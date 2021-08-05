The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is a top-performing hot weather jersey that offers excellent breathability, a great fit on the bike, and is environmentally friendly to boot.
The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is designed for the hottest conditions, so testing it during a heatwave was a (heat)stroke of luck.
MAAP has used recycled fabrics throughout the jersey, with the main body being a 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane mix. This is highly breathable, and provides SPF 50 sun protection, despite being perforated throughout. You can see through it fairly easily, if that's a concern.
On the arms and down the sides MAAP has used a mesh material which is even more lightweight, but doesn't offer the same protection from the sun, so it's worth using suntan lotion under these areas.
The result is a very light and breathable jersey, as air easily flows through it. It's almost like wearing a summer underlayer as a jersey. During the recent heatwave this came in very handy, because not only did it keep me cooler than a thicker jersey, but it also wicked moisture quicker – it dries almost instantaneously.
I won't lie and say I was perfectly comfortable riding in 32 degrees, but I was definitely more comfortable than I would have been in most other jerseys.
The fit is close and aero, with long arms and a collarless design. The fabric gives enough stretch to make this comfortable, even if you may not necessarily have the same body as a pro rider. Or a shop dummy.
One interesting element is that it feels very awkward off the bike, feeling like it's too small, but once you're riding it proves very comfortable and the pressure points disappear.
That said, the sleeve cuffs are on the narrow side, so if you have bigger biceps it might be worth sizing up.
The jersey has the standard three pocket layout at the back, which offers more than enough storage for a hot summer ride. The pocket material is also perforated, which allows heat to escape more easily than normal – a nice touch.
The silicone gripper works well to keep everything in place; despite the jersey being shorter than others I have used, I didn't notice it riding up.
Value
RRP on this jersey is €150, which is currently around £128. There is no getting around it – that's high for a jersey, but given the performance (and eco credentials), I don't think this pricing is excessive.
The Katusha Icon jersey I looked at last year comes in at £135, for instance, and is also for hot conditions, but the MAAP gives possibly more air flow.
Alternatively, the Alé Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey is £125 and, although not specifically designed for quite such heat, offers broadly similar qualities and technology.
Overall
All in, I was impressed with the Allied Pro Air Jersey, and feel I was particularly lucky to be testing this during a heatwave. As far as heat management, breathability, and wicking go this jersey performs admirably. Fit is excellent on the bike too – so long as your arms aren't too big, anyway.
Verdict
Very good high summer performance – keeps you cool and comfortable even during a heatwave
Make and model: MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "The Allied Pro Air Jersey features a considered combination of our recycled yarns, highly functional, lightweight, and breathable fabrics from Italy. Designed to provide effective airflow and efficiently regulate body temperature, each fabric works together to give you the optimal comfort and performance when the temperatures start to climb."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Signature Pro Fit
Made with majority recycled yarns
Moisture wicking technology
Air-mesh sleeve fabric and longer sleeve length
Smart micro perforation across the chest and back panels
Ultra-light large scale mesh across the side panels
Laser cut and perforated stretch pockets for added breathability
Exposed YKK Vislon zip with lock-zip puller
SPF 50+ sun protection factor
Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the bluesign® SYSTEM
Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Feels sturdy and light at the same time.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Keeps the air flowing, the sweat wicking, and dries impressively quickly - exactly what's needed during excessively hot rides.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Compared to other lightweight jerseys this is definitely more robust, but as it's mainly mesh material I wouldn't expect it to survive too many crashes.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Fits very well without bunching, tightness, or clinging. However, if you have larger biceps you may want to look at sizing up.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Off the bike this jersey feels like it's too small, but once onboard it feels as I would expect for a medium.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
This is impressively comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is an expensive jersey, but fairly priced against its true competition.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
30 degrees in the washing machine - easy. However, washing info is printed on the material and partly covered by a seam, so you can't easily read it.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – as cool and comfortable as it could be in temperatures over 30 degrees.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fact it's so well made and performs so well, while being made from recycled materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sleeves could be wider.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
RRP on this jersey is €150, which is currently around £128. There is no getting around it – that's high for a jersey, but given the performance (and eco credentials), I don't think this pricing is excessive.
The Katusha Icon jersey I looked at last year comes in at £135, for instance, and is also for hot conditions, but the MAAP gives possibly more air flow. Alternatively, the Alé Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey is £125 and, although not specifically designed for quite such heat, offers broadly similar qualities and technology.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This performs really well, and keeps the air flowing over your skin even during a heatwave. The price is high, but it earns it. It's very good.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
