Izumi's Women's Attack Bib Capri tights use recycled polyster yarns for the bulk of their construction, which we are pleased to see more brands head towards. Performance-wise, these are excellent. The thin fabric is supportive and freeing at the same time, while the easy pee design is incredibly handy – you just need a little patience to arrange the straps to sit comfortably before you set off.

These are a lighter weight 3/4 option that work best over the spring and autumn months, and only in the winter if you're treated to a milder day. In not being too warm, I found they had a greater range of use than a more thermally lined 3/4 length, such as dhb's Aeron FLT Women's Roubaix option, for example. The Attack Capris fill the gap nicely when it's not quite shorts weather.

The main body is Select Transfer fabric made from 80% recycled nylon, with elastane making up the rest. The thin fabric hugs your thigh muscles and knees, giving a close fit that is slightly compressive and very comfortable. Honestly, these were such a joy to do all sorts of efforts in. They move with you and do away with any concern that the cold weather (and cold weather appropriate clothes) are holding you back. Without a fleece lining, these lighter weight 3/4s are suitable from around 8°C, up to at least 15°C.

Pearl Izumi Womens Attack Capri Bibtights 2.jpg

Using the material's stretch, the pass-through X-Back bib straps drop tail design allows you to nip to the loo without undressing your top half. One concern with this type of design could be that it drops too low at the back and doesn't support you fully, but that is not the case here. The fabric used has an incredibly helpful stretch to it that snaps back with strength. It still has a decent height at the rear that avoids any bare back gap when shifted forward in the riding position.

Pearl Izumi Womens Attack Capri Bibtights 4.jpg

The straps also have minimal seams, which means they sit flush and are super comfy. There's a small clip that joins the two straps together, which helps these remain in place. That said, the straps don't sit flat naturally, so it takes some patience to arrange. But once in place, they are great, and you don't have to reposition them mid-ride because of the easy pee design.

Pearl Izumi Womens Attack Capri Bibtights 3.jpg

The women's Select Escape 1:1 chamois looks proper basic, with no channels or separate sections of varying densities – instead it's one pad, and a rather thin one at that. However, it does have a blended thickness, with a slight firmness that proved comfortable on rides of up to four hours. It doesn't bunch up or cause any hot spots in my experience. It's also quite discreet looking which is nice for when off the bike.

Pearl Izumi Womens Attack Capri Bibtights 6.jpg

These are rather long for 3/4s. The size small I tested has a 17in inseam length. I'm fairly tall at 177cm and usually go for size small in kit to avoid a baggy fit, and these still sat considerably low down on my calves. The gripper at the bottom is minimalist – it works and you don't notice it. With no seam at the back of the knee and zero bunching, these were super comfy to ride in.

The reflective elements only consist of a small Pearl Izumi logo on the right side of the thigh and a smaller logo at the rear, but something is better than nothing.

For £114.99, these are pricey compared to other options such as the dhb Aerons I mentioned earlier and the Lusso Cooltech 3/4 Bib Tights, which are both at the £80 mark. But, for an easy pee design without performance compromises, I'd say this makes them worth the extra investment. With minimal seams, the Pearl Izumi 3/4s are also much, much comfier than the dhb option.

Overall, while there are cheaper ones out there, if you are looking for a comfortable, supportive pair of 3/4s that are also functional, these impressed so much. What's more, there's even a nod to sustainability with the majority of the fabric being made from recycled yarns. Yes, they don't cover you in the depths of winter, but why do you even want your calves out then?

Verdict

Excellent spring/autumn weight 3/4s with a super easy pee design and minimal seams

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Capri Bibtights

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Pearl Izumi says: "We've taken many of the features found in our most sophisticated bibs and combined them in this value-packed capri. It's cut from a fabric made with recycled polyester yarns, and we've used the material's natural stretch to reduce seams and increase comfort while simultaneously creating a stellar fit for even the most dynamic riding. It includes our comfortable and highly breathable Women's SELECT Escape 1:1® chamois."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Pearl Izumi lists:

Comfortably compressive SELECT Transfer fabric made with recycled Nylon

Raw-Edge, compressive knit Transfer bib straps, reduced seams for enhanced comfort

Pass-through X-Back bib straps with drop-tail design

Elegant nature break convenience

Blended thickness Women's SELECT Escape 1:1® Chamois for chafe free comfort

BioViz® reflective elements for low-light visibility

19' inseam length (size M)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

With the easy pee design you are using up a lot of the stretch of the fabric to pull these down. So far it is holding up well though.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Attach the clip before putting into a 30 degree machine wash, and all good.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed very well in autumn/spring conditions, but are not suitable for deeper winter. There are no seams behind the knee, which means these remain comfy to ride in, and the easy pee design works as intended.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy pee design.

Minimal seams.

The feel of the straps when properly arranged.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

How long it takes to get the straps flat so they sit comfortably.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

More expensive than 3/4s without the easy pee design.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Pearl Izumi's Women's Attack Capri 3/4 tights are very comfy to wear thanks to minimal seams and a decent chamois fitted. The straps do take a little while to arrange but you only have to do it once a ride as the easy pee design allows you to go to the toilet without removing the straps. For the price and performance, I think these are exceptional.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 63kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

