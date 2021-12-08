The Oxford Venture Windproof Gilet is the more upmarket version of the Endeavour, which also impressed me. As well as blocking wind, its laminated fabric does a decent job of resisting persistent showery rain. For all its charms, although it's packable in a bag, it's not something you'd cram easily into a jersey pocket.

It's made using Oxford's three-layer 'Warmdry' technology: an external laminated layer designed to block chill wind and encourage water to bead up and roll away, with base and mid-layers designed to retain some warmth while expelling unwanted heat.

There's a high-vis fluoro yellow version as well as the 'Night Bright' black on test, and both feature two big reflective panels, one on the chest and the three-pocket terrace at the rear.

Oxford describes the panelling as 'subtle', and they certainly are by day. However, at night when caught in vehicle headlights or even under street lighting (to a lesser extent) they turn a brilliant, silvery white.

Performance

Oxford has turned the performance dial up a notch with the Advanced Rider series, and the Venture has really impressed with its ability to manage the elements. It arrived just as weather forecasters were predicting an ice age and I was looking in the garage rafters for spiked winter tyres...

Early morning blasts have confirmed the laminated outer's chill-beating credentials – I could feel the wind rustling and see damp beading while remaining completely comfortable. The slightly raised, fleece-lined collar plays its part, too, although when temperatures have dipped below zero I've used a neck warmer for some additional warmth.

Averaging 19mph for two or so hours in temperatures ranging between 1 and 10°C, I've always felt comfortably warm and dry, with minimal 'misting' before the Venture started wicking (worn atop mid-range baselayers and jerseys) at the upper end of that temperature scale.

Sizing and fit

Oxford's size chart is very accurate, and the medium fitted me well. Rather than simply being an Endeavour with pockets, the 'dynamic fit' here means a slightly racier cut than its cheaper sibling. Hunkered low on the drops and letting rip on descents, there's been no hint of flutter, bunching or gathering, with the silicone gripper at the rear keeping it from riding up.

It's bang on for training and general faster-paced riding, but might limit layering in really cold weather. That said, with a thinner winter jersey I've found it possible to sneak a lightweight waterproof jacket beneath, too, without hampering movement – and ensuring dry arms.

I've had no problems wearing it over a heavier, fleece-lined jersey and long sleeve baselayer, and just about got away with the Btwin 300 jersey-cum-jacket when temperatures crept close to zero, thanks to the give in the Venture's fabric.

Features

As well as being reflective, that three-pocket terrace at the rear has easily swallowed large smartphones, 600ml bottles, bananas, spare tubes and house keys without issues or annoying bounce. Crucially, everything remains readily accessible, too.

There's also a generous breast pocket up front, which my long-zoom compact 'travel' camera fitted into well, although if I was to have a minor moan, the zipper tag could be longer and easier to work in winter-weight, full-finger gloves, as could the one on the main zip.

This full zip makes for easy donning, not to mention temperature regulation should things fluctuate, as often happens during early season rides.

Durability/care

So far, it's holding up very nicely with not so much as a loose thread. Full length mudguards are a big help, but dark colours also help to hide grimy patina and this one's no exception. Washing is just a matter of popping it in the machine with minimal detergent at 30 degrees, though I've done an accidental 40 without any problems.

Value

At £49.99 it's cheaper than many, but still a little more than others.

I tested the Proviz Reflect360 Plus gilet back in 2017 and that's now £69.99, but the non-Plus option is £54.99 and features a waterproof and windproof fabric, hip pockets, perforated back and of course, the incredible retro-reflective technology.

Altura's Nightvision Storm Thermal Gilet is cosy and comfortable, with good weatherproofing, but Stef wasn't overly impressed with the Nightvision print – and it's £60.

A cheaper option is BTwin's Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 560 at £39.99, a reversible model that's especially handy when it's bitterly cold and you want to layer up, thanks to the slightly looser fit.

Also from Decathlon, Van Rysel's £24.99 Hi-Viz Cycling Jacket (reader, it's a gilet) is another very competent option if you're on a tighter budget, though it lacks the Oxford Venture's refinement.

At the other extreme, dhb's Aeron Alpha Gilet features Polartec fleece fabric, but at £100 it's more than twice the price of the Venture.

Conclusion

Bottom line, I've been impressed by the Oxford Venture. Its cut and weatherproofing are very conducive to longer, faster rides, and while its retro-reflective technology doesn't quite rival that of Proviz, it's still very eye-catching. The only minor drawback is that it doesn't pack down as compactly as some.

Verdict

Very good gilet for faster paced riding, just a bit bulky for jersey pockets

