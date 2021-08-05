The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is a top-performing hot weather jersey that offers excellent breathability, a great fit on the bike, and is environmentally friendly to boot.

The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is designed for the hottest conditions, so testing it during a heatwave was a (heat)stroke of luck.

MAAP has used recycled fabrics throughout the jersey, with the main body being a 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane mix. This is highly breathable, and provides SPF 50 sun protection, despite being perforated throughout. You can see through it fairly easily, if that's a concern.

On the arms and down the sides MAAP has used a mesh material which is even more lightweight, but doesn't offer the same protection from the sun, so it's worth using suntan lotion under these areas.

The result is a very light and breathable jersey, as air easily flows through it. It's almost like wearing a summer underlayer as a jersey. During the recent heatwave this came in very handy, because not only did it keep me cooler than a thicker jersey, but it also wicked moisture quicker – it dries almost instantaneously.

I won't lie and say I was perfectly comfortable riding in 32 degrees, but I was definitely more comfortable than I would have been in most other jerseys.

The fit is close and aero, with long arms and a collarless design. The fabric gives enough stretch to make this comfortable, even if you may not necessarily have the same body as a pro rider. Or a shop dummy.

One interesting element is that it feels very awkward off the bike, feeling like it's too small, but once you're riding it proves very comfortable and the pressure points disappear.

That said, the sleeve cuffs are on the narrow side, so if you have bigger biceps it might be worth sizing up.

The jersey has the standard three pocket layout at the back, which offers more than enough storage for a hot summer ride. The pocket material is also perforated, which allows heat to escape more easily than normal – a nice touch.

The silicone gripper works well to keep everything in place; despite the jersey being shorter than others I have used, I didn't notice it riding up.

Value

RRP on this jersey is €150, which is currently around £128. There is no getting around it – that's high for a jersey, but given the performance (and eco credentials), I don't think this pricing is excessive.

The Katusha Icon jersey I looked at last year comes in at £135, for instance, and is also for hot conditions, but the MAAP gives possibly more air flow.

Alternatively, the Alé Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey is £125 and, although not specifically designed for quite such heat, offers broadly similar qualities and technology.

Overall

All in, I was impressed with the Allied Pro Air Jersey, and feel I was particularly lucky to be testing this during a heatwave. As far as heat management, breathability, and wicking go this jersey performs admirably. Fit is excellent on the bike too – so long as your arms aren't too big, anyway.

Verdict

Very good high summer performance – keeps you cool and comfortable even during a heatwave

