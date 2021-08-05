Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve

MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey

8
by George Hill
Thu, Aug 05, 2021 19:45
0
£128.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressive fit
Great breathability
Eye-catching design
Arms may be small for some
Expensive
Weight: 
112g
Contact: 
maap.cc
The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is a top-performing hot weather jersey that offers excellent breathability, a great fit on the bike, and is environmentally friendly to boot.

The MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is designed for the hottest conditions, so testing it during a heatwave was a (heat)stroke of luck.

MAAP has used recycled fabrics throughout the jersey, with the main body being a 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane mix. This is highly breathable, and provides SPF 50 sun protection, despite being perforated throughout. You can see through it fairly easily, if that's a concern.

On the arms and down the sides MAAP has used a mesh material which is even more lightweight, but doesn't offer the same protection from the sun, so it's worth using suntan lotion under these areas.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - sleeve front.jpg

The result is a very light and breathable jersey, as air easily flows through it. It's almost like wearing a summer underlayer as a jersey. During the recent heatwave this came in very handy, because not only did it keep me cooler than a thicker jersey, but it also wicked moisture quicker – it dries almost instantaneously.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - hem.jpg

I won't lie and say I was perfectly comfortable riding in 32 degrees, but I was definitely more comfortable than I would have been in most other jerseys.

The fit is close and aero, with long arms and a collarless design. The fabric gives enough stretch to make this comfortable, even if you may not necessarily have the same body as a pro rider. Or a shop dummy.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - chest.jpg

One interesting element is that it feels very awkward off the bike, feeling like it's too small, but once you're riding it proves very comfortable and the pressure points disappear.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

That said, the sleeve cuffs are on the narrow side, so if you have bigger biceps it might be worth sizing up.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - back.jpg

The jersey has the standard three pocket layout at the back, which offers more than enough storage for a hot summer ride. The pocket material is also perforated, which allows heat to escape more easily than normal – a nice touch.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - pockets.jpg

The silicone gripper works well to keep everything in place; despite the jersey being shorter than others I have used, I didn't notice it riding up.

2021 MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey - gripper.jpg

Value

RRP on this jersey is €150, which is currently around £128. There is no getting around it – that's high for a jersey, but given the performance (and eco credentials), I don't think this pricing is excessive.

The Katusha Icon jersey I looked at last year comes in at £135, for instance, and is also for hot conditions, but the MAAP gives possibly more air flow.

Alternatively, the Alé Graphics Green PRR Road Jersey is £125 and, although not specifically designed for quite such heat, offers broadly similar qualities and technology.

Overall

All in, I was impressed with the Allied Pro Air Jersey, and feel I was particularly lucky to be testing this during a heatwave. As far as heat management, breathability, and wicking go this jersey performs admirably. Fit is excellent on the bike too – so long as your arms aren't too big, anyway.

Verdict

Very good high summer performance – keeps you cool and comfortable even during a heatwave

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

MAAP says: "The Allied Pro Air Jersey features a considered combination of our recycled yarns, highly functional, lightweight, and breathable fabrics from Italy. Designed to provide effective airflow and efficiently regulate body temperature, each fabric works together to give you the optimal comfort and performance when the temperatures start to climb."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Signature Pro Fit

Made with majority recycled yarns

Moisture wicking technology

Air-mesh sleeve fabric and longer sleeve length

Smart micro perforation across the chest and back panels

Ultra-light large scale mesh across the side panels

Laser cut and perforated stretch pockets for added breathability

Exposed YKK Vislon zip with lock-zip puller

SPF 50+ sun protection factor

Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the bluesign® SYSTEM

Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Feels sturdy and light at the same time.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Keeps the air flowing, the sweat wicking, and dries impressively quickly - exactly what's needed during excessively hot rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Compared to other lightweight jerseys this is definitely more robust, but as it's mainly mesh material I wouldn't expect it to survive too many crashes.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Fits very well without bunching, tightness, or clinging. However, if you have larger biceps you may want to look at sizing up.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Off the bike this jersey feels like it's too small, but once onboard it feels as I would expect for a medium.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

This is impressively comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It is an expensive jersey, but fairly priced against its true competition.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

30 degrees in the washing machine - easy. However, washing info is printed on the material and partly covered by a seam, so you can't easily read it.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – as cool and comfortable as it could be in temperatures over 30 degrees.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fact it's so well made and performs so well, while being made from recycled materials.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The sleeves could be wider.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This performs really well, and keeps the air flowing over your skin even during a heatwave. The price is high, but it earns it. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey 2021
MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey
MAAP 2021
Maap
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments