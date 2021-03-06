Pearl Izumi Women’s Attack Bib Capri

Pearl Izumi's Women's Attack Bib Capri tights use recycled polyster yarns for the bulk of their construction, which we are pleased to see more brands head towards. Performance-wise, these are excellent. The thin fabric is supportive and freeing at the same time, while the easy pee design is incredibly handy – you just need a little patience to arrange the straps to sit comfortably before you set off.

These are a lighter weight 3/4 option that work best over the spring and autumn months, and only in the winter if you're treated to a milder day. In not being too warm, I found they had a greater range of use than a more thermally lined 3/4 length, such as dhb's Aeron FLT Women's Roubaix option, for example. The Attack Capris fill the gap nicely when it's not quite shorts weather.

The main body is Select Transfer fabric made from 80% recycled nylon, with elastane making up the rest. The thin fabric hugs your thigh muscles and knees, giving a close fit that is slightly compressive and very comfortable. Honestly, these were such a joy to do all sorts of efforts in. They move with you and do away with any concern that the cold weather (and cold weather appropriate clothes) are holding you back. Without a fleece lining, these lighter weight 3/4s are suitable from around 8°C, up to at least 15°C.

Using the material's stretch, the pass-through X-Back bib straps drop tail design allows you to nip to the loo without undressing your top half. One concern with this type of design could be that it drops too low at the back and doesn't support you fully, but that is not the case here. The fabric used has an incredibly helpful stretch to it that snaps back with strength. It still has a decent height at the rear that avoids any bare back gap when shifted forward in the riding position.

The straps also have minimal seams, which means they sit flush and are super comfy. There's a small clip that joins the two straps together, which helps these remain in place. That said, the straps don't sit flat naturally, so it takes some patience to arrange. But once in place, they are great, and you don't have to reposition them mid-ride because of the easy pee design.

The women's Select Escape 1:1 chamois looks proper basic, with no channels or separate sections of varying densities – instead it's one pad, and a rather thin one at that. However, it does have a blended thickness, with a slight firmness that proved comfortable on rides of up to four hours. It doesn't bunch up or cause any hot spots in my experience. It's also quite discreet looking which is nice for when off the bike.

These are rather long for 3/4s. The size small I tested has a 17in inseam length. I'm fairly tall at 177cm and usually go for size small in kit to avoid a baggy fit, and these still sat considerably low down on my calves. The gripper at the bottom is minimalist – it works and you don't notice it. With no seam at the back of the knee and zero bunching, these were super comfy to ride in.

The reflective elements only consist of a small Pearl Izumi logo on the right side of the thigh and a smaller logo at the rear, but something is better than nothing.

For £114.99, these are pricey compared to other options such as the dhb Aerons I mentioned earlier and the Lusso Cooltech 3/4 Bib Tights, which are both at the £80 mark. But, for an easy pee design without performance compromises, I'd say this makes them worth the extra investment. With minimal seams, the Pearl Izumi 3/4s are also much, much comfier than the dhb option.

Overall, while there are cheaper ones out there, if you are looking for a comfortable, supportive pair of 3/4s that are also functional, these impressed so much. What's more, there's even a nod to sustainability with the majority of the fabric being made from recycled yarns. Yes, they don't cover you in the depths of winter, but why do you even want your calves out then?

Verdict

Excellent spring/autumn weight 3/4s with a super easy pee design and minimal seams

