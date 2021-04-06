MAAP Division Sock

The MAAP Division Socks are excellent for temperatures above 15 degrees. They're lightweight and breathable, the fit is great with a tall cuff, and they look brilliant no matter which colour you go for.

According to MAAP, the Division socks work across a very wide range of temperatures – from 15-40°C. Unlike the rest of MAAP's sock range, which is for hot weather, the Division covers slightly more of the riding seasons. I'd say they're useful as low as 14 or 15 degrees without needing any oversocks (though on a blustery day you might want toe covers).

I've not been able to test them high heat since testing started in the early autumn, but I can verify from intense calisthenics workouts indoors (with the thermostat at a balmy 22 degrees) that they still keep your feet cool without the aid of airflow.

The Division socks are slightly more substantial than my other go-to summer socks, which makes me think they could get a little warm once over 25 degrees or so.

Consequently, these are ideal for late spring, the majority of summer in the UK, and early autumn.

They're very comfortable – not as tight-fitting as some, but with a decent amount of stretch – and sizing is bang on. I found the height spot on as well, though those with shorter legs might find them up a little too close to their calves.

The 'Meryl Skinlife' woven into the fabric comprises 'anti-bacterial yarns with permanent antimicrobial properties,' and works well to stop them getting smelly. They also feature a dynamic arch support – I have quite high arches, and found these snug without being compressive. Quality, overall, is high.

Value

Given the quality and their three-season usefulness, £18 seems good value. They're cheaper than the DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks (£23), and only slightly more expensive than dhb's Aeron Lab socks (£15). Nologo's Cycling Socks are very good though for just £11, and don't have to be as orange as this.

Overall the MAAP Division socks are great: comfortable, breathable, stylish and well made. For UK riders they prove usefully versatile, too.

Verdict

Gorgeous socks offering great comfort and fit, and useful from mild to warm temperatures

