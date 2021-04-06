MAAP Division Sock

The MAAP Division Socks are excellent for temperatures above 15 degrees. They're lightweight and breathable, the fit is great with a tall cuff, and they look brilliant no matter which colour you go for.
According to MAAP, the Division socks work across a very wide range of temperatures – from 15-40°C. Unlike the rest of MAAP's sock range, which is for hot weather, the Division covers slightly more of the riding seasons. I'd say they're useful as low as 14 or 15 degrees without needing any oversocks (though on a blustery day you might want toe covers).
I've not been able to test them high heat since testing started in the early autumn, but I can verify from intense calisthenics workouts indoors (with the thermostat at a balmy 22 degrees) that they still keep your feet cool without the aid of airflow.
> Buy these online here
The Division socks are slightly more substantial than my other go-to summer socks, which makes me think they could get a little warm once over 25 degrees or so.
Consequently, these are ideal for late spring, the majority of summer in the UK, and early autumn.
> 23 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks
They're very comfortable – not as tight-fitting as some, but with a decent amount of stretch – and sizing is bang on. I found the height spot on as well, though those with shorter legs might find them up a little too close to their calves.
The 'Meryl Skinlife' woven into the fabric comprises 'anti-bacterial yarns with permanent antimicrobial properties,' and works well to stop them getting smelly. They also feature a dynamic arch support – I have quite high arches, and found these snug without being compressive. Quality, overall, is high.
Value
Given the quality and their three-season usefulness, £18 seems good value. They're cheaper than the DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks (£23), and only slightly more expensive than dhb's Aeron Lab socks (£15). Nologo's Cycling Socks are very good though for just £11, and don't have to be as orange as this.
Overall the MAAP Division socks are great: comfortable, breathable, stylish and well made. For UK riders they prove usefully versatile, too.
Verdict
Gorgeous socks offering great comfort and fit, and useful from mild to warm temperatures
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: MAAP Division Sock
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "The Division Sock features a breathable mesh with Meryl Skinlife antibacterial yarns with permanent antimicrobial properties. The lightweight construction is designed to keep your feet feeling fresh when the temperature rises."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
Meryl® Skinlife technology with inherent silver microparticles and permanent antimicrobial properties
Dynamic arch support to shape to the curves of your foot for a secure fit
Soft mesh fabric at the top and sides for cooling ventilation where you need it most
Made in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Work across a broad range of temperatures.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
No sign of wear after two months of almost daily use.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Snug but not compressive, and stretchy enough to suit lots of feet.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
In L/XL (8-11) they fit my narrow size 11 feet perfectly.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Ever so slightly heavier than a pure summer sock.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not the cheapest, but a good price given all their positives.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Emerge from 30°C washes looking as good as new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keep your feet cool and sweat-free across a wide range of temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit and visual appeal.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Not the cheapest, but compare well to other summer socks. Cheaper than the DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks (£23), but slightly more expensive than the dhb Aeron Lab socks (£15) and the Nologo cycling socks (£11) – those are pure summer socks, mind.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They fit nicely, look great and work across a good range of temperatures typical of spring/summer/autumn. They're very good.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Steel audax bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,
You have to get one's priorities right. Forget that tri-bars are dangerous especially when imitated by youngsters. As is descending when off the...
No one will ever know, as she blocks anyone who tries to question her stance, such as pointing out there have been 0 reported accidents around the...
Clearly they are expected to NOT be a pedestrian or cyclist. Remember, "If It Saves One Life" (TM)
A couple of stops for me as I trundle around the Cheshire Cycleway, the café at Jodrell Bank - popular with cyclists and has a bike shed visible...
I went to get tested at a pop-up facility at a local sports club. The NHS website clearly said drive-in or pedestrian access. By 'local' I mean 1/4...
I have the full 5-min clip from my Go-Pro . I only uploaded the short section as the span of attention is generally short....
So are you suggesting that we should give in to bullies?
I'd settle for being able to do a one-handed wheelie down the high street. The women would come easy after that.
Apologies! I thought you were being sarcy cos the pics looked... very similar! I've had more tea now.
As a collarary to your N=1 example, I'll give mine. I've been running tubeless on my road bikes since 2011 and have done well over 100,000km. In...